Energy Transfer: A Solid 11% Yield From This High-Quality Diversified MLP

Co-produced with Beyond Saving

At High-Dividend Opportunities, we often find ourselves investing in sectors that are out of favor. We do not set out to be contrarian, but we are value investors, looking to invest our funds at a discount. Our focus is on opportunities that provide a high level of current income that's stable and offers growth opportunities down the road.

The heart of our Income Method is identifying opportunities that have high yields that are sustainable. When a sector falls out of favor and investors are running in fear, we often find that there are companies that have very stable and very large cash flows that have sold off along with the group.

The midstream sector definitely falls into that category. While there are very real challenges, the sell-off in the market has gone much further to the downside than is justified.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) is one example of a high-quality MLP that has sold off. Despite having substantial cash-flow and well-covered distributions, their unit price has continued to decline.

This has resulted in ET having an 11% yielding distribution that's very safe along with several catalysts for price appreciation.

Energy Transfer Reports Another Year With A Lot Of Major Accomplishments

The main accomplishment that ET unitholders care the most about is keeping the distribution very safe. Management currently keeps the payout ratio slightly more than 50%, which is very low for midstream. That payout ratio is actually closer to an industrial company than a midstream company that features income as its main attraction. Such a policy has confused the market to the point that these shares trade as though there's no future growth in store.

Mission Accomplished

Really, management accomplished a lot in the past year as shown below:

Source: Energy Transfer Presentation February 19, 2020

Several significant projects were brought online in 2019. Generally, projects of this magnitude spend time ramping up to optimal low-cost handling capacity. Afterward, some add-on, fast payback projects will be indicated to increase overall profitability, meet customer requests, and enable the partnership to grow. It could take a year or two for the projects shown above to reach their optimal profitability even though at some point management will state that the initial ramp-up is over and normal operations are now the norm.

While management has guided for EBITDA of $11 to $11.4 billion for the next fiscal year, as the major projects ramp-up we expect the run-rate to improve. Furthermore, the SemGroup acquisition will likely keep management busy. SemGroup had a busy capital calendar for an acquisition of that size. It will take a little time to get the SemGroup projects up and running, but the completion of the SemGroup capital projects will probably provide another earnings and cash flow bump.

Even in the midst of a cyclical slowdown, a company of the magnitude of Energy Transfer (ET) has an “A” list of customers that will have ever-increasing demands in almost any environment.

The capital budget will decline to less than $4 billion for the coming year. This will allow free cash flow to build so that the partnership can continue deleveraging. In the meantime, the projects that have come online or were completed in the last 18 months will continue to optimize their operations. The combination of deleveraging and ramping up existing projects will provide growth in the immediate future.

Then when the industry is ready to resume its next cycle of growth, Energy Transfer management will be in a position to take advantage of that recovery. The market may be focused on the $1.8 billion of approved projects for 2021 suggesting the growth cycle might be over. But the current low valuation also gives ET the option of buying back shares if growth projects do not materialize. The shares are trading at a 20% free cash flow yield and buybacks likely add as much, if not more value, than growth projects.

Buy Low

Usually the time to invest is when the limited partnership is in the doghouse. Currently, this one is very out of favor. The current market likes growth and a good story. Momentum-based plays are the order of the day. Therefore, a one-year slack period to consolidate is just not a market favorite at the current time no matter the necessity. But once the market begins to look forward to 2021, the unit price action will probably change accordingly.

Distributable cash flow was $6.3 billion for fiscal year 2019. That's a considerable increase from $5.4 billion in fiscal year 2018. Enterprise value floats in the $85 billion range. Therefore the enterprise value is less than 14 times distributable cash flow. But the market may not look at it that way due to the low payout ratio.

Data by YCharts

Despite a major increase in income, EBITDA and cash flow from operating activities, Mr. Market clearly yawned and then drop-kicked the stock. We like that ET is large enough to be extremely well diversified. ET has long term take-or-pay contracts with some very well-known customers in the industry. With significant size and diversification, we can expect ET to outperform smaller competitors in any environment.

Leverage

The company reported the leverage as less than 4x adjusted EBITDA. However common unitholders would include the preferred stock in that leverage calculation and come up with a slightly higher leverage calculation. Management just refinanced about $6 billion of debt. The fact that $1 billion of that refinance was preferred stock tells unitholders that it's time to take a breather and optimize operations and debt before doing more expansion.

As discussed above, we believe it's likely that ET will take advantage of a reduction in capex needs to further deleverage beyond 2020.

Value Add

Recently Energy Transfer management announced the extension of services provided to one of their largest and more significant customers. There will probably be more of these as few companies have the comprehensive chain of services that this company maintains.

There are still some projects to be completed and undoubtedly new projects will be approved. Investors can expect a slew of (very fast payback) add-on projects that will increase the profitability of the major projects that recently came online. Adding capacity to existing infrastructure can be done at a fraction of the cost of the original build-out. With its vast network, ET has a major competitive advantage that many smaller competitors do not have in that they have more opportunities for inexpensive value-add projects.

We expect that ET will opportunistically invest in these types of projects.

Valuation

The only problem may be the market’s attempt to value this company. It may be too large to analyze. At some point, the company could be valued more in pieces than as it is now. There are a lot of undervalued assets as the market now values the company. Energy, in general, is out of favor, and ET is hardly exempt from that sentiment.

The positive side is that the market's low valuation has no impact on the safety of the distribution. With distribution coverage at 1.96x in 2019, and likely similar (1.80X) coverage in 2020, ET's distribution is very conservative. Investors today can enjoy receiving a 11% yield while waiting for the market's valuation to improve.

Another way to value ET would be to examine its enterprise value to EBITDA. Enterprise value takes into account debt and gives a more complete picture of the price you are paying for a company. Currently, that number is close to 7.5X. The current EV to EBITDA multiple on the broad stock market is close to 14X. Interestingly, the stock market reached a 7.0X multiple at the depths of the 2009 recession, a point we know with hindsight was the best buying opportunity in decades.

Source: Bloomberg

Hence we believe the current valuation is extraordinary for investors willing to buy and hold out for the next decade.

Risks

Thanks to their size and diversification, ET is very stable. With the acquisition of SemGroup management needs to complete all the capital projects inherent with SemGroup and demonstrate the profitability of this acquisition. There's always a risk that such acquisitions are not as beneficial as originally anticipated.

In their guidance, ET identifies some of the headwinds as declining renewals and deteriorating crude/gas spreads.

We view it as a positive in the long term that the industry is starting to see a decline in capex in response to low oil and gas prices. With coronavirus fears dropping prices further and discouraging more production, supply issues are only a matter of time. This restriction in supply will eventually cause a rebound that will launch the next expansion cycle. In the meantime, everything energy is going to be impacted to one extent or another.

ET has not increased the dividend since 2018, and we believe it's unlikely to increase in 2020. That might be an area of concern for some investors. Yet in this environment, being conservative is exactly the right move and we are content to collect our 11% dividend while we wait for the growth cycle to return in force.

The Future

ET will probably take a year to consolidate the latest acquisition and get it up and running. Furthermore, the recently completed projects need to have operations optimized. Therefore this fiscal year should be one of consolidation and optimization.

Source: Energy Transfer Presentation February 19, 2020

As noted previously, there's a fair amount of optimization and add-on capital projects noted. That's to be expected after a significant expansion on a relatively large number of new projects. Current guidance implies long-term growth will be in the 5% range. When combined with the current distribution, that total return would be 15%/year before factoring in any “return to favor appreciation.”

After ET has consolidated, we expect that their expansion plans will increase. Long term, this ambitious chairman is likely to grow the partnership up to 10% per year despite the guidance above. Sometimes management just cannot help themselves when it comes to ambitious growth programs. While growth always comes with increased risk, this management knows what it's doing and has a very good history.

When combined with the currently generous distribution, ET offers outstanding gains without the usual upstream risk. In the near term, we expect ET to focus on deleveraging, stabilizing their recent investments and smaller value-add projects, which will result in modest growth. These efforts will be more than sufficient to ensure the safety of the current distribution.

As macro conditions improve, ET will be well positioned to participate in the next expansion cycle and that's when we expect the distributions will resume growing.

At some point, the market will realize how safe the distributions are and/or start pricing in future growth. While the timing of improving sentiment always is hard to predict, improved sentiment will result in even greater total returns.

A combination of capital appreciation and generous current distributions is a rare feat. Combined appreciation and long-term growth could exceed 20% per year for the next five years. Much of the appreciation will probably be “front-end-loaded” when the partnership shares recover favor with the market.

This partnership issues a K-1. Investors are advised to confer with their favorite tax expert and investor relations before investing in these units.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.