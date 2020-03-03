M&T Bank: It's Time To Take Another Look

Buybacks are likely to continue, though at a much lower rate of about 5% of market cap.

Margins were soft in Q4, but is likely to get a boost in 2020 due to reduction of balances at the Fed.

M&T Bank (MTB) reported $493M in profits for the fourth quarter of 2019, lower by 10% yoy. Fall in net interest margins due to margin contraction could not be offset by solid growth in fee franchise. At the same time, expenses continued to creep up, while credit cost also rose. Given the recent price correction, this might be a good time to enter the stock.

Margin trends will not be as bad as peers in 2020

Net interest margin, or NIM fell 14bps quarter-on-quarter, as yields softened by 24bps, which outpaced the reduction in funding costs (-13bps). Of the sequential 14bps NIM decline, 4bps was from higher cash balances with the Fed. This was only partly offset by average interest earning asset growth of 1%, resulting in net interest income, or NII, falling 2%. On a year-on-year basis, NII declined 5%.

Source: Company reports

According the bank’s own sensitivity assessment, every 100bps rate cut is likely to bring down NII by $95M or 2.3% of 2019 NII. This would hit the bottom line by about 4%. The market is currently expecting at least one rate cut by the end of 2020, which we agree with, given the recent yield curve inversion and potential economic repercussions from coronavirus outbreak.

MTB runs a higher-than-peers loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR), which is currently at 98% (based on closing balances). The bank expects lower liquid balances (at Fed and in investment securities) in 2020, which will ease the LDR and could add 10bps at best to the fourth quarter margin levels. This will offset some of the margin pressure from rate cuts.

Loan growth was flattish for the quarter, with full year growth of 3% coming in line with the low-single digit management guidance for 2019. MTB continues to shrink its loan book in the highly-competitive, yet low-margin residential mortgage book, as the bank has let the residential portfolio to run-off. On the positive side, it grew in the higher-yielding commercial and non-mortgage consumer space.

Deposits shrunk 1% qoq, but proportion of non-interest bearing deposits rose 80bps to almost 35%.

Fee franchise strong; Expense management not good enough

Non-interest income constitutes roughly a third of MTB’s total revenues, and has been growing steadily over time. Within this, three-fourths of the income is contributed by the fee franchise. Fees increased 13% yoy, with mortgage fee up 28% and trust fees rising 12%. We believe that a solid fee franchise could offset some, but not all of the downside pressure on NII.

However, expense management has been weak, with opex rising 3%, and increases seen across-the-board, led by employee costs, equipment & occupancy, and outside data processing & software. Cost-to-income ratio of 53.8% was higher by 170bps yoy. At a time when revenues are under pressure, cost control is where companies can fall back on to support earnings growth. However, this is not happening in MTB’s case.

To top it off, credit costs jumped 42% YoY and 20% QoQ, driven by net charge-offs and reserve build. While non-accrual loans improved to 1.06% of outstanding loans (-6bps QoQ), accruing loans which were past due for over 90 days further swelled 12% QoQ to 57bps of loans (+6bps). The management said that 93% of these are guaranteed by government-related entities – and this gives us some comfort. Overall, asset quality continues to be benign, but rising credit costs continue to worry us.

Stock below fair value; buybacks likely to continue

MTB has been buying back shares at an aggressive pace, averaging $1.5B in the past three years. While the management has not disclosed its target CET1 ratio which is currently at 9.7%, if it decides to keep a minimum of 9%, the bank can spend more than $1B every year (~5% of market cap) over 2020-21E on share repurchases. Current dividend yield is 3%.

MTB’s stock currently trades at 1.7 times one-year forward tangible book value and 10x P/E. Post the recent correction due to coronavirus fears, we believe that MTB stock price is now below fair value.

