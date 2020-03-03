Weekly Note: March 3, 2020

This article is intended to be the first of a weekly series where I provide macro commentary and allocation advice given macro trends, market signals, and and monetary policy.

Good morning and welcome to March, where spring is around the corner, but market participants feel coronavirus is even closer. If you are reading this, you are well aware that the recent correction was one of the fastest for the SPY in recent history, stemming from the coronavirus. The craziness in markets (and even crazy-er-ness in the media) around this correction has inspired me to take back up my weekly market updates I used to write to my high-net-worth and institutional clients. Each week I plan to express my thoughts on the market by evaluating economic, market, and monetary policy data, among other things to hopefully inspire conversation and inform readers.

On sentiment

It was most interesting to see the sharp move higher in the VIX, which is not necessarily an indicator, but rather a signal that market participants were not ready for the rise in perceived risks. This is confirmed by looking at put/call data that shows the ratio of put options to call options outstanding. The below chart shows that call options outnumbered protective put options by over a full standard deviation as the market was making new highs (low ratio means bullish positioning). It took just one week for the ratio to flip as investors rushed for put protection while stocks fell. This confirmed the rapid change in sentiment we saw that seemed to make last week's correction feel especially bad.

(Chart from Factset)

Cheap energy and borrowing costs is a good thing, and consumers feel it

On the topic of sentiment, consumer sentiment seems to be holding up better than investor sentiment, as the Michigan consumer sentiment report published its revisions on Friday afternoon. The original report release on Valentine's Day showed a reading of 100.9 and only 8% of responses mentioned coronavirus. Friday's revisions saw an uptick in virus mentions, but the index reading moved higher to 101.0, just below the expansion peak of 101.4 from two years ago. Perhaps there is a chance reported virus cases in the US increase that dampens consumer sentiment, however, until that happens, it is hard to believe consumers will stop spending all-together.

Aside from (relative) health, US consumers are in a strong position because of cheap energy and borrowing costs. Oil prices are falling due to weaker forecasted demand (less travel, manufacturing activity, etc.), but for those who are still driving, gasoline prices are falling and therefore becoming a cheaper expense for consumers. On the flip side, the last two recessions were preceded by 100%+ spikes in the price of crude oil. We have not seen oil prices gain that much in recent years and, in fact, prices are now below last year's levels, shown by the most recent data point being below zero.

(Chart from Factset)

Aside from cheap oil, there are cheaper borrowing costs at the moment. Borrowing costs for both consumers (mortgage rates) and businesses (lending rates) have fallen dramatically, which is good for consumer spending, but likely bad for bank earnings. It is no wonder we have seen XLF as the third most liquidated ETF last week. According to Factset, investors withdrew $1.427B in the prior four trading days. Yet, while banks are underperforming, consumers are gaining from the lower cost to own a home. Every Wednesday, the Mortgage Bankers Association releases the average rate quoted on applications for 30-Yr. mortgages for the week. The latest reading came in at a cool 3.73%, which is the lowest since October 2016. If you do not believe this is important for spending, perhaps you should consider refinancing your mortgage.

This week we have the usual beginning of the month data and appearances from the NY Federal Reserve.

3/3 NY Federal Reserve EVP, Logan speaks

3/4 Fed Beige Book, ADP Employment Survey, ISM Non-manufacturing, NY Federal Reserve EVP Stiroh speaks

3/5 Initial Jobless Claims, NY Federal Reserve President Williams speaks

3/6 Employment Report, Consumer Credit, NY Federal Reserve President Williams speaks, Wholesale Inventories

All eyes on the jobs report

This week will be a busy one for Fed watchers as we will get plenty of Fedspeak as well as the release of their Beige Book. It is published eight times a year and offers a glimpse into the Federal Reserve's perspective on the economy and what data points they are focusing on. Many of their oft-cited data points is released on the first Friday of each month: the jobs report. We will be watching more than simply the headline jobs added and unemployment levels that our iPhone notifications will relay to us. Instead, we need to be mindful of underemployment (the U-6) and Average Hourly Earnings (wage inflation). Economists view underemployment as a proxy for slack in the labor force, so if the number is high, there should be room for payroll numbers to continue growing. Likewise, wage inflation is good only to a certain extent as it usually leads to businesses having to raise their prices and ultimately pass the inflation back on to consumers. The Fed is aware of this and watches the measure closely. For investors, the magic number seems to be ~4% where we trip over ourselves. The below chart shows the last two recessions were preceded by wage inflation passing 4%, which led to an overly aggressive Fed.

(Chart from Factset)

Lastly, the yield curve is sending an interesting signal. The effective fed funds rate, an overnight rate the Fed sets for banks to lend to each other, was recently at 1.625% and well above most Treasury yields, some of which are already below 1%. Short-term rates are signals of where the market expects the fed funds rate to average. For a example, a two-year Treasury yield of 0.883% says markets expect the fed funds rate to average 0.883% over the next two years. It should be no coincidence that the futures markets are showing a 100% probability of a rate cut in March and 75% chance of a second cut by April. Clearly the market is asking for a monetary policy prescription to ease slowing business output due to coronavirus. What is most interesting is that the bond market is signalling if we get rate cuts, the economy should resume. This is shown by the difference in yields between the two-year and 10-year Treasury yields. The spread between the 10-year and 2-year should always be positive, as investors should demand higher interest rates for longer maturities. A negative spread, or "inversion" would indicate some thing is wrong and often precedes stress in the financial system. The below chart shows the yield curve has remained in positive territory so far in 2020 and during the recent market volatility, it actually moved higher into positive territory last week (from 0.11% to 0.28%).

(Chart from Factset)

It is always interesting when the data conflicts with the broader market message as it seems to do now. My best advice has always been to ignore the daily superlatives of headlines coming from a news industry fighting for eyeballs. A prudent investor ought to buckle up and hold on to their positions. The unknowns are vast and no one knows where the bottom is, but the data suggests we should not be far off.

Stay Alert.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY, XLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.