AT&T: COVID-19 Creates A Long-Term Buying Opportunity In This Dividend Aristocrat

When I consider the 5.9% yield, annual earnings growth of 4%, and 0.6% annual valuation multiple, AT&T meets my total return requirement of 10% while offering a yield that is nearly triple that of the broader market.

AT&T is trading at a 5% discount to fair value based on data sourced from I Prefer Income and Gurufocus, as well as the dividend discount model or DDM.

AT&T delivered decent operating results and financial results in FY 2019 and achieved its deleveraging goals for last fiscal year, positioning it to do so once again in 2020.

Having raised its dividend for the 36th consecutive year last December, AT&T is a Dividend Aristocrat.

Image Source: I Prefer Income & I Prefer Income Filter

Being a dividend investor can be overwhelming, especially when someone is just starting out because there are hundreds of viable investments that one could possibly own over the long-term.

Fortunately, there are many means of identifying dividend stocks worthy of further research.

One such resource that I have found helpful in my own pursuit of identifying dividend stocks worthy of further research is I Prefer Income.

Using the filter illustrated above, I specified for a yield of greater than 5% because this is well above the S&P 500's yield of 1.97% (as of February 29, 2020), earnings growth of greater than 5% to fuel future dividend growth, and a market cap of over $100 billion to find reliable, large cap dividend stocks.

This helped to tremendously narrow the list of companies that have raised their dividends at for least 25 years, from 138 down to just 4 stocks.

Today, I'll be revisiting AT&T's (T) dividend safety and growth profile compared to when I initiated coverage in February 2019, discussing the company's operating fundamentals, risks associated with an investment in AT&T, and examining AT&T's stock price relative to what I believe to be its fair value using a variety of valuation metrics and a valuation method.

AT&T's Dividend Remains Well Covered

As a dividend investor, I find that valuable insights can be gained from examining a dividend stock's payout ratios as a starting point in determining a stock's dividend safety and growth potential, which is why I will be discussing AT&T's adjusted EPS and FCF payout ratios.

In FY 2019, AT&T generated $3.57 of adjusted EPS against $2.04 in dividends/share paid out during that time, for an adjusted EPS payout ratio of 57.1%.

This is essentially unchanged from when I last examined AT&T as the company's prior fiscal year adjusted EPS payout ratio was 56.8%.

Moving to the company's FCF payout ratio in FY 2019, AT&T generated $48.668 billion in operating cash flow against $19.435 billion in capital expenditures, for total FCF of $29.233 billion (per data sourced from page 65 of AT&T's most recent 10-K).

Against the $14.888 billion in dividends paid out in FY 2019, this equates to an FCF payout ratio of 50.9% in the previous fiscal year.

This is a considerable improvement in AT&T's FCF payout ratio compared to the 58.7% that it was in FY 2018.

Given that I view FCF to be the more accurate payout metric in determining the viability of AT&T's dividend going forward, it is very encouraging to see such a notable improvement in the company's FCF payout ratio.

It is for that very reason that I reiterate my previous opinion that AT&T's status as a Dividend Aristocrat is in no danger for the foreseeable future as the dividend is rather safe at this time.

While a safe dividend is helpful in screening investments, it is equally important to form a prediction on a company's long-term dividend growth potential.

When I factor into consideration that Yahoo Finance analysts are predicting 5.1% annual earnings growth over the next 5 years and that AT&T's payout ratios are likely to remain roughly the same over the long-term, I believe that AT&T is capable of delivering 4% dividend growth over the long-term.

AT&T's Operating Fundamentals Are Largely Intact And Deleveraging Remains On Track

Image Source: AT&T Investor Update 4th Quarter Earnings Presentation

AT&T announced results for Q4 2019 last month that indicated the company's operating fundamentals remain relatively intact going forward.

AT&T generated a record $29.233 billion in FCF in FY 2019, which was well above its 2019 commitment of $26 billion. This was driven by an 11.6% increase in the company's operating cash flow over FY 2018 to a record $48.668 billion in FY 2019 (partially as a result of full-year contributions from WarnerMedia), and a 6.4% reduction in capital expenditures over FY 2018 to $19.435 billion in FY 2019.

The $700 million of WarnerMedia merger synergies that were realized in 2019, ~2% revenue growth in wireless service revenues, and stabilization of the Entertainment Group's revenue were instrumental in AT&T generating adjusted EPS of $3.57 in FY 2019, which allowed the company to meet its target of low-single digit adjusted EPS growth of 1.4% compared to the $3.52 in adjusted EPS in FY 2018.

Equally as important, AT&T's sustained gross capital investment of $23.7 billion in 2019 allowed it to exit 2019 with the best and fastest wireless network in the United States and look ahead to its nationwide 5G rollout.

Image Source: AT&T Investor Update 4th Quarter Earnings Presentation

AT&T's record FCF as discussed above, in conjunction with the monetization of $18 billion in assets allowed AT&T to reduce its net debt to $151 billion, which is a reduction of $29 billion from the $180 billion in net debt at the time that the deal with Time Warner was closed in June 2018.

AT&T issued preferred equity at a rate of 4.8% according to CFO John Stephens, which is a prudent move given that the cash cost of the preferreds is well below AT&T's common equity dividend.

Consistent with AT&T's plan to retire 70% of the shares issued as a result of the Time Warner transaction by 2022, AT&T acquired 85 million shares in January 2020 and expects to buyback at least 250 million shares in 2020 (nearly 3.5% of the 7.255 billion shares outstanding at the end of 2019 based on data on page 26 of AT&T's most recent 10-K).

These share retirements, along with HBO Max investment and the subsequent launch this May, and nationwide 5G coverage in the second quarter of this year are expected to produce midpoint EPS of $3.65 for FY 2020.

Image Source: AT&T Investor Update 4th Quarter Earnings Presentation

As part of its 3 year plan, AT&T expects adjusted EBITDA margins to expand by 200 basis points, which will be achieved by incremental 4% cost reductions across the company.

AT&T's 1-2% annual revenue growth during this time and the increased operational efficiency stand a good chance of delivering the $6 billion increase to EBITDA by 2022.

AT&T's plans to reduce debt another $11-$21 billion by the end of 2022 to a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2-2.25 (thereby significantly reducing interest expense), continued share buybacks, and additional EBITDA could result in AT&T achieving its midpoint 2022 adjusted EPS figure of $4.65.

When I take into consideration AT&T's operating fundamentals, plans to invest in its HBO Max platform and continued investment in its 5G network, significant future share buybacks, and debt reduction, I believe AT&T is capable of delivering alpha over the long term if acquired at or below fair value.

Risks To Consider

Although AT&T is a Dividend Aristocrat and it has historically been a reliable income stock, that doesn't mean the company is without its fair share of risks.

As a company that conducts business in countries across the globe, AT&T is exposed to a variety of risks (pages 15-16 of AT&T's most recent 10-K).

It is worth noting that although AT&T derived 10.4% of its $181.193 billion in 2019 revenues in international markets (page 82 of AT&T's most recent 10-K), the more important risks are political, regulatory, and economic in nature.

Political instability in any key markets that AT&T has operations in could significantly impact the company's operations in those markets, which may be reflected in the company's operating and financial results at any given time.

What's more, any changes in regulations in these countries could result in AT&T having to allocate more resources to compliance, which has the potential to impact AT&T's financial results as well.

Although AT&T's international operations are great opportunities for the company to sell its services, a number of countries where AT&T has operations are far less economically developed than the United States, which means that there is a higher risk of currency devaluation, instability in the banking sector, and high unemployment.

All of these risks could lead to unfavorable economic conditions in AT&T's international markets, which have the potential to adversely impact AT&T's financial results.

Another risk to AT&T is that the continuing growth in wireless, video and broadband services requires significant investment to meet the evolving preferences of consumers (pages 16-17 of AT&T's most recent 10-K).

While AT&T is a cash flow machine and this isn't necessarily an issue for the company, it is worth mentioning that network service enhancements and product launches may not occur as scheduled or at the cost expected due to a variety of factors, including supplier delays, software issues, and regulatory permitting delays for tower sites or enhancements.

If AT&T is unable to deploy the services that its customers desire on a timely basis at an acceptable quality and cost, this could result in AT&T losing out to its competitors.

Yet another risk to AT&T is the recent news that the merger between Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) was approved by U.S. District Court Judge Victor Marrero.

Because this merger will result in a more efficient company with lower prices and faster internet speeds as a result of their increased size and scale, Verizon and AT&T are likely to face intensified competition from the combined company that Sprint and T-Mobile will soon form.

This could pressure AT&T to increase its capital expenditures in a battle to maintain its reputation for coverage area and network quality and retain its customers.

Should Verizon or the combined company of Sprint and T-Mobile lower the prices on their offerings to entice customers to switch from AT&T to their networks, AT&T could also be forced to lower its prices as well to retain customers.

Either of these outcomes or both of these outcomes could result in increased capital expenditures and decreased revenues for AT&T, which could harm the company's financial results over the long-term.

The final risk to AT&T is that its efforts to attract and retain subscribers to its new HBO Max platform (set to launch this May at a cost of $15/month) may ultimately prove to be unsuccessful (pages 18-19 of AT&T's most recent 10-K).

While AT&T's launch price is higher than that of its competitors such as Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+, I believe that AT&T will be able to differentiate itself from the pack through the amount of extra content that is provided by HBO Max via WarnerMedia's extensive library of exclusive content.

However, if AT&T is unable to produce and provide content that caters to the preferences of its audience or its price proves to be too much to encourage membership, the company would lose out to its competitors in a highly competitive and fast growing segment of the market.

While I have brought up several key risks associated with an investment in AT&T, I certainly haven't discussed all of the risks facing an investment in AT&T. For a more thorough discussion of the risks facing AT&T, I would refer interested readers to pages 15-21 of AT&T's most recent 10-K and my previous article on AT&T.

A Dividend Aristocrat Trading At A Discount

Because valuation determines two of the three components that go into the annual total return potential formula (the starting yield of a dividend stock and valuation multiple movements over the long-term), it is very important that investors examine valuation before deciding whether to purchase a dividend stock.

Image Source: I Prefer Income

The first valuation metric that I will use to determine the fair value of shares of AT&T is the yield to historical yield.

As shown above, AT&T's current yield of 5.87% is 7.3% above its historical yield.

Assuming a reversion in AT&T's yield to its historical yield of 5.47% and a fair value of $38.02 a share, AT&T is trading at a 6.8% discount to fair value and offers 7.3% upside from the current stock price of $35.45 a share (as of February 29, 2020).

The next valuation metric that I'll be using to arrive at a fair value for shares of AT&T is the 13 year median TTM price to FCF ratio.

According to Gurufocus, AT&T's TTM price to FCF ratio of 8.91 is well below its 13 year median of 11.95.

Even factoring in a reversion to a mere TTM price to FCF ratio of 10.00 and a fair value of $39.80 a share, AT&T is priced at a 10.9% discount to fair value and offers 12.3% of capital appreciation from the current price.

Image Source: Investopedia

The valuation method that I will use to assign a fair value to shares of AT&T is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is the annualized dividend per share of a dividend stock. In the case of AT&T, that amount is currently $2.08.

The next input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is referring to the rate of return that an investor requires on their investments. Although this can vary significantly from one investor to the next, I require a 10% rate of return on my investments because I believe that adequately rewards me for the time and effort that I dedicate to researching and monitoring my investments.

The third and final input into the DDM is the long-term dividend growth rate or DGR.

While the first two inputs into the DDM require minimal deliberation as they are just a matter of data retrieval and subjectivity, accurately predicting the long-term DGR requires an investor to take a number of factors into consideration, including a stock's dividend payout ratios (and whether those payout ratios are likely to remain the same, expand, or contract over the long-term), a stock's future earnings growth, industry fundamentals, and the strength of a stock's balance sheet.

Given that I believe AT&T's payout ratio will remain the same as it as now over the long-term, AT&T is forecasted to deliver 5.1% annual earnings growth over the next 5 years, and the balance sheet is continuing to improve, I believe AT&T is positioned to deliver 4% long-term dividend growth.

Upon plugging these inputs into the DDM, I am left with a fair value of $34.67 a share.

This implies that shares of AT&T are trading at a 2.2% premium to fair value and pose 2.2% downside from the current price.

When I average the three fair values above, I arrive at a fair value of $37.50 per share, which indicates that shares of AT&T are priced at a 5.5% discount to fair value and offer 5.8% of capital appreciation from the current price.

Summary: AT&T Offers 10%+ Annual Total Return Potential Over The Next 5-10 Years

AT&T delivered its 36th consecutive annual dividend increase last December, which is a testament to the company's ability to generate the cash flow necessary to invest in its business via capital expenditures and pay dividends to shareholders.

Given that AT&T's deleveraging efforts remain on track and its operating fundamentals are relatively stable in spite of the risks to its core business as a result of the Sprint and T-Mobile merger, I believe that AT&T is well positioned to continue delivering dividend increases for many years to come.

Adding to the case for an investment in AT&T, is the fact that based on data sourced from I Prefer Income and Gurufocus, as well as the dividend discount model or DDM, AT&T is trading at a 5% discount to fair value.

When I consider the 5.9% yield, annual earnings growth of 4%, and 0.6% annual valuation multiple, AT&T meets my total return requirement of 10% while offering a yield that is nearly triple that of the broader market.

As a result, I rate AT&T a reasonably compelling buy at this time for investors that concern themselves with both total return potential and immediate income.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, VZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.