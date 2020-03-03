Dividend Increases: February 22-28, 2020 (Part 2)

Part 2 covers the Dividend Challengers. See Part 1 for coverage of the Dividend Champions and Dividend Contenders.

I monitor dividend increases for stocks in the Dividend Champions List [CCC list].

The CCC list is separated into three categories based on how long companies have maintained their streak of annually increasing dividends: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10- 24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

This past week, 38 companies in the CCC list decided to increase their dividends. The table below covers the Dividend Challengers. Please see Part 1 of this article for coverage of the Dividend Champions and Dividend Contenders.

The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period.

Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr %Incr) indicates the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM)

AGM provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: the Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit segments. AGM was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

On Feb 24, AGM declared a quarterly dividend of 80¢ per share.

This is an increase of 14.3% from the prior dividend of 70¢.

Payable Mar 31, to shareholders of record on Mar 16; ex-div: Mar 13.

Assured Guaranty (AGO)

AGO provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments. AGO was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

On Feb 26, AGO declared a quarterly dividend of 20¢ per share.

This is an increase of 11.1% from the prior dividend of 18¢.

Payable Mar 25, to shareholders of record on Mar 11; ex-div: Mar 10.

Popular (BPOP)

BPOP, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company offers various deposit, loan, and insurance products in Puerto Rico, New York, New Jersey, Florida and in the Virgin Islands. BPOP was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.

On Feb 28, BPOP declared a quarterly dividend of 40¢ per share.

This is an increase of 33.3% from the prior dividend of 30¢.

Payable Apr 1, to shareholders of record on Mar 19; ex-div: Mar 18.

Capital City Bank (CCBG)

CCBG operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank, which provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. The company offers various deposit and loan products, as well as asset management services. CCBG was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

On Feb 27, CCBG declared a quarterly dividend of 14¢ per share.

This is an increase of 7.7% from the prior dividend of 13¢.

Payable Mar 23, to shareholders of record on Mar 9; ex-div: Mar 6.

Cogent Communications (CCOI)

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., CCOI provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia. CCOI offers bandwidths up to 100 Gigabits per second.

On Feb 26, CCOI declared a quarterly dividend of 66¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.1% from the prior dividend of 64¢.

Payable Mar 27, to shareholders of record on Mar 13; ex-div: Mar 12.

Carter's (CRI)

CRI markets apparel for babies and young children in the United States and Canada under the brand names Carter's and OshKosh B'gosh. The company distributes its products through department stores, chain and specialty stores, and discount retailers, as well as company-operated stores and Websites. CRI was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

On Feb 24, CRI declared a quarterly dividend of 60¢ per share.

This is an increase of 20.0% from the prior dividend of 50¢.

Payable Mar 20, to shareholders of record on Mar 6; ex-div: Mar 5.

EPR Properties (EPR)

Founded in 1997 and based in Kansas City, Missouri, EPR is a specialty real estate investment trust that invests in properties in the United States and Canada. EPR owns or invests in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers; public charter schools and K-12 private schools; and ski parks, resorts, waterparks, and golf entertainment complexes.

On Feb 24, EPR declared a monthly dividend of 38.25¢ per share.

This is an increase of 0.0% from the prior dividend of 37.5¢.

Payable Apr 15, to shareholders of record on Mar 31; ex-div: Mar 30.

FBL Financial (FFG)

FFG is a holding company of Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company, which underwrites and markets a broad range of life insurance and annuities to individuals and businesses. The company distributes its products through multiline exclusive agents. FFG was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

On Feb 26, FFG declared a quarterly dividend of 50¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.2% from the prior dividend of 48¢.

Payable Mar 31, to shareholders of record on Mar 16; ex-div: Mar 13.

Financial Institutions (FISI)

FISI operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank, providing banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in the states of New York. The bank operates in two segments, Banking, and Non-Banking. FISI was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Warsaw, New York.

On Feb 27, FISI declared a quarterly dividend of 26¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.0% from the prior dividend of 25¢.

Payable Apr 2, to shareholders of record on Mar 19; ex-div: Mar 18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

FITB operates as a diversified financial services company in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. FITB was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

On Feb 24, FITB declared a quarterly dividend of 27¢ per share.

This is an increase of 12.5% from the prior dividend of 24¢.

Payable Apr 14, to shareholders of record on Mar 31; ex-div: Mar 30.

Comfort Systems USA (FIX)

FIX provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. The company serves building owners and developers, general contractors, architects, consulting engineers, and property managers in the commercial, industrial, and institutional HVAC markets. FIX was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

On Feb 26, FIX declared a quarterly dividend of 10.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.0% from the prior dividend of 10¢.

Payable Mar 20, to shareholders of record on Mar 9; ex-div: Mar 6.

First Savings Financial (FSFG)

FSFG operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It provides deposit, loan, and investment products. FSFG was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Clarksville, Indiana.

On Feb 26, FSFG declared a quarterly dividend of 17¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.3% from the prior dividend of 16¢.

Payable Mar 31, to shareholders of record on Mar 17; ex-div: Mar 16.

Hill-Rom (HRC)

HRC operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company offers medical-surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts, and other patient mobility devices. It also provides patient monitoring and diagnostics products. HRC was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

On Feb 26, HRC declared a quarterly dividend of 22¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.8% from the prior dividend of 21¢.

Payable Mar 31, to shareholders of record on Mar 23; ex-div: Mar 20.

Lamar Advertising (LAMR)

Founded in 1902, LAMR is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with about 350,000 displays across the United States and Canada. The company offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

On Feb 27, LAMR declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share.

This is an increase of 4.2% from the prior dividend of 96¢.

Payable Mar 31, to shareholders of record on Mar 16; ex-div: Mar 13.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

RHP is a real estate investment trust specialing in group-oriented and destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The company’s assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts managed by Marriott International under the Gaylord Hotels brand. RHP also owns and operates media and entertainment assets, including the Grand Ole Opry.

On Feb 25, RHP declared a quarterly dividend of 95¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.6% from the prior dividend of 90¢.

Payable Apr 15, to shareholders of record on Mar 31; ex-div: Mar 30.

Summit Financial (SMMF)

SMMF operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc. that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in West Virginia and Virginia. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Trust and Wealth Management, and Insurance. SMMF was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia.

On Feb 27, SMMF declared a quarterly dividend of 17¢ per share.

This is an increase of 13.3% from the prior dividend of 15¢.

Payable Mar 31, to shareholders of record on Mar 16; ex-div: Mar 13.

SpartanNash (SPTN)

Formerly knowing as Spartan Stores, Inc, SPTN is a multi-regional retailer and distributor of groceries in the United States. The company's core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges, as well as to independent and corporate-owned retail stores. SPTN was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

On Feb 27, SPTN declared a quarterly dividend of 19.25¢ per share.

This is an increase of 1.3% from the prior dividend of 19¢.

Payable Mar 31, to shareholders of record on Mar 10; ex-div: Mar 9.

Steel Dynamics (STLD)

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, STLD is engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel products, processing and sale of recycled ferrous and nonferrous metals, and fabrication and sale of steel joists and deck products. STLD’s segments include Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, Steel Fabrication Operations, and Other Operations.

On Feb 26, STLD declared a quarterly dividend of 25¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.2% from the prior dividend of 24¢.

Payable Apr 10, to shareholders of record on Mar 31; ex-div: Mar 30.

TFS Financial (TFSL)

TFSL, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the states of Ohio and Florida in the United States. The company offers various deposit and loan products and provides escrow and settlement services.TFSL was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

On Feb 27, TFSL declared a quarterly dividend of 28¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.7% from the prior dividend of 27¢.

Payable Mar 24, to shareholders of record on Mar 10; ex-div: Mar 9.

US Physical Therapy (USPH)

USPH operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. The company also provides industrial injury prevention services. USPH was founded in 1990 and is based in Houston, Texas.

On Feb 27, USPH declared a quarterly dividend of 32¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.7% from the prior dividend of 30¢.

Payable Apr 17, to shareholders of record on Mar 13; ex-div: Mar 12.

Willis Towers Watson (WLTW)

WLTW operates as a global advisory, broking, and solutions company serving large companies as well as mid-market and small businesses worldwide. The company designs and delivers solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital. WLTW was founded in 1828 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

On Feb 26, WLTW declared a quarterly dividend of 68¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.6% from the prior dividend of 65¢.

Payable Apr 15, to shareholders of record on Mar 31; ex-div: Mar 30.

WesBanco (WSBC)

WSBC is a multi-state bank holding company with branch locations in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company offers a range of financial services that include retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust services, brokerage services, mortgage banking, and insurance. WSBC was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.

On Feb 27, WSBC declared a quarterly dividend of 32¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.2% from the prior dividend of 31¢.

Payable Apr 1, to shareholders of record on Mar 13; ex-div: Mar 12.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, USPH, CRI, and FITB.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

USPH's price line [black] is above the primary valuation line [orange] and above the stock's normal P/E ratio [blue]. The stock is trading at a premium fair value. An investment in USPH in January 2010 would have returned 20.2% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

CRI's price line is below the stock's normal P/E ratio and at the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in CRI in January 2010 would have returned 14.1% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

FITB's price line is below the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a discount fair value. An investment in FITB in January 2010 would have returned 11.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Please note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Please note that the table covers the ex-dividend dates of the Dividend Challengers only. Please see Part 1 of this article for the ex-dividend dates of the Dividend Champions and Dividend Contenders.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: March 3-16, 2020

Company (Ticker) Yield Price (28.Feb) Yrs 5-Yr DGR Pay- out Pay Date Tuesday, 3 March (Ex-Div Date 03/03) Avnet (AVT) 2.74% $30.68 7 5.8% 0.21 03/18 Avery Dennison (AVY) 2.03% $114.49 9 11.0% 0.58 03/18 Thursday, 5 March (Ex-Div Date 03/05) American National Bankshares (AMNB) 3.50% $30.89 5 2.5% 0.27 03/20 Bank of America (BAC) 2.53% $28.50 6 40.6% 0.18 03/27 CSG Systems International (CSGS) 2.12% $44.25 7 7.4% 0.235 03/25 FLIR Systems (FLIR) 1.60% $42.47 9 11.2% 0.17 03/20 First Merchants (FRME) 2.97% $34.98 8 28.1% 0.26 03/20 Friday, 6 March (Ex-Div Date 03/06) Dunkin' Brands (DNKN) 2.42% $66.52 8 10.3% 0.4025 03/18 Comfort Systems USA (FIX) 0.99% $42.22 7 11.9% 0.105 03/20 Monday, 9 March (Ex-Div Date 03/09) Expedia (EXPE) 1.38% $98.62 8 14.9% 0.34 03/26 Tuesday, 10 March (Ex-Div Date 03/10) Ameren (AEE) 2.51% $79.00 6 3.6% 0.495 03/31 Assured Guaranty (AGO) 1.96% $40.81 8 10.4% 0.2 03/25 Wednesday, 11 March (Ex-Div Date 03/11) American Assets Trust (AAT) 2.90% $41.45 9 5.0% 0.3 03/26 Evans Bancorp (EVBN) 2.95% $39.27 8 9.9% 0.58 04/02 Thursday, 12 March (Ex-Div Date 03/12) Amerisafe (AMSF) 1.66% $65.17 7 15.8% 0.27 03/27 Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) 11.01% $9.54 9 10.3% 0.2625 04/15 Domino's Pizza (DPZ) 0.92% $339.46 7 21.1% 0.78 03/30 Exponent (EXPO) 1.03% $73.65 7 20.7% 0.19 03/27 Flushing Financial (FFIC) 4.63% $18.16 6 7.0% 0.21 03/27 First Horizon National (FHN) 4.50% $13.33 9 22.9% 0.15 04/01 Friday, 13 March (Ex-Div Date 03/13) Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) 4.26% $75.06 8 38.0% 0.8 03/31 CenterState Bank (CSFL) 2.77% $20.23 6 61.5% 0.14 03/31 Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) 1.88% $38.27 6 24.2% 0.18 03/31 FBL Financial (FFG) 4.19% $47.76 9 6.5% 0.5 03/31 First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) 1.67% $28.74 9 11.5% 0.12 04/01 Monday, 16 March (Ex-Div Date 03/16) Great Ajax (AJX) 9.06% $14.13 5 N/A 0.32 03/27 Allegion (ALLE) 1.11% $114.99 6 27.5% 0.32 03/31 Amphenol (APH) 1.09% $91.68 8 17.7% 0.25 04/08 El Paso Electric (EE) 2.27% $67.87 9 6.5% 0.385 03/31 Fidelity National Financial (FNF) 3.41% $38.76 8 19.2% 0.33 03/31

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.