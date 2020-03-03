New Preferred Stock IPOs, February 2020

The coronavirus panic has pushed the market price of 19 of these high-quality income securities below their $25 par value, the lowest prices for these securities since December 2018.

Buyers – it’s time for you to start paying attention.

It took a virus scare out of China to make it happen, but the price relief that income investors have been waiting for since December 2018 arrived during February. Of the 123 high quality preferred stocks currently trading on U.S. stock exchanges, 19 are now trading for a market price below their $25 par value, selling for an average price of $24.85.

Specifically, the average market price of the highest quality U.S.-traded preferred stocks fell by a whopping $0.98 per share during February. This price decrease pushed up the average current yield for today’s buyers to 6.2 percent for these high-quality income securities.

February’s new preferred stocks

February’s eleven new preferred stocks are offering an average annual dividend (coupon) of 6.3 percent, an average current yield (which does not consider reinvested dividends or capital gain/loss) of 6.7 percent and an average Yield-To-Call (which does consider reinvested dividends and capital gain/loss) of 8.5 percent (using February 28 prices).

Note that I am using IPO date here, rather than the date on which retail trading started. The IPO date is the date that the security’s underwriters purchased the new shares from the issuing company.

A special note regarding preferred stock trading symbols: Annoyingly, unlike common stock trading symbols, the format used by exchanges, brokers and other online quoting services for preferred stock symbols is not standardized. For example, the Series K preferred stock from Public Storage is “PSA-K” at TDAmeritrade, Google Finance and several others but this same security is “PSA.PR.K” at E*Trade and “PSA.PK” at Seeking Alpha. For a cross-reference table of how preferred stock symbols are denoted by sixteen popular brokers and other online quoting services, see “ Preferred Stock Trading Symbol Cross-Reference Table.”

There are currently 123 high quality preferred stocks selling for an average price of $25.73 (February 28), offering an average current yield of 5.4 percent. By high quality I mean preferreds offering the characteristics that most risk-averse preferred stock investors favor such as investment grade ratings and cumulative dividends.

There is now a total of 918 of these securities trading on U.S. stock exchanges (including convertible preferred stocks).

Buying new shares for wholesale

Note that MFABO (MFABO) from MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) is still trading on the wholesale Over-The-Counter exchange. OTC trading symbols are typically temporary until these securities move to their retail exchange, at which time they will receive their permanent symbols.

But there is no need to wait. Individual investors, armed with a web browser and an online trading account, can often purchase newly introduced preferred stock shares at wholesale prices just like the big guys (see "Preferred Stock Buyers Change Tactics For Double-Digit Returns" for an explanation of how the OTC can be used to purchase shares for discounted prices).

Those who have been following this strategy of using the wholesale OTC exchange to buy newly introduced shares for less than $25 are more able to avoid a capital loss if prices drop (if they choose to sell).

Your broker will automatically update the trading symbols of any shares you purchase on the OTC. MFABO will become MFA-C.

About the new issues

With respect to how long they trade, traditional preferred stocks come in two flavors – “perpetual” and “term.” Perpetual preferred stocks trade indefinitely until the issuer calls them (buys the shares back from shareholders), but there is no obligation that they ever do so (CTA-B, originally issued by E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co., for example, was issued on October 21, 1937 and is still trading). Term preferred stocks, on the other hand, are those that mature, like a bond or bank CD, on a specific future date. When a term preferred stock reaches its maturity date, the issuer is obligated to buy back the shares held by shareholders (at a value described in the security’s prospectus, but typically the par value). Term preferreds are rarely issued, making up only about ten percent of all preferred stocks trading on U.S. stock exchanges. But during February, three of the month’s eleven new preferred stocks are term preferreds (OXLCP, MDRRP and PRIF-F). Here are some of my observations about the eleven new income securities introduced during February.

AGNCP (AGNCP) is a 20 million share unrated, traditional preferred stock from mortgage REIT AGNC Investment Corporation (AGNC). AGNCP offers a 6.125 percent cumulative dividend until its April 15, 2025 call date. At that time, the dividend paid by this security becomes variable based on the three-month LIBOR rate (currently at 1.64 percent) plus 4.697 percent. Page S-9 of this security’s prospectus describes how the coupon will be calculated when/if the LIBOR is no longer published. Dividends designated as “cumulative” are viewed as having less risk than “non-cumulative” dividends since cumulative dividends that are skipped must ultimately be paid to shareholders (except in the case of bankruptcy). AGNC makes its money by raising cash (such as with a new preferred stock issue) and using the proceeds to purchase bundles of mortgages that, hopefully, pay a higher return. AGNC has a total of four preferred stocks trading, all of which have been introduced since August 2017 (none of which are currently callable). AGNC is an $8.7 billion company founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

OXLCP (OTC:OXLCP), an unrated term preferred stock offering cumulative dividends, was introduced by Oxford Lane (OXLC) with a 6.250 percent coupon in early February. OXLCP’s 3.5 million shares raised just under $87 million. The company is using about $30 million of the OXLCP proceeds to redeem 1.2 million outstanding shares of their older OXLCO, saving the company about $375 thousand per year in dividend expense. This is a partial redemption of OXLCO’s 5 million outstanding shares. From their website “Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded registered closed-end management investment company. It currently seeks to achieve its investment objective of maximizing total return by investing in securitization vehicles which, in turn, primarily invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.” The performance of management investment companies like Oxford will be particularly sensitive to how the coronavirus story unfolds. Oxford Lane’s common stock has lost about 20 percent of its value of the last ten months, with most of this decline beginning last October.

RILYM (RILYM) from B. Riley Financial (RILY) is an unrated Exchange-Traded Debt Security offering a 6.375 percent coupon. ETDS are also referred to as baby bonds and are recorded on the company’s books as debt (rather than as equity, as in the case of preferred stock). As debt, the obligation to pay the interest on these bonds is cumulative. As bonds, ETDS are often seen as having lower risk than the same company’s preferred stock shares. ETDS are very similar to preferred stocks and are often listed on brokerage statements as such. RILYM is the company’s eighth income security offered within the last three years, its third in the last seven months. B. Riley always strikes me as a company that has a hard time saying no. During February, RILY’s special purpose acquisition company B. Riley Principal Merger Corporation (BRPM) announced the acquisition of Alta Equipment Holdings, Inc., “…a leading provider of premium industrial and construction equipment and related services.” And previously, the company acquired magicJack VocalTec (NASDAQ:CALL), a company that manufactures a voice over IP telephone device. Founded in 1973, B. Riley is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) introduced BPYPN (BPYPN) on February 10 just six months after its introduction of BPYPO last August. Where BPYPO carries a 6.375 percent coupon, the new BPYPN was introduced at 5.750 percent, an illustration of the prolonged downward pressure on the cost of money. Notably, however, BPYPN’s market price has yet to reach its $25 par value, indicating that market participants feel that this security’s 5.750 percent coupon does not offset the risk. BPYPN’s 5.750 percent dividends are cumulative and offer a BB+ speculative grade rating from S&P. BPY specializes in shopping malls, a segment that is under enormous pressure from online shopping. On February 14, the company announced that it would be acquiring a 25 percent stake of the intellectual property and operating businesses of the bankrupt Forever 21 teen fashion outlet (Forever 21 has 593 stores in 57 countries). BPY is a $17 billion commercial real estate company headquartered in Bermuda.

NRZ-C (NRZ.PC) was introduced by New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) on February 11, just six months after introducing NRZ-B on August 8, 2019. The company has three preferred stocks currently trading, all of which were introduced during the last eight months. NRZ-C is an unrated traditional preferred stock offering cumulative dividends. The rate will remain fixed at 6.375 percent until this security’s February 15, 2025 call date. At that time, the coupon will float based on the three-month LIBOR rate plus 4.969 percent. NRZ is a $6.4 billion mortgage REIT founded in 2011. NRZ is a $6.5 billion mortgage REIT.

T-C (T.PC) is a speculative grade, fixed-rate traditional preferred stock from AT&T (T) offering 4.75 percent cumulative dividends. AT&T has four income securities currently trading, two preferred stocks and two investment grade ETDS, none of which become callable until at least November 2022. The new T-C is the company’s second preferred stock offering within the last two months, T-A being offered at 5.0 percent last December 5. A recent three percent common stock buyback, expenses related to fighting off the pending Sprint (NYSE:S)-T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) merger (which finally appears to be making some progress) and preparations for 5G will likely see the lion’s share of the proceeds from this new preferred stock.

MDRRP (MDRRP) is an unrated term preferred stock offered by Medalist Diversified REIT (MDRR) paying 8.0 percent cumulative dividends. As a term preferred stock, Medalist will redeem outstanding shares of MDRRP on February 19, 2025. The dividend rate for a new preferred stock is set by the underwriters at the rate they feel market participants are willing to pay the security’s par value for ($25.00 in this case). MDRRP’s dividend rate is set at 8.0 percent, but the shares have not traded anywhere near $25.00 since its February 13 introduction. Rather, market participants have been pricing this security between $19 and $21, indicating that the dividend rate of this security should have been set at about 10.5 percent in order to compensate investors for the risk. Also worth noting is that MDDR’s common stock value has lost about 70 percent of its value over the last twelve months. MDRRP, the company’s first preferred stock, has not been well received. Medalist is a property REIT specializing in commercial real estate primarily throughout the eastern U.S., its strategy “…to focus on value-add and opportunistic commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.” Not clear how that’s working out.

DX-C (DX.PC) is an unrated traditional preferred stock from Dynex Capital (DX) offering 6.90 percent cumulative dividends. DX-C uses the fixed-to-float rate structure, with the coupon rate pegged to the three-month LIBOR rate plus 5.461 percent once this security reaches its April 15, 2025 call date. DX-C is a 4 million share issue, raising about $100 million for the company. The company is using the proceeds from 2 million of the new DX-C shares to redeem all outstanding shares of DX-A (an 8.5 percent fixed-rate security issued in July 2012) on March 24. This maneuver will save the company approximately $800 thousand per year in dividend expense. Dynex is a mortgage REIT headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia and founded in 1987.

BEP-A (BEP.PA) from Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) was February’s only new preferred stock offering an investment grade rating, barely squeaking over the line with a BBB- from S&P. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. is based in Toronto with its common stock trading on the NYSE as BEP (which has almost doubled in value over the last twelve months). BEP-A, raising about $200 million, is the company’s first preferred stock and offers a fixed-rate 5.2 percent cumulative dividend. BEP is a $9 billion renewal energy utility. The company has owned a 62 percent interest in TerraForm Power, Inc. (TERP), but on January 13, 2020, BEP submitted a non-binding proposal to TERP to acquire all outstanding shares of the company. While the prospectus for the new BEP-A preferred stocks does not specifically state that any of the proceeds from BEP-A will be put toward the costs for this acquisition, the document does say that “We intend to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from this offering to finance and/or refinance investments made in renewable power generation assets or businesses…” among other potential uses.

PRIF-F (PRIF.PF) is an unrated term preferred stock from Priority Income Fund paying 6.625 percent cumulative dividends. Note that although this new security is publicly-traded, Priority Income Fund is not. As a term preferred stock, Priority Income Fund will redeem all shares of this security on February 25, 2023 that remain outstanding on that date. Priority Income Fund has six preferred stocks currently trading, and has issued all six of them within the last 18 months. All six of the fund’s preferred stocks are term preferreds. The fact that preferred stock trading symbols are not standardized is creating more than the usual amount of confusion with this security. The prospectus says that the NYSE symbol will be “PRIFF”, but that cannot possibly be true since the NYSE uses the “.p” convention for preferred stock symbols. This Series F preferred stock at the NYSE is therefore PRIF.pF. And with many other quoting systems, including ours as seen in the above table, the NYSE’s “.p” is replaced with a hyphen, so the symbol is PRIF-F in those cases. The fund is managed by Priority Senior Secured Income Management, LLC which, in turn, is part of the Destra Capital Investment, LLC stable. On their website, the fund’s objectives are stated in the most non-specific terms possible as “Priority Income Fund seeks to generate current income and long-term capital appreciation by strategically investing in broad pools of senior secured, floating rate loans made primarily to U.S. companies. The Fund's goals are to increase income and portfolio diversification and reduce correlation to traditional fixed-income assets.” (make some investments and make some money).

MFABO/MFA-C is an unrated traditional preferred stock from MFA Financial, Inc. offering 6.5 percent cumulative dividends. The 6.5 percent coupon rate will float when this security reaches its March 31, 2025 call date, equal to the then-current three-month LIBOR rate plus 5.345 percent. Calculating the coupon rate in the absence of a published LIBOR rate is described on page S-12 of this security’s prospectus. MFA has two older income securities current trading – MFO, a 4 million share 8.0 percent ETDS that became callable on April 15, 2017 and MFA-B, a 7 million share 7.5 percent preferred stock that became callable on April 15, 2018. Not coincidentally, the new MFABO/MFZ-C is an 11 million share issue. The proceeds from this new security will be used to (a) redeem all of outstanding shares of MFO and (b) a portion of the outstanding MFA-B shares (no redemption date has been specified as yet). MFA Financial is a $3.3 billion mortgage REIT founded in 1997 and headquartered in New York City.

Sources: Preferred stock table: CDx3 Notification Service database. Prospectuses: AGNCP, OXLCP, RILYM, BPYPN, NRZ-C, T-C, MDRRP, DX-C, BEP-A, PRIF-F, MFABO/MFA-C

Preferred Stock Tax treatment

The 2017 Tax Relief Act included a provision aimed at small businesses that also delivers an enormous benefit to those holding shares of preferred stocks (rather than ETDS’) issued by REITs (which is pretty much all of us). Most small businesses are incorporated as a Limited Liability Corporation (LLC). Under this structure, the company’s earnings are passed through to the owners who then pay the tax on their personal returns. The Act allows those receiving such income to deduct, right off the top, up to twenty percent of this “pass-through income.”

But remember that REITs do the same thing as LLC’s – at least 90 percent of a REIT’s taxable earnings are passed to the REIT’s shareholders primarily in the form of preferred stock dividends; the shareholders then pay the tax on their personal returns. In other words, preferred stock dividends received from REITs qualify under the Act’s “pass-through income” provision and are therefore up to twenty percent deductible. Such income is reported to you on the 1099 form received from your broker as “Section 199A” income.

The tax treatment of the taxable income you receive from income securities can be a bit confusing, but it really boils down to one question – Has the company already paid tax on the cash that is being used to pay you or not? If not, the IRS is going to collect the full tax from you; if so, you still have to pay tax, but at the special 15 percent rate (this double-taxation being a favorite political football every few years).

Unless specified otherwise, traditional preferred stock dividends, including those paid by partnerships, as pass-through income or are otherwise paid out of pre-tax profits, are taxable as regular income; you pay the full tax since the company has not (OXLCP, BPYPN, BEP-A, PRIF-F).

Companies incorporated as REITs are required to distribute at least 90 percent of their pre-tax profits to shareholders. Doing so in the form of non-voting preferred stock dividends is the most common method of complying and because these dividend payments are made from pre-tax dollars, taxable dividends received from REITs are taxed as regular income (AGNCP, NRZ-C, MDRRP, DX-C, MFABO/MFA-C).

Interest that a company pays to those loaning the company money is a business expense to the company (tax deductible), so the company does not pay tax on the interest payments it makes to its lenders. Since Exchange-Traded Debt Securities are debt, ETDS shareholders are on the hook for the taxes. Income received from ETDS’ is taxed as regular income (RILYM).

Lastly, if a company pays your preferred stock dividends out of its after-tax profits, the dividend income you receive is taxed at the special 15 percent tax rate. Such dividends are referred to as “Qualified Dividend Income” or QDI. QDI preferred stocks are often seen as favorable for holding in a non-retirement account due to the favorable 15 percent tax treatment (T-C).

In Context: The U.S. preferred stock marketplace

The following chart illustrates the average market price of U.S.-traded preferred stocks over the last twelve months.

Many things affect the market prices of these securities such as the proximity to their call or maturity date, proximity to their next ex-dividend date, industry and/or overall health of the issuer, perceived direction of interest rates, pending government regulatory or policy changes, cumulative versus non-cumulative dividends and tax treatment of dividend payments. So what we really need to look at is current yield, which calculates the average annual dividend yield per dollar invested (without considering re-invested dividend return or any future capital gain or loss). Current yield is a “bang-for-your-buck” measure of value that normalizes differences in coupon rate and price to give us a single, comparable metric.

Moving down the risk scale, the next chart compares the average current yield realized by today’s preferred stock buyers when compared to the yield earned by those investing in the 10-year Treasury note or 2-year bank Certificates of Deposit.

U.S.-traded preferred stocks are currently returning an average current yield of 6.7 percent (blue line) while the annual return being offered to income investors by the 10-year treasury is 1.3 percent (the Fed’s multi-month effort to inject cash now pushing treasury yields down) and that of the 2-year bank CD at 2.1 percent.

For comparison, I have set the Yield column in the first table above to show the current yield of the new February preferreds on February. It is into this marketplace that February’s new issues were introduced.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NRZ-C. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The CDx3 Notification Service is my preferred stock email alert and research newsletter service and includes the database of all preferred stocks and Exchange-Traded Debt securities used for this article.