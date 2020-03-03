The Long Thesis Is Not Compelling Right Now For ESSA Pharma

The stock can still run when it begins producing clinical data but data are unlikely in March and probably April too.

ESSA Pharma Inc (EPIX; TSX-V:EPI) is a biotech developing EPI-7386, a drug with potential in prostate cancer. The company's previous candidate in prostate cancer, EPI-506, yielded more of a learning experience than a success. The new offering, EPI-7386, is worthy of clinical evaluation, but conclusive clinical validation is a while away, expenses are likely to kick up as EPIX moves into the clinic and the name has room to fall when valuation is considered.

Figure 1: EPIX pipeline. Source: EPIX website.

EPIX's Antitens: Potential in prostate and other cancers

EPIX's antiten drugs target the androgen receptor, a validated target in prostate cancer, but bind to a different part of that receptor than drugs currently marketed. Xtandi (enzalutamide), marketed by Pfizer (PFE) and Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMF; OTCPK:ALPMY) in the US, and ALPMF ex-US, is one example of a drug targeting the androgen receptor (although as mentioned, it does not bind to the same part of the androgen receptor). What we can learn from Xtandi, among other things, is that there is big money in targeting the androgen receptor. PFE reported Xtandi-alliance revenues of $838M in 2019.

Figure 2: The androgen receptor itself is targeted by -lutamides like enzalutamide (Xtandi), which target the ligand-binding domain, and EPIX's antitens, which bind to the N-terminal domain. Source: January 2020 presentation from EPIX.

Since we have been treating prostate cancer with drugs targeting the ligand-binding domain of the androgen receptor, it is unsurprising that anti-androgen resistance mechanisms develop here. These resistance mechanisms should be susceptible to treatment with antitens, meaning EPI-7386 has potential to treat patients who have cancer that is now displaying resistance to drugs like Xtandi.

Despite the theory, EPIX's previous antiten produced fairly unimpressive data and wiped out the stock in 2017, where the name was one of the worst performers in biotech. EPIX suggests that the new antiten, EPI-7386, with better metabolic stability and greater potency may address the issues seen with EPI-506, and that hypothesis has plenty of merit. The problem is that EPI-7386 isn't that close to producing data confirming that hypothesis. The company plans to file an Investigational New Drug (IND) application in Q1'20 and have the first patient enter its monotherapy study in Q2'20.

Figure 3: EPIX plans to start enrolling patients in Q2'20 for its monotherapy study and 2021 for its combination study. Source: January 2020 presentation from EPIX.

Indeed following filing of an IND, the sponsor has to wait 30 days before beginning clinical studies, to give the FDA a chance to review the IND. As such a filing at the end of Q1'20 makes entry to the clinic prior to late April unlikely. It could be May before EPIX tells us the drug appears to have the metabolic stability that was suggested preclinical work (half-life greater than a day) based on numbers from the first few patients. Alternatively, EPIX might choose to wait longer to begin reporting such data. Certainly it will take much longer than a couple months to calculate the recommended phase 2 dose and produce meaningful numbers on prostate-specific antigen (PSA) reduction. Indeed studies comparing different methods of dose escalation trial, such as the 3+3 dose escalation type (which is being used by EPIX) note that these clinical trials often take months to years to complete (Table 1). I would predict a shorter than average duration based on the planned patient numbers EPIX has provided, but a study longer than six months, seems quite likely. This isn't much of a prediction as six months would be quite a quick study but the point is EPIX isn't close to completing the non-extension portion of its phase 1 study.

Table 1: A portion of a table comparing different dose-escalation study designs. Only the 3+3 design is presented as this is the design EPIX is using. Note EPIX's study of 28 patients (not considering the extension phase) would be smaller than the average of 44 for 3+3 designs, a number determined from an analysis of 41 dose-escalation trials of targeted agents conducted during 2000-2010. MTD refers to maximum tolerated dose. Source: Le Tourneau, Gan, Razak & Paoletti (2012). PLoS ONE 7(12): e51039.

Does EPI-7386 have greater metabolic stability in humans? Most likely, and we should find that out in months. Does the greater stability and potency now result in greater and sustained PSA reductions in a reasonable proportion of patients? That is a harder question which won't likely be answered in the next couple of months. If the answer is yes however, that provides an encouraging rationale for continued study of EPI-7386 and the market might get excited about that. So one could argue for a long at that time, or just prior to that time if you want to take on more risk for more reward. But why go long right now?

Financial overview and upcoming operations

This February, EPIX reported earnings for the quarter ending December 31, 2019. Net loss was $4.6M during the quarter and cash at year end was $45.9M. That cash will allow the company to complete two clinical studies (see figure 3 above). We are fairly reliant on EPIX's estimates of cash runway, because recent cash burn has occurred during periods of mostly preclinical work, including IND-enabling studies. With the company entering the clinical stage, R&D expense, which was $2.6M during the December quarter, will likely kick up in 2020.

Our current cash balance allows us to complete the Phase 1 monotherapy dose-escalation study and an expansion phase to that study... In addition, we believe the Company is sufficiently funded to also conduct a combination study of EPI-7386 with currently utilized antiandrogens in prostate cancer patients with earlier stages of the disease. - February 13, 2020, press release from EPIX.

Back in August 2019, however, EPIX had suggested that a closing of an offering yielding gross proceeds of $36M was sufficient not only for completion of phase 1 studies but also initiation of phase 2 studies. That language regarding phase 2 studies isn't present in the February 13, 2020, press release, but I think that is of minimal concern.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering primarily to complete the Phase 1 dose-escalation and extension studies, Phase 1 combination studies with recent anti-androgens and initiate Phase II studies... According to current plans, the net proceeds combined with the company’s current cash reserves are expected to provide sufficient cash resources through 2022. - August 27, 2019, press release from EPIX.

EPIX doesn't know with certainty how long its phase 1 studies would take to enrol and complete, they will have calculated a likely range, so it is hard to provide that kind of certainty. Nonetheless with EPIX talking about cash lasting until 2022, it isn't a near-term concern. Instead investors would likely want to know that current cash wash sufficient for the company to produce some clinical data to help generate more interest in the company.

Finishing up with a note on the valuation of EPIX, the company notes shares outstanding of 20,762,374 on December 31, 2019. Assuming a price of $4.82, the market cap would be $100.1M. That alone puts the company at about 2.2 times cash at the end of 2019.

In addition, as of December 31, 2019 there were 12,393,092 common shares issuable upon the exercise of warrants and broker warrants. This includes 11,919,404 prefunded warrants at an exercise price of $0.0001, and 473,688 other warrants at a weighted average exercise price of $34.36. There are 5,311,500 common shares issuable upon the exercise of outstanding stock options at a weighted-average exercise price of $3.43 per common share. - EPIX press release, February 13, 2020.

When we consider the shares issuable on the exercise of warrants and options, things look even worse. The exercise of the 11.9M prefunded warrants with an exercise of $0.0001 would generate negligible proceeds but increase the share count from 20.7M to 32.7M. Assuming the share price was $4.82, the market cap would now be $157.5M and the stock would be trading at 3.4 x cash with an enterprise value of $111.6M (Table 1). If we further consider the exercise of those 5.3M options with a weighted average exercise price of $3.43 that would bring in $18.2M in cash bringing cash to $64.1M. The share count would now be 38M shares however, yielding a market cap of $183.1M, and while the name would be trading at 2.85 x cash, the enterprise value would now be $119M.

Table 1: Calculations of market cap, cash multiple and enterprise value, under scenarios where the prefunded warrants or options were exercised, or both. Source: Numbers from February 13 press release, calculations by Biotech Beast assuming a share price of $4.82.

Outstanding Diluted Count Exercise Price Proceeds Cash(as of 12/31/19) Cash if Exercised Market Cap Multiple of Cash Enterprise Value Shares 20,762,374 $45,934,420 $100,074,642.7 2.18 $54,140,223 Prefunded Warrants 11,919,404 32,681,778 $0.0001 $1,191.94 $45,935,612 $157,526,170 3.43 $111,590,558 Options 5,311,500 26,073,874 $3.43 $18,218,445.00 $64,152,865.00 $125,676,072.7 1.96 $61,523,207.68 Both Prefunded Warrants and Options 37,993,278 $18,219,636.94 $64,154,056.94 $183,127,600 2.85 $118,973,543.02

EPIX is just entering phase 1, meaning we don't have any clinical data to support EPI-7386 itself, just a theory it should work and some data from a previous antiten. I personally can't assign an enterprise value of over $100M to that, I can't even assign a value of $50M+ to that using the current enterprise value ignoring the outstanding prefunded warrants. I think a quarter or two from now we might be able to assign some value to EPIX's pipeline, but not yet.

Conclusion

EPIX has got a lot of work ahead of itself yet before true validation comes with EPI-7386. In the interim I am not concerned that EPIX can stay afloat, but a lack of truly hard-hitting catalyts in the near term could see investors pass up on going long EPIX until we get closer to bigger readouts. Certainly the name is unlikely to be on the radar of many traders looking to get exposure around catalysts. I'll be keeping an eye on EPI-7386 in the future, as I'd like to see EPIX confirm their hypothesis that the weaknesses of EPI-506 have indeed been addressed and have since been remedied. Right now I am bearish on EPIX as the name has room to fall, biotechs can trade to cash when their pipeline is wiped out, leaving them with nothing much, EPIX currently has nothing much, and yet it trades well above cash. In my opinion, EPIX isn't a compelling short because the market has allowed it to trade to multiples of cash, but the long thesis isn't compelling either right now.

