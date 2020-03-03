Daily Insider Ratings Round-Up 2/28/20

Seeking Alpha

Includes: AAT, CNBKA, GEO, IFF, KMI, NGM, TELL
by: InsiderInsights
InsiderInsights
Long/short equity, research analyst, insider ownership, behavioral finance
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/28/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise, and will stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM),
  • Kinder Morgan (KMI), and
  • Century Bancorp (CNBKA).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Intl Flavors (IFF),
  • GEO (GEO),
  • Amer Assets Tr (AAT), and
  • Tellurian (TELL).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Allegiant Travel (ALGT),
  • Walmart (WMT),
  • Philip Morris Intl (PM),
  • Procter & Gamble (PG),
  • Morningstar (MORN),
  • Facebook (FB),
  • Equinix (EQIX),
  • DaVita (DVA), and
  • Denali Therapeutics (DNLI).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Winder Investment Pte

BO

Intl Flavors

IFF

B

$12,777,352

2

Kinder Richard D

CB,DIR,BO

Kinder Morgan

KMI

B

$5,663,940

3

Zoley George C

CB,CEO

GEO

GEO

B

$4,043,600

4

Total S A

DIR,BO

SunPower

SPWR

B

$2,909,247

5

Column

BO

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM

B

$2,703,187

6

Rady Ernest S

CB,CEO,BO

Amer Assets Tr

AAT

B

$1,424,673

7

Lewin Robert H

CFO

KKR & Co.

KKR

B

$1,419,000

8

Goeddel David V

DIR,BO

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM

B

$1,351,593

9

Redmond John

PR,DIR

Allegiant Travel

ALGT

B

$979,650

10

Filler James J

BO

Century Bancorp

CNBKA

B

$624,508

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Bratton Douglas K

BO

Denali Therapeutics

DNLI

JS*

$78,868,968

2

Souki Charif

DIR,BO

Tellurian

TELL

S

$13,102,073

3

Plants J Daniel

DIR

Calix

CALX

JS*

$7,432,000

4

Meyers Charles J

CEO,PR

Equinix

EQIX

AS

$3,017,072

5

Nehra John M

DIR

DaVita

DVA

S

$2,568,865

6

Fischer David B

O

Facebook

FB

AS

$2,139,264

7

Firestone Marc S

PR,GC

Philip Morris Intl

PM

S

$1,897,984

8

Biggs M Brett

VP

Walmart

WMT

S

$1,853,609

9

Taylor David S

CB,CEO,DIR

Procter & Gamble

PG

S

$1,552,897

10

Mansueto Joseph D

CB,DIR,BO

Morningstar

MORN

AS

$1,470,785

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.