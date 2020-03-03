Artko Capital - Gaia Inc.

As a result of our conviction in the name, despite the 50% price drop in the first half of the year, Gaia was a source of realized and unrealized profits for us in 2019 as we have added and reduced (due to portfolio risk management) to and from our positioning, as the stock traded from below $6.00 per share to over $9.00 twice in 2019.

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) - Our 13% of portfolio investment in GAIA has continued to be a wild ride since our original purchase almost five years ago. In 2019, the company shifted its focus from acquiring subscribers at break neck 50%+ growth pace to a more moderated 20%+ growth rate with a focus on profitability via higher quality, stickier subscribers of its "alternative content" channels versus the fickle yoga content subscribers that admittedly have a number of free alternatives. This transition has not gone down well with the market, and on the surface, the fundamental results. However, we felt it was important to separate the short-term costs of changing the strategy with the long-term fundamentals and the future opportunities for the company. Having grown subscribers 51% in 2018, full of lower quality cohorts, the company was faced with a "double whammy" in 2019 of having a significant number of the 2018 cohorts discontinue their subscriptions and having to replace all of them, while still having to add enough to grow which was a significant strain on the expense base relative to revenues and cash balance. The market was not impressed with the shift with the stock continuing to drop over 50% in the first half of 2019.

However, our belief is as the 2017 and 2018 lower quality cohorts continue to leave the user base and are replaced with, what our quantitative and qualitative research has shown to be, higher quality and lower disconnect rate subscribers, that in 2020 and beyond, the company's operating expense base should stabilize and grow at significantly lower rates than the top line which should feed into profitability and future Free Cash Flow generation. We have already begun to see that transition in the form of lower operating expenses from $20mm+ a quarter in 2018 to a more stable ~$15mm a quarter throughout 2019 while growing revenues and gross profits at 25% to 30% growth rates, aided by price increases, which should continue to flow through in 2020. We expect that 2020 will be a Free Cash Flow positive year, with the real cash flow generating power of the business model beginning to show in the 2nd half of 2020.

Gaia continues to be a source of controversy within the investment community with many people being turned off by the aforementioned cash flow burn, the content, and management's shift in strategy. However, we believe it is important to separate personal and emotional views on topics like Gaia's content from recognizing a relatively large under-served global market clamoring for its content and the like-minded community. While change in strategy is never a pleasant experience to go through as a buyside investor, much like ourselves, recognizing in the first few years of our partnership's existence that our product is not suitable for a substantial part of the institutional investment market and is much more popular with High Net Worth individuals and small family offices and changing our own marketing strategy as a result, we cannot help but empathize with Gaia management team's recognition that a change was needed to have a path to sustainable profitability rather than continuously and blindly throwing marketing dollars on lower quality customers. As a result of our conviction in the name, despite the 50% price drop in the first half of the year, Gaia was a source of realized and unrealized profits for us in 2019 as we have added and reduced (due to portfolio risk management) to and from our positioning, as the stock traded from below $6.00 per share to over $9.00 twice in 2019. Loosely defined, we believe the stock market offers patient long-term oriented value investors opportunities to take advantage of extreme negative sentiment, misunderstood fundamentals, and stock specific factors such as liquidity, to make outsized returns. While it is rare to find all three, in addition to the aforementioned sentiment and fundamental factors, Gaia's significantly high short interest relative to its stock float and daily liquidity should provide additional optionality for outsized returns for our partnership in 2020 and beyond as management continues to execute on its new strategy with an expected shift in fundamentals and sentiment leading to significant short seller covering.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.