V&M Breakouts: Top Growth And Dividend Stocks For March 2020

Criteria for selection is a combination of the MDA breakout portfolio model that is up 41.5% through Friday with the addition of top dividend growth criteria.

This is the third set of Growth & Dividend stock selections for 2020 using the MDA breakout methodology that continues to beat the S&P 500.

Introduction

The Top Dividend Growth stock model expands on my doctoral research analysis on multiple discriminant analysis (MDA) adding new complexities with these top picks. Research shows that the highest frequency of large price breakout moves are found among small-cap stocks with low trading volumes offering no dividends and delivering higher than average risk levels. The challenge with the Top Dividend Growth model is to deliver a combination toward optimal total return with characteristics that typically reduce the frequency and size of price breakouts, but deliver more reliable growth factors for higher profitability longer term.

These 5 stocks are above a minimum $10 billion market cap, $2/share price, 500k average daily volume and at least a 2% dividend yield. The population of this unique segment is approximately 330 stocks out of over 7,800 stocks across the US stock exchanges. While these stocks represent less than 5% of available stocks, their market cap exceeds $19 trillion out of the approximately $33 trillion (57.6%) of the US stock exchanges. Efforts are made to optimize total returns on the key MDA price growth factors (fundamental, technical, sentiment) for the best results under these large-cap constraints with high priorities for dividend growth and dividend yield.

Top Growth And Dividend Stocks For March 2020

The Clorox Company (CLX)

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Score Overview of the Growth & Dividend Stocks for March

Dividend Calendar

The factors shown are not necessarily the selection variables used in the MDA analysis and dividend considerations for growth and strong total returns. These are additional financial perspectives to enhance your investment decisions.

The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Dispatch, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, and KC Masterpiece brands.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Conclusion

These stocks continue a live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research applied to large cap, strong dividend growth stocks. These monthly top Growth & Dividend stocks are intended to deliver excellent total return strategies leveraging key factors in the MDA breakout models in the small-cap weekly breakout selections.

These selections are being tracked on the V&M Dashboard Spreadsheet for members and enhancements will continue to optimize dividend, growth, and higher breakout frequency variables throughout the year.

