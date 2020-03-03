Why VXX Can Actually Continue Higher Even As Stocks Rebound

Although we expect broader markets to stabilize in coming weeks, VXX is likely to stay near current levels.

CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) skyrocketed to 40 as the spread between front-month futures and spot widens to most negative since August 2015.

Volatility is back with a vengeance, as the VIX index exploded to 40 last Friday, the highest level in nearly a decade. To put the panic-driven move in context, the week-over-week jump in VIX of more than 130% exceeds even those during May 2010 flash crash (~85%) and August 2015 meltdown (~120%):

Source: WingCapital Investments

Another way to measure the extent of fear in the market is the spread between the VIX front-month futures and spot index, which spiked to the most negative level since the October 2008 (Great Financial Crisis) and August 2015 (Chinese stock market crash) at -35%.

Source: WingCapital Investments

For the volatility ETF (VXX), it launched above its 10-week upper Bollinger Band, which was our previous price target, by more than 8%, drawing similarities to the up spike in August 2015 as well.

Source: WingCapital Investments

What's Next After VIX Term Structure Turned Deep Backwardation

Without a doubt, this is not the typical dip in stock markets given the magnitude of the explosion in volatility index. Looking back, there were only a dozen other times in the past 20 years which are remotely comparable to last week's launch in VIX. Specifically, here are the instances during which the spread between front-month futures and spot drifted beyond -15%:

Date S&P 500 VIX VX1 Spread S&P 500 Forward Chg 1-Wk 2-Wk 3-Wk 4-Wk VIX Forward Chg 1-Wk 2-Wk 3-Wk 4-Wk 2/26/2007 1,387 18.61 15.19 -18.38% 1.13% -0.02% 3.53% 2.43% -24.29% -9.78% -30.41% -21.33% 7/23/2007 1,459 24.17 20.07 -16.96% -1.77% -0.36% -0.89% 1.40% 4.10% 17.09% 24.08% -14.27% 9/15/2008 1,255 32.07 24.74 -22.86% -3.33% -12.42% -28.35% -25.06% 8.33% 40.75% 118.12% 119.30% 9/22/2008 1,213 34.74 28.64 -17.56% -9.40% -25.88% -22.48% -27.73% 29.94% 101.35% 102.45% 127.78% 9/29/2008 1,099 45.14 35.67 -20.98% -18.20% -14.44% -20.24% -11.87% 54.96% 55.80% 75.30% 32.68% 10/6/2008 899 69.95 56.71 -18.93% 4.60% -2.50% 7.73% 3.53% 0.54% 13.12% -14.38% -19.80% 10/20/2008 877 79.13 55.82 -29.46% 10.49% 6.18% -0.40% -8.75% -24.31% -29.10% -16.20% -8.16% 5/3/2010 1,111 40.95 32.95 -19.54% 2.23% -2.09% -1.93% -4.14% -23.71% -2.08% -21.68% -13.36% 7/25/2011 1,292 25.25 21.1 -16.44% -7.19% -8.78% -13.06% -8.94% 26.73% 44.00% 70.50% 40.95% 8/15/2011 1,124 43.05 35.35 -17.89% 4.74% 4.49% 2.73% 8.23% -17.33% -21.21% -10.52% -28.04% 8/17/2015 1,971 28.03 19.9 -29.00% 0.91% -2.52% -0.50% -0.65% -7.06% -0.82% -17.23% -20.51% 3/19/2018 2,588 24.87 20.425 -17.87% 2.03% 0.63% 2.63% 3.16% -19.70% -13.59% -30.00% -32.13% 12/17/2018 2,417 30.11 24.3 -19.30% 2.86% 4.77% 7.43% 10.51% -5.88% -28.99% -39.59% -40.88% 2/24/2020 2,954 40.11 26.12 -34.88% Average -0.84% -4.07% -4.91% -4.45% Average 0.18% 12.81% 16.19% 9.40% (excl 2008) 0.62% -0.49% -0.01% 1.50% (excl 2008) -8.39% -1.92% -6.86% -16.20% % Positive 61.54% 30.77% 38.46% 46.15% % Positive 46.15% 46.15% 38.46% 30.77%

The above list contains some of the worst destructions in S&P 500 (SPY) during the past 2 decades, including the weeks at the height of 2008 Great Financial Crisis, as well as 2010 Flash Crash, 2011 U.S. Rating Downgrade and 2015 Chinese stock market crash. The near-term outlook for S&P 500 is mixed with a 60% chance of a rebound this week, though the variance is rather large. On the other hand, VIX would fall 70% of the time in the next 4 weeks as volatility tends to gradually revert to the mean.

Why VXX Could Go Higher Even if VIX Drops

Meanwhile, even though the above analysis suggests that VIX more likely than not will normalize in the upcoming weeks, VXX may actually continue nudging higher as shown below:

Date VIX VX1 Spread VXX VXX Forward Chg 1-Wk 2-Wk 3-Wk 4-Wk 5/3/2010 40.95 32.95 -19.54% 29,952.00 -8.17% 13.88% -2.29% 6.97% 7/25/2011 25.25 21.1 -16.44% 5,992.96 29.47% 45.79% 81.76% 75.44% 8/15/2011 43.05 35.35 -17.89% 10,892.80 -3.48% -2.51% 7.71% -2.35% 8/17/2015 28.03 19.9 -29.00% 331.52 24.71% 41.51% 25.68% 19.11% 3/19/2018 24.87 20.425 -17.87% 50.00 -2.00% -0.40% -8.04% -15.78% 12/17/2018 30.11 24.3 -19.30% 47.07 3.48% -6.82% -16.57% -21.27% 2/24/2020 40.11 26.12 -34.88% 22.81 Average 7.34% 15.24% 14.71% 10.35% % Positive 50.00% 50.00% 50.00% 50.00%

Aside from the 1 occurrence in March 2018, VXX would spike to higher highs at some point within the ensuing 4 weeks. On average, VXX is expected to rise another 10-15%, which contradicts the previous observation that the VIX index has the tendency to retrace lower. This can be largely explained by the positive roll yield in VXX whenever the futures' term structure turns into backwardation (i.e. front-end contract trading higher than the back-end). Analytically, a -10% spread in VX1-VIX implies a 13% outperformance in VXX vs. VIX in the following 4 weeks:

Source: WingCapital Investments

As such, with the VX1-VIX differential currently at an extremity of -35%, it suggests VXX could outperform the VIX by a staggering 40% in the next 4 weeks. In other words, even if VIX drops 40% to 24 after 4 weeks, it is conceivable that VXX will remain flat from today's price point.

In conclusion, even though we expect volatility to moderate with broader markets getting on a solid footing in the near future, VXX is unlikely to decline much until VIX term structure reverts back to contango.

