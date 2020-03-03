Daily Insider Ratings Round-Up 2/28/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/28/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise, and will stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM),

Kinder Morgan (KMI), and

Century Bancorp (CNBKA).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Intl Flavors (IFF),

GEO (GEO),

Amer Assets Tr (AAT), and

Tellurian (TELL).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Allegiant Travel (ALGT),

Walmart (WMT),

Philip Morris Intl (PM),

Procter & Gamble (PG),

Morningstar (MORN),

Facebook (FB),

Equinix (EQIX),

DaVita (DVA), and

Denali Therapeutics (DNLI).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

SunPower (SPWR);

KKR & Co. (KKR), and

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Winder Investment Pte BO Intl Flavors IFF B $12,777,352 2 Kinder Richard D CB,DIR,BO Kinder Morgan KMI B $5,663,940 3 Zoley George C CB,CEO GEO GEO B $4,043,600 4 Total S A DIR,BO SunPower SPWR B $2,909,247 5 Column BO NGM Biopharmaceuticals NGM B $2,703,187 6 Rady Ernest S CB,CEO,BO Amer Assets Tr AAT B $1,424,673 7 Lewin Robert H CFO KKR & Co. KKR B $1,419,000 8 Goeddel David V DIR,BO NGM Biopharmaceuticals NGM B $1,351,593 9 Redmond John PR,DIR Allegiant Travel ALGT B $979,650 10 Filler James J BO Century Bancorp CNBKA B $624,508

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Bratton Douglas K BO Denali Therapeutics DNLI JS* $78,868,968 2 Souki Charif DIR,BO Tellurian TELL S $13,102,073 3 Plants J Daniel DIR Calix CALX JS* $7,432,000 4 Meyers Charles J CEO,PR Equinix EQIX AS $3,017,072 5 Nehra John M DIR DaVita DVA S $2,568,865 6 Fischer David B O Facebook FB AS $2,139,264 7 Firestone Marc S PR,GC Philip Morris Intl PM S $1,897,984 8 Biggs M Brett VP Walmart WMT S $1,853,609 9 Taylor David S CB,CEO,DIR Procter & Gamble PG S $1,552,897 10 Mansueto Joseph D CB,DIR,BO Morningstar MORN AS $1,470,785

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

