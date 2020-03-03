A Warning On Corona Vax Names And A Suggestion

MRNA has already completed a raise and is making quick progress with its coronavirus vaccine. IBIO looks set to raise soon and seems more speculative.

Getting exposure to companies which have something to offer in preventing or treating coronavirus is a potential strategy to hedge against coronavirus-induced portfolio losses.

Unfortunately, the sometimes-fatal coronavirus (2019-nCoV) appears here to stay, and while the deaths and sickness are the most concerning aspect, the virus is also wreaking havoc on investors' portfolios. An obvious idea to hedge one's portfolio is to get exposure to a company developing or assisting in the development of a coronavirus vaccine. Investors and traders need to be aware however, of the existence of market hysteria that can take biotechs to valuations that don't match their odds of developing a successful vaccine. Away from these names is Moderna (MRNA) which has expertise in vaccine development, plenty of cash, and is already making progress.

Cautionary tales from the Ebola story: NewLink and iBio

NLNK

December 2013 marked the start of The Western African Ebola virus epidemic which would rage until 2016 and kill over 10,000 people. NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK) was one of the companies able to respond to the crisis by beginning a phase 1 trial of an Ebola virus disease vaccine in October 2014. By November 2014, NLNK had licensed the rights to that vaccine to Merck (MRK). Over the next few years, MRK went on to collect positive data with the vaccine which was approved in Europe and the US in late 2019, although it was already in widespread use in Ebola outbreaks such as the Kivu Ebola outbreak beginning in 2018.

For NLNK, news of the licensing to MRK sent the stock on a run and the honeymoon period lasted until late 2015. Had an investor attempted to hold throughout the years that followed, however, the investment would have ended up being a loser.

Figure 1: NLNK chart since mid-2013, the West African outbreak began in December 2013.

In January, Biotech investor, Brad Loncar, noted the NLNK example as a cautionary tale as coronavirus stocks began to heat up in January. One counterpoint Brad notes is that NLNK itself had licensed the Ebola vaccine from the Public Health Agency of Canada, and so it is not like the success of that particular vaccine represented a validation of NLNK's platform. On the other hand, success with one of MRNA's vaccines could increase market confidence in some of MRNA's other pipeline members (discussed below).

Figure 2: Twitter exchange discussing vaccine stocks. Source: Twitter.

IBIO

Away from the NLNK "success" story, we have outright failures. When the Western African Ebola virus epidemic began, NLNK wasn't the only company with a potential therapeutic. Small biotech iBio Inc. (IBIO) ran hard for a brief period in 2014 as the company's technology had been licensed by Caliber Biotherapeutics, a company that was being discussed as a potential producer of ZMapp (a drug containing three antibodies against Ebola, itself developed by Mapp Biopharmaceutical).

Looking at the IBIO chart, one can see that sentiment soon cooled. Although IBIO rallied again in 2015 as the market became excited about the potential of a ramp up of ZMapp production, that excitement didn't last either.

Figure 3: IBIO chart since mid-2013.

Years later in 2019, results from a trial in 681 patients noted Regeneron's (REGN) REGN-EB3 and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics' Mab114 were superior to ZMapp at reducing mortality from Ebola. Those two agents yielded mortality rates of about 35% on day 28 compared to about 50% with ZMapp, the difference was significant for both comparisons. It doesn't look like ZMapp is ever set to be mass produced using iBio's technology. Indeed, follow up studies based on the 681-patient study was set to use only REGN-EB4 and Mab114, not ZMapp.

Still a risky play: IBIO

Years later, IBIO is at it again with the name running up over 150% on February 28. Recent news of their technology being used to produce a coronavirus vaccine developed by Beijing CC-Pharming Ltd. has certainly provided a rally. On February 28, IBIO filed an S-3 allowing it to issue up to $100M worth of stock/debt securities/warrants/units. With 76,195,455 shares outstanding as of February 12, 2020, IBIO is trading at the time of writing with a market cap of ~$205M (price of $2.69 per share). Given IBIO had just $3.6M in cash as of December 31, 2019, it is not surprising the name is taking steps to cash in on this opportunity.

With regard to IBIO, my suggestion would be to stand clear. Gains of 100% or more in a day are enticing, but there's no way to tell when the music will stop. If the 2014 chart is anything to go by, the decline could be quite rapid if the market moves on to another name.

Near-term exposure to more than coronavirus: NVAX

With Novavax (NVAX), you have another name that isn't new to the impact that an epidemic can have on the share price of a vaccine maker. Unfortunately, over the years, NVAX hasn't really created much shareholder value. NVAX has enjoyed a similar rally to IBIO of late, however, with the shares up over 300% since late last year. What's changed? Coronavirus, of course.

Figure 4: NVAX chart since mid-2013. Shares had dipped below $4 in 2019 and although a several hundred percent rally has rewarded recent owners, those holding for years might be feeling far less rewarded.

The company has begun research on a potential coronavirus vaccine although research is currently just preclinical (testing in animals has begun). More importantly, NVAX has a near-term clinical readout from another pipeline member due soon. NVAX's trial of NanoFlu is set to report results by the end of Q1'20. With that catalyst so close, those looking to NVAX for coronavirus exposure will have to be willing to be exposed to the NanoFlu phase 3 results.

Figure 5: Results from a phase 3 trial of NanoFlu are a near-term opportunity for value creation or destruction. Source: NVAX January 2020 presentation.

NVAX is ready come what may, having recently (March 2, 2020) filed a prospectus supplement (to an S-3 filed December 31, 2019) that would allow the company to sell up to $150M worth of stock in an at the market fashion.

INO: Not the best reputation for success

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) is another name that has perked up on its potential to address the coronavirus. The company has managed to set up an interesting partnership; announcing on January 30, that it would collaborate with Beijing Advaccine Biotechnology Co to develop INO-4800, its coronavirus vaccine candidate, in China. INO had previously announced it received grant of up to $9M to conduct initial development of INO-4800 in the US. The problem with INO is, that despite years of development of DNA vaccines, the company has never reached approval of a human DNA vaccine. INO is the focus of a fairly damning short report that has been circulating lately, highlighting the company's decades-long history of failure. INO is up 33% year-to-date at the time of writing, but that run pales in comparison to the spike seen in IBIO or NVAX of late. Perhaps the company's history of disappointing is more well-known than the average biotech, which might be why the stock hasn't experienced quite the run that IBIO or NVAX has enjoyed.

A better vaccine play: MRNA

My favourite play in the coronavirus vaccine space is Moderna. Due to its size, MRNA will immediately strike investors as being one of the names that seem quite capable of developing and testing a coronavirus vaccine in an expedited fashion. A February 10 press release noted progress with vaccines for multiple virus types, including a vaccine for cytomegalovirus that is in a phase 2 trial set to produce results in Q3'20. SA's Chris Lau notes that MRNA's CMV vaccine alone has $2B-$5B in peak annual sales potential. That press release also noted progress with a coronavirus vaccine (mRNA-1273).

On January 13, the NIH and Moderna's infectious disease research team finalized the sequence for the 2019-nCoV vaccine and Moderna mobilized toward clinical manufacture. The first clinical batch, including fill and finishing of vials, was completed on February 7. This mRNA vaccine was designed and manufactured in 25 days and is undergoing analytical testing prior to release to the NIH for use in their planned Phase 1 clinical trial in the U.S. - February 10, 2020, press release from MRNA.

MRNA could have issued a separate release or put the word coronavirus in the title to exploit the current situation, instead it chose to focus on its lead candidate, the CMV vaccine. A subsequent press release from MRNA noted that a batch of the coronavirus vaccine had been shipped to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) for a phase 1 study. That means MRNA is underway on trials already, that's pretty impressive pace (compare the NLNK example above, with ~10 months passing before NLNK got a proper trial going).

With 368,642,548 shares outstanding as of February 26, MRNA is, currently, trading with a market cap of $8.4B (assuming a price of $22.83). Although the company has $2B in cash, providing about four years of runway at 2020 rates of cash burn, a rich pipeline and 2020 catalysts such as results from a trial of its CMV vaccine.

Up to $2 billion to invest, including cash and investments, financing proceeds and potentially available grants; reiterates guidance that net cash used in operating activities and for purchases of property and equipment is expected to total between $490 million and $510 million in 2020 - February 26, 2020, Q4'19 earnings press release.

Figure 6: MRNA pipeline. The range of clinical trials provides multiple shots on goal. Source: MRNA corporate presentation.

There are several risks to any long in MRNA, a few of which are worth discussing here. Firstly, MRNA may produce discouraging data with its CMV vaccine, meaning the market may not only write off that asset but also begins to question the value of the company's other vaccines. Secondly, MRNA may experience setbacks delaying readouts from any of its clinical trials, moving catalysts further into the future causing some traders to exit and come back later. Lastly, progress by other coronavirus vaccine makers might lead investors to think that MRNA's candidate is falling behind.

Conclusions

From the Ebola virus disease outbreak of 2013-2016, we can learn that gains in stocks exposed to an epidemic can be short-lived, particularly in the case of IBIO - although even NLNK ended up a loser. With the current coronavirus outbreak already being a couple of months in length, it is unsurprising many names have already run to lofty levels and are looking to cash in. IBIO and NVAX appear to be looking to raise additional funds. Any announcement that new funds had been raised, via at-the-market sales, or would be raised by an underwritten offering, could cause those names to run, as a financing overhang is cleared. Alternatively, such an announcement could cause those names to fall, as investors realise they are being diluted. Further, with NVAX, those looking to get exposure to a coronavirus vaccine maker will end up exposed to the NanoFlu vaccine as well, unless they wait until those results pass. When it comes to INO, the market seems less enthusiastic, and the presence of a recent short report might mean a long is a losing battle, as sentiment seems quite negative on the name.

Finishing on a positive note, MRNA has completed a $550M (net proceeds) offering just recently, has years of cash on hand and a rich pipeline. In my opinion, MRNA looks like a good potential long to hedge against coronavirus-induced portfolio losses.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.