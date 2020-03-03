Daily 4%+ Returns May Not Be A Good Harbinger

Really negative returns tend to cluster in bad economic environments. The same is actually true for strongly positive daily returns. Expect continued volatility ahead.

It was the best day for stocks since the day after Christmas in 2018, and only the 2nd day of greater than 4% returns since 2011.

Buoyed by the prospect of the potential for coordinated global monetary policy, the S&P 500 rallied 4.6% on Monday.

After last Thursday's -4.4% return for the S&P 500 (SPY), I authored A History of 4% Down Days. In a dataset stretching back to 1928, I showed that daily returns this negative tend to cluster in economic recessions.

After Monday's 4.6% bounceback, I delved into the same dataset and examined the history of daily returns greater than 4%. Perhaps surprisingly, the two charts - the frequency of daily gains and losses of 4% or more - look very similar. The two most common years for 4% gains and losses occurred in 1932 and 1933 during the Great Depression. In more recent times, the most recent concentration of large absolute moves was during the Great Recession in 2008 and 2009.

In yesterday's article, I showed how bad last week's return was historically - 12th worst in 90+ years and 4th worst post-World War II.

Perhaps we should not be surprised that we saw such a strong bounceback on Monday. Of the 11 weeks that were worse than last week, 9 saw gains in the subsequent week.

Maybe more importantly for readers, the week after historically negative weeks has seen very high volatility - roughly triple the average volatility of the broader dataset. As we see in the first two graphs in this article, daily returns with large absolute changes tend to cluster in recessionary environments. There is not a short-term resolution to the threat of a virus-related slowdown, and we are likely to see heightened volatility ahead.

