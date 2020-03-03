EWY: The Triple Threat Facing South Korea ETF

South Korea made headlines for being the epicenter of the worst Covid-19 outbreak outside of China.

The coronavirus outbreak has struck South Korea with force, as infections jumped 100x to 3,000 in a matter of 2 weeks. Bulk of the cases are associated with the controversial Shincheonji Church of Jesus in Daegu, the city which accounts for 90% of the country's new cases according to New Strait Times. South Korea stock market is taking it on the chin with a devastating -10% year-to-date loss on Kospi index and South Korea ETF (EWY) thus far.

While the Covid-19 outbreak appears to be spiraling out of control with the exponential jump in infections, from a more positive perspective, it can actually be attributed to South Korea "having an effective means of detecting the disease and the transparency to report the results accurately." Furthermore, to quote from FP:

The seeming explosion compared to other countries may be a matter of testing as well as contamination. Thus far, KCDC has administered more than 40,000 tests for coronavirus, and more than 7,500 coronavirus tests a day with an eye toward being able to test more than 10,000 a day by the end of February. (In contrast, the United States has tested fewer than 500 people.)

That said, even if the spreading situation improves relatively quickly, we expect the lingering effects of the crisis will continue dragging down South Korea stock market in multiple ways.

Earnings Rebound Unlikely To Materialize

From a longer-term perspective, a quick observation is that EWY spiked up to record highs in 2017 before stumbling back to earth a year after. The whipsaw can be explained by the volatile earnings picture in its top holdings, which saw tremendous growth during between 2017-2018 but collapsed thereafter on an escalating global trade war and weakening domestic economy:

Symbol Name % Weight 2016 EBIT 2018 EBIT 2019 EBIT 2016-2018 Growth 2018-2019 Growth 2020 E EBIT Forward Growth 005930 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 24.19% 24966.65 53013.35 23365.88 112.34% -55.92% 32059.53 37.21% 000660 SK Hynix Inc 6.70% 2818.85 18502.94 2282.5 556.40% -87.66% 5681.16 148.90% 035420 NAVER Corp 3.38% 833.03 1136.2 597.46 36.39% -47.42% 1577.78 164.08% 005380 Hyundai Motor Co 2.47% 4467.76 2146.7 3162.89 -51.95% 47.34% 4223.76 33.54% 051910 LG Chem Ltd 2.38% 1713.57 2009.71 748.95 17.28% -62.73% 1286.82 71.82% 006400 Samsung SDI Co Ltd 2.30% -792.01 639.69 388.88 -180.77% -39.21% 714.36 83.70% 068270 Celltrion Inc 2.12% 218.67 303.46 316.96 38.78% 4.45% 488.06 53.98% 055550 Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd 2.09% 3728.25 4672.7 5067.31 25.33% 8.45% 5045.57 -0.43% 105560 KB Financial Group Inc 2.07% 1910.51 3754.32 4352.18 96.51% 15.92% 4519.33 3.84% 005490 POSCO 2.06% 2267.07 4989.78 2162.44 120.10% -56.66% 4073.69 88.38% 49.76% 133.59% -45.81% 64.35%

Earnings outlook appeared to be on the mend heading into the new decade, as Samsung and SK Hynix, EWY's top 2 holdings, jumped to all-time highs in South Korea bourse during mid-January on optimism that earnings have bottomed out. Per Yonhap News Agency:

Investors flocked to the two tech behemoths on expectations of earnings improvements down the road, led by a modest recovery in chip prices and better-than-expected market response for Samsung smartphones.

Unfortunately, in light of the viral contagion wreaking havoc on both supply and demand, the earnings estimates, which were projecting a 50% weighted average rise in EBIT on the top 10 holdings, will most certainly be revised down soon.

South Korean Won - Teetering On The Edge

Even prior to the Covid-19 outbreak, the South Korea economy has been ailing with GDP growth tumbling to slowest rate in nearly a decade. Although the Bank of Korea unexpectedly refrained from cutting rates last week, it is a matter of time before the BOK finally pulls the trigger with the Covid-19 spillover expected to further dent the already anemic economic growth prospect.

South Korea GDP Annual Growth Rate

As a result, the South Korean won has been teetering on the brink of breaking under the 2010 and 2016 lows vs. the U.S. dollar. A breakdown under the key support would have profound implication on EWY due to its direct exposure to the won:

Technically, a break below the decade-long support risks a free-fall with minimal support towards 2009 lows, which would bring back hollow memories of the South Korean won crashes during the 1997 and 2008 financial crisis.

USD/KRW since 1997

Yet Another Political Turmoil Looms

It has merely been 3 years since the scandalous President Park Geun-hye was impeached from office, and yet the South Korean public is already fed up with current President Moon. According to Statista, "a public petition calling for Moon's impeachment has garnered more than 200,000 signatures, triggering a mandatory reply from the government." Indeed, President Moon's approval rating has tanked all the way to an abysmal 46% from its peak of 84% when he was elected:

Already being blamed for the country's economic slowdown as well as the failed summit between North Korea and the U.S., the Moon administration's poor handling of the coronavirus crisis looks set to not only further hammer his approval rating, but also deal a blow to his party's chances at the upcoming elections in April.

Looking back, politics have shown to exhibit influence on South Korea stock market, based on how EWY tended to move closely with then-President Park's approval rating. As such, a renewed political turmoil certainly would not bode well for EWY going forward.

To sum up, rough seas are most likely ahead in EWY and the South Korean won due to increasing headwinds from a volatile corporate earnings picture, shaky domestic economy and political instability.

