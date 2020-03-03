Adding 10% Yielding MLPs On This Week's 10% Dip

Seeing this week's sell-off as far greater than the likely impact to cash flows, I am buying more MLPs on this dip.

In this article, I take a quick look at the numbers and long-term fundamental histories of the 5 top MLPs in the Alerian benchmark.

The Alerian MLP benchmark declined by around 14% over the past week, pushing its dividend yield to the 10% level not seen since early 2016.

Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) tend to be a favored source of very high dividend yields for many investors. There are many articles here on SeekingAlpha covering MLPs and their tax advantages / challenges, so in this article, I will only focus on:

This week's ~14% drop in the major MLP benchmark index, and A longer term view on that benchmark's top 5 components.

In doing so, I hope to make clear why I have decided to buy more MLP exposure on this week's dip.

The most tracked benchmark of MLPs is the Alerian MLP Index. I first heard of MLPs when my team at Bear Stearns starting working on the first exchange-traded note (NYSE:ETN) to track the Alerian MLP index tax-efficiently, and after JP Morgan's 2008 takeover of Bear Stearns in 2008, this ETN became the JP Morgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ). Two years later, in 2010, an ETF launched as a C-corporation also tracking the Alerian MLP index that has since become the largest exchange-traded product (ETP) covering this sector, simply called the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP).

The past 10 years' performance of MLPs can be summarized as a dramatic run up until the end of 2014, when oil prices collapse, followed by a crash and stagnation in MLP returns. On a total return basis, $10,000 invested in either AMLP or AMJ in 2010 would still be worth less than $10,000 today, even with all dividends reinvested:

Data by YCharts

A significant part of that drop of course occurred in just the past five business days, when both AMLP and AMJ fell by about 14%:

Data by YCharts

This drop brings the dividend yield of AMJ back above 10%, a level not seen since early 2016. (The chart only includes the dividend yield of AMJ, since I understand it is a purer pass-through of MLP dividends without the deferral/payout flexibility of AMLP.)

Data by YCharts

While at first this may look like an attractive "bottom to buy into", I wanted to take a step back and look at some of the underlying fundamental numbers of at least the top 5 holdings of the Alerian Index (totaling about 50% of its weight) tracked by both AMLP and AMJ to see how solid this dividend is. I also like looking at the individual name level, because my preference is generally to buy MLPs directly in US taxable accounts (and file taxes with a few K-1 forms), rather than using AMLP or AMJ, though do hold these in some IRAs.

MLP #1: Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) makes up 11% of the Alerian Index, and is in the petroleum pipeline sector. I often understand these as having some exposure to oil prices, but still operate more as "toll roads" than other parts of the value chain.

The main thing I notice about MMP is that it has only about half the Alerian weight in the ETF I use to provide MLP access to non-US clients: the Invesco Morningstar US Energy Infrastructure MLP UCITS ETF. I'm not entirely sure of the differences between Morningstar's and Alerian's methodologies, but this significant difference in weight is another reason I wanted to look at MMP first.

When I run the below quick 10-year chart on MMP's market cap and three other fundamental variables (compared consistently across the other four MLPs below), the first impressions I get are:

This one seems to still be trading at very expensive multiples of over 30x free cash flow Debt has been rising far faster than those cash flows, and The cash flow from financing exceeds those free cash flows, indicating that MMP has probably been taking on too much debt to sustain an unsustainably high dividend

So while this is only a one-chart, one-minute view, my first thought is to spend more time looking at the other names first and wait until someone else gives me a better reason why MMP should be the top holding of AMLP and AMJ.

Data by YCharts

MLP #2: Energy Transfer

Second on the Alerian Index at 10.7% is Energy Transfer LP (ET), which does natural gas pipelines. A quick look at a similar chart shows that ET has a market cap roughly 2.5x as large as MMP, and debt almost twice that market cap. The higher debt ratios, and more volatile cash flow history, may explain why it trades at a cheaper multiple of "only" around 14x recent annual free cash flow. The somewhat more encouraging sign I see in this chart is a higher coverage of its financing cash flows (which would include its dividend, though I'd want to check), and only allowing those financing cash flows to go negative when free cash flows became positive again in recent years. I still don't see this as ideal, so ET is not one of my top MLP picks either.

Data by YCharts

MLP #3: Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD), also in the natural gas pipeline sector, makes up 10.2% of both the Alerian index and Invesco Morningstar index. The many times I've run the numbers on this name, it seems to be one of the more financially solid and well valued gas pipeline MLPs, even at about 25x free cash flow. I don't believe the debt fell to zero as the below chart shows, but check the numbers against this article on EPD from two weeks ago, and it passes many initial checklists.

Data by YCharts

MLP #4: MPLX LP

The next MLP is MPLX LP (MPLX), not to be confused with the Global X MLP ETF (MLPX). MPLX is marked as being in the "Gathering and Processing" sector, and 5/7 recent SeekingAlpha reviews on it are rated "Very Bullish". That, along with the "rocketship" like chart below is ordinarily enough to scare me away from a name like this, though I do note it is only traded at around 5x recent free cash flows, which in turn is about 4x its total outgoing financing cash flows.

Data by YCharts

MLP #5: Plains All American Pipeline

Rounding out the top 5, we have Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA), which makes up 9.2% of the Alerian Index and is classified under oil pipelines. This one seems to be somewhat in the middle of the above charts, with debt and equity market cap roughly equal, and free cash flows recently crossing positive to cover outgoing financing cash flows in recent years as we saw with ET. I also don't see any recent SeekingAlpha authors coming out as bearish on this name, so would want to run a "how would you kill this dividend" test before adding this one.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Although AMLP and AMJ provide quick, one-trade, diversified access to MLPs without the K-1 or IRA UBI issues, a quick look at some quick fundamental charts on the top 5 holdings of both ETPs still leads be to prefer buying one or two select MLPs (most likely EPD and PAA) rather than AMLP or AMJ. Overall, what matters in this partnerships is the ability to generate and pass through sustained cash flows without triggering the need for the "limited" part by taking on too much debt. My quick math says that although this month's Covid-19 news might dampen oil and gas demand volumes by 10-20% over the next month or two, I do not believe they will decline significantly enough over the next 10-20 years to warrant this week's drop. For that reason, I'm lightly adding to our MLP positions using the right instrument for each account.

If you appreciated my big picture, long-term viewpoint in this article, you will see much more in a free trial to my Marketplace service, Long Run Income, where I focus on ideas work across decades and borders.





Disclosure: I am/we are long AMJ, EPD, AMLP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are also long the Invesco Morningstar US Energy Infrastructure MLP UCITS ETF in accounts of non-US clients.