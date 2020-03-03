Summary

The company has a strong competitive advantage via dominance in the niche for online marketplace for child and elder caregivers.

Our opportunity came about as a result of a negative WSJ article which led people to believe the quality of the service wasn't as good as it needed to be.

While usually it takes several years for my investments to work out, we got an unexpected surprise in the form of an all-cash takeover offer from IAC at $15 per share.