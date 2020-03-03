AngloGold: 3 Catalysts To Fuel Share Price Growth In FY 2020

I have discussed three key catalysts that fuel AU's growth trajectory in the near-term as well as the long-term.

The equity markets have recently seen a significant correction amid rising fears of the contagious corona virus, and gold prices have followed suit. Consequently, all miners have taken a deep dive from their previous highs. The sell off in precious metals (including gold) could have been ignited as a result of profit taking by investors in gold mining companies, or possibly by a reallocation of investments from the mining sector to other blue chip companies that would appear to be trading relatively cheaply.

[Note that Dow Jones, S&P 500, and NASDAQ indices had respectively shrunk by ~4000 points, ~400 points, and ~1,300 points during the past week.]

Whatever be the reason for the sharp decline in gold prices, the situation warrants consideration of which gold stocks provide a promising outlook after this turbulent run, and their expected share price performance, going forward.

Thesis

In this article, we will evaluate an investment case in AngloGold Ashanti (AU) based on its operating and financial performance, together with the growth opportunities that brighten its future outlook. For analyzing AU's growth outlook, I have discussed three positive catalysts that will prove pivotal in supporting a sustained upward trajectory in share price. Let's get into the details.

Figure-1 (Source: Mining Technology)

AU's Fundamental Strength

AU's FY 2019 was a good year for the company. The company met both its production and cost guidance (Figure-2); increased its revenues, EBITDA and EPS; strengthened its operating and free cash flows; and also raised annual dividend. Have a look at Table-1.

The gold price hike provided a boost to AU's performance by strengthening its cash flows, and the company is now reshuffling its operational focus by exiting certain mining operations in the African continent.

Figure-2 (Source: FY 2019 results)

Table-1 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

Short-term debt appears to be a problem, but stronger net cash inflows negate this notion

On its balance sheet, AU wiped off ~$80 MM in net debt, thereby improving its adjusted net debt-EBITDA ratio from 1.2:1 to 1:1 on a Y/Y basis. Although the LTD is reduced significantly from approximately $1.9 BB to $1.3 BB, it appears that the ~$600 MM increase in short-term debt (from $139 MM to $734 MM) may put pressure on AU's liquidity in 2020 given the fact that AU only had ~$450 MM in cash & equivalents at the end of FY 2019. However, I have reason to believe otherwise. Note that the annual OCF (read: Operating Cash Flows) increased from $0.86 BB to $1.05 BB. A closer look at AU's FY 2019 OCF profile reveals that a significant proportion of these cash flows were attributable to H2 2019 and this was the same time when gold prices took a higher toll (from $1,300/oz) to end FY 2019 at ~$1,500/oz. In my view, strong net cash inflows provide a margin of safety against impending debt repayments and what we are witnessing here is a significant increase in the company's average realized gold prices during FY 2019, on a Y/Y basis (from $1,261/oz to $1,387/oz).

Gold has posted a very good start to FY 2020, with prices inching close to the $1,700/oz mark before they took a nose-dive following the panicking markets amid corona virus fears. Interestingly, gold looks set to rebound from the current levels and has already begun to show signs of improvement (Figure-3).

Figure-3 (Source: Finviz)

In my view, this situation indicates that AU will generally have stronger operating cash flows Y/Y, and with improving average AISC (discussed in a later section), AU is set to deliver stronger operating margins during FY 2020. The significance of cash flows is magnified for AU since the company is invested in a variety of exploration projects/properties (including Gramalote and Obuasi) and has planned exploration costs within the guidance range of $130-150 MM during FY 2020. Exploration proves pivotal in expanding a miner's resource-base by converting less certain 'resources' to the more probable 'reserves'. It's worth noting here that these exploration activities have enabled AU to add 53 Moz in 'reserves' over the past 1.5 decades (Figure-4).

Figure-4 (Source: JP Morgan Presentation)

FY 2019 operational performance at a glance

AU's mining operations are geographically well-diversified. Generally, this provides a hedge against the risk of possible operational disruption in one (or more) mining jurisdictions since the company has other assets to support production without having to suffer from a significant impact on its total production.

Figure-5 shows a break-up of the annual production from AU's mining assets and identifies those that demonstrate a strong mining profile (I evaluate the strength of a mining operation principally in terms of its production and costs, as in AISC).

Figure-5 (Source: FY 2019 results)

Here are my key takeaways from the above table:

AU has a significant operational presence in Continental Africa, followed by the Americas, and Australia.

Geita (in Tanzania), Kibali (in Congo), Tropicana (in Australia), and Cerro Vanguardia (in Argentina) currently provide the optimum mining mix through high-end production and low-end costs.

Even though the Sadiola mine's AISC is less than $1,000/oz, both the Malian mines contribute very little in proportionate production, and average AISC of the Malian portfolio is ~$1,050/oz [{(27 x 1,237)+(51 x 956)}/2] which could hit operating margins should gold prices visit their last year lows of ~$1,200/oz (Note: I'm bullish on gold in the long-term) . AU recently announced plans to dispose of its 41% interest in the Sadiola mine and might as well be planning to dispose the other Malian asset to streamline its mining portfolio.

. AU recently announced plans to dispose of its 41% interest in the Sadiola mine and might as well be planning to dispose the other Malian asset to streamline its mining portfolio. The average AISC from continued operations (at $978/oz) was substantially lower than that from discontinued operations (at $1,132/oz).

Key catalysts that will support AU's growth

Let's analyze the three key catalysts that would support AU's growth trajectory during FY 2020 and beyond. These catalysts include rising gold prices, exit from South Africa, and potential for enhanced production from major pipeline projects. Let's discuss each of these in detail.

1. Gold prices: As discussed earlier, average realized gold prices during FY 2019 fared better than FY 2018 and helped uplift AU's revenues as well as operating margins. As we move into FY 2020, I see annual gold prices averaging $1,500+/oz. Corona virus fears have hit the markets hard last week (including the precious metals' market) but the bears seemed to have a relatively short spell and markets are already showing signs of recovery. Noticeably, gold and silver posted 4% and 0.33% respectively in intraday gains on Monday. I expect uncertainty to prevail over the ongoing two weeks since the markets are still weighing the impact of corona virus. Nevertheless, this situation should not last long and we may well see a vaccine being developed in the current quarter or the next. Whatever the situation, the PM bulls will take charge to drive higher average prices for gold, on a y/y basis.

2. Disposal of South African assets: In a previous article, I indicated the need for AU to dispose of its last South African asset (the Mponeng mine) to improve its cost dynamics. Earlier last month, AU announced the finalization of its plan to dispose of this mining asset to Harmony Gold (HMY). The ~$300 MM disposal (~$200 MM cash upfront and ~$100 MM in deferred payments) will support AU's significant debt repayment obligations this year (as discussed earlier) and will also improve its overall cost performance. As seen in Figure-5, the average AISC from discontinued operations is ~$60/oz higher than that from continued operations. The lost production from the Mponeng mine will still be a concern, though. However, considering the dangerous underground mining operations in South Africa, AU is justified to exit the country and pursue other more exciting opportunities in its portfolio.

3. Expansion opportunities: Currently, there are 2 projects that significantly enhance AU's future mining potential: Obuasi and Gramalote. Obuasi mine has restarted after 5 years and has recently delivered first pour from the restarted operations. The project signifies a ~30 Moz resource potential spanning over two decades and AU expects to add ~350-400 Koz in average annual production (expected FY 2021) during the first 10 years at average AISC of $800/oz (Figure-6). Assuming a long-term gold target price of ~$1,800/oz, the project is expected to yield an operating margin within the range of ~$800-$1,000/oz and establishes its significance for AU.

Figure-6 (Source: JP Morgan Presentation)

Similarly, the Gramalote project is expected to contain approximately 3.93 Moz and 2.09 Moz in 'Indicated' and 'Inferred' mineral resources respectively, on a 100% basis (Figure-7) and the project's feasibility study is expected to be completed by the end of this year. In my view, AU's decision to reduce project ownership from ~52% to 50% against B2Gold's (BTG) agreement to fund the project's $13.9 MM investment/ exploration program will prove to be a win-win situation for both parties. This is so because while BTG generates adequate free cash flows to conveniently advance project funding, AU needs the cash for debt repayments falling due in the near-term.

Figure-7 (Source: B2Gold)

Technical analysis and Investor Takeaway

In the preceding discussion, we have analyzed AU's fundamental strength (on both operating and financial metrics) together with the growth opportunities embedded in its mining portfolio. The stock has largely outperformed the returns of the S&P 500 index during the last 12 months (Figure-8).

Figure-8 (Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

However, based on a comparison with peer gold miners having similar market cap, AU seems to be slightly overvalued based on the EV/EBITDA (Figure-9) and PB multiples (Figure-10).

Figure-9 (Source: YCharts)

Figure-10 (Source: YCharts)

Nevertheless, the stock's technical price chart (Figure-11) indicates that it has recently suffered from a major correction and the share price is now rebounding. With expected recovery in gold prices, together with the AU's promising mining prospects in sight, I believe the company is fit to witness sustained share price growth in the medium to long term.

Figure-11 (Source: Finviz)

