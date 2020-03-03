Artko Capital - Recro Pharma Inc.

REPH should continue to generate significant returns for our partners either through organic growth and a multiple re-rating or an eventual transaction and we are excited about what the future holds for this investment.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) - Continuing with the theme of negative sentiment gifts by market gods, by far our biggest contributor to the performance this past year has been our original 10% portfolio investment in Recro Pharma, producing over 138% returns, including the Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) spinoff, since our purchase in the 1st quarter of 2019. Our original investment at $8.00 and at around $8.90 cost average was worth $18.33 by year-end and an additional $2.86 of realized gains (on REPH shares equivalent) on our sale of BXRX in the 4th quarter of 2019, at an average price of over $7.10. Our original thesis that the market sentiment on the second rejection by the FDA of the (now) BXRX pain management drug Meloxicam, that pushed the stock down to sub $6 levels, completely mispriced the incredibly lucrative Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) asset. The CDMO was growing at high double digits with long-term contracts and 40% operating margins; with an implied valuation of less than 4X EBITDA when the public and private transaction comps were all in the 12X to 16X range.

So far this has played out better than expected with management recognizing that the market was overly concerned on the focus and the potential for capital misallocation on the venture capital-esque pharma side of the business at the expense of the much more valuable CDMO segment by spinning off BXRX on the surprising news that the FDA tentatively allowed the appeal of the previous rejections to go through. While we thought the roughly ~$2.00 per REPH share (sub-$5.00 per BXRX share) carve out may have been too generous we also recognized our own limitations in being able to value the binomial outcome of a single drug nanocap where we have almost zero competitive advantage relative to our purely pharmaceutical industry focused counterparts. We were happy to take advantage of the higher price ($7.00+) and liquidity to exit this portion of our position at a nice post spin-off 40% profit.

Moving on to the core asset, the CDMO, the company continued to fire on all cylinders in 2019, growing revenues 37% and operating income 87% on a YTD basis through 3Q19 with more growth expected in the 4th quarter and beyond, on the strength of new customer additions and growth from existing clients. For the most part we have kept most of our position intact other than small trims for risk management purposes and the position remains one of our largest holdings at over 13% of the portfolio. Our original thesis that this best-in-class asset is for sale by a management team that is (oddly) focused on the BXRX side of the business and is currently trading at 8X to 9X our estimate of 2020 EBITDA (which has a significant Free Cash Flow flow through component) while transactions in a hot M&A market are still in the mid-teens multiples range is still intact. REPH should continue to generate significant returns for our partners either through organic growth and a multiple re-rating or an eventual transaction and we are excited about what the future holds for this investment.

