Berkshire Hathaway Valuation For 2019

The Apple position is now an important piece of the pie.

Introduction

My thesis is that the market value for Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) is lower than the intrinsic value of the company. The blended GAAP numbers aren’t very revealing, I like taking a sum of the parts approach.

Page K-109 of the annual report breaks down the blended GAAP pre-tax earnings figure of almost $103 billion. The unstable $72.6 billion in pre-tax earnings from investment gains/losses distorts this figure but the numbers for operating businesses are very useful, particularly the numbers outside of underwriting in the red rectangle below:

The Berkshire Hathaway Energy subsidiary name can be confusing so I use BHE.

Operations

Looking at the disparate types of businesses on the operations side, it would be a fatuous analysis to focus on overall revenue without making some distinctions. For example, McLane has low margins and high inventory turnover. In 2019 they had pre-tax earnings of just $288 million on revenue of $50.5 billion. Meanwhile the companies in the manufacturing group had pre-tax earnings of $9.5 billion on revenue of $62.7 billion while the companies in service and retailing had pre-tax earnings of $2.6 billion on revenue of $29.5 billion.

Inventory methods vary in the operations group per the annual report:

At December 31, 2019, we used the last-in-first-out (“LIFO”) method to value approximately 37% of consolidated inventories with the remainder primarily determined under first-in-first-out and average cost methods. Non-LIFO inventories are stated at the lower of cost or net realizable value. The excess of current or replacement costs over costs determined under LIFO was approximately $950 million as of December 31, 2019.

Capex and depreciation are shown on page K-110 of the annual report:

Depreciation, amortization and capex have different types of meanings across different types of businesses. BNSF is capital intensive and capex has to be higher than depreciation and amortization just for the railroad to keep transport volumes flat. BHE has more capex investment opportunities with respect to growth and tax planning. And of course some of the other operational subsidiaries have non economic amortization because of the accounting treatments used when they were acquired.

BNSF has a proxy for valuation in Union Pacific and BHE has market prices available from sales made by insiders. We can value the other non-insurance subsidiaries by estimating the amount of cash that can be pulled out of them from now to judgment day. A shortcut to this approach is to use an earnings multiple. In last year’s letter to shareholders we were given pre-tax earnings and I used a 14x pre-tax earnings multiple. This year we are given earnings after interest, depreciation, taxes, non-cash compensation and restructuring charges. I am using an 18x multiple for these after-tax earnings but reasonable investors with different views on the businesses and future interest rates could use a wide range of multiples from 10x to 25x.

BNSF - $100 billion

Union Pacific (UNP) and BNSF have many similarities as the two main rails west of the Mississippi:

BNSF Union Pacific Market Cap unknown $125.5 Bn Revenue $23.5 Bn $21.7 Bn Earnings $5.5 Bn $5.9 Bn Depr. & Amort. $2.4 Bn $2.2 Bn Capex $3.2 Bn $3.5 Bn Long-Term Debt & Leases $24.2 Bn $25.4 Bn Employees 40,750 37,500 Operated Track Miles over 50,000 51,743

*BNSF has another 750 logistics employees per Berkshire’s annual report.

Sources: BNSF 10-K and Union Pacific 10-K

Union Pacific had a December 2019 market cap of $125.5 billion per GuruFocus. If BNSF were still an independent company then I think their market cap would be at least 80% of this.

BHE - $46 billion after deducting $4.5 billion for non-controlling interests

The 1Q19 10-Q for BHE says they repurchased 447,712 shares for $293 million and algebra shows that this implies a value of $654.44 per share. The 2019 10-K for BHE says there are 76,549,232 shares outstanding implying a market cap of $50 billion. Saying the parent company owns 91%, the Berkshire annual report lets us infer that Berkshire owns $45.5 billion of BHE and noncontrolling interests own the remaining $4.5 billion.

Non-Insurance Subsidiaries #3 to #7 - $86 billion

For some reason the 2018 annual report used pre-tax earnings for subsidiary group subtotals while the 2019 annual report used after-tax earnings. Adding to the confusion, the 2019 annual report uses pre-tax earnings when talking about the individual names in the #3 to #7 group although the subtotal given for the group is after-tax.

Clayton Homes, IMC, Lubrizol, Marmon and Precision Castparts had group earnings of $4.8 billion after taxes which was essentially flat from 2018.

Here are some revenue and pre-tax earnings numbers for the individual names in the group:

Revenue Pre-tax earnings PCC $10.3 Bn up 5.1% Lubrizol $6.5 Bn down 14.6% *Marmon $8.3 Bn up 1% to $1.2 Bn Clayton Homes $7.3 Bn up 20% to $1.1 Bn IMC down 1.3% down 12.8%

*We infer $1.2 billion because the 1% increase was $12 million.

The economics for these different subsidiaries are opaque and it is frustrating not getting more information about PCC which was a huge acquisition. The 2015 PCC 10-K shows revenue of $10 billion which is pretty much what we see today. Back then their pre-tax income was $2.5 billion and I wish Berkshire would make it clear what that figure is for 2019.

Lubrizol had a bad year with the Rouen fire but their 2018 pre-tax earnings were up 17% over 2017 excluding non-recurring items.

The numbers for Marmon have been underwhelming the last few years. Their pre-tax earnings were down 5.6% from 2017 to 2018 and then they only went up 1% from 2018 to 2019.

Looking great the last few years, Clayton’s pre-tax earnings went up 19% from 2017 to 2018 and then up another 20% from 2018 to 2019.

Getting a read on IMC is difficult. We know their pre-tax earnings went up “significantly” from 2017 to 2018 but then they went down 12.8% from 2018 to 2019.

Non-Insurance Subsidiaries #8 to #12 - $31 billion

Berkshire Hathaway Automotive, Johns Manville, NetJets, Shaw and TTI had after-tax earnings of $1.9 billion which is up from $1.7 billion in 2018.

Non-Insurance Subsidiaries #13 and Remaining - $49 billion

This group earned $2.7 billion after taxes which was slightly down from $2.8 billion in 2018.

Forest River and MiTek have slipped to this group after being in the #8 to #12 group last year. Other companies in this group in order by the number of employees are Fruit of the Loom, McLane, Garan, FlightSafety, Nebraska Furniture Mart, CTB, R.C. Willey, BH Media, CORT, Richline, Duracell, See’s, Scott Fetzer, Acme, Helzberg and Benjamin Moore.

Investments

I like to start on the investment side by taking numbers directly from the balance sheet:

Insurance and Other Cash and cash equivalents $61,151 Mn Short-term investments in U.S. Treasury Bills $63,822 Mn Investments in fixed maturity securities $18,685 Mn Investments in equity securities $248,027 Mn Equity method investments $17,505 Mn Railroad, Utilities and Energy Cash and cash equivalents $3,024 Mn Unadjusted Subtotal $412,214 Mn

Next we make some consolidations:

Segment Value Cash and cash equivalents $127,997 Mn Investments in fixed maturity securities $18,685 Mn Investments in equity securities $248,027 Mn Equity method investments $17,505 Mn Unadjusted Subtotal $412,214 Mn

Apple has become an enormous part of the $248 billion equities subtotal:

Company Shares Dec 2019 Market Price Apple 250,866,566 $73,667 Mn Bank of America 947,760,000 $33,380 Mn Coca-Cola 400,000,000 $22,140 Mn American Express 151,610,700 $18,874 Mn Wells Fargo 345,688,918 $18,598 Mn Other Stocks $81,368 Mn Total $248,027 Mn

Adjustments For General Items - $0

The float liability is vast but the value of insurance operations is enormous as well. I treat them as a wash. The derivative liability on page K-87 of the annual report is now under $1 billion and I don’t make an adjustment for it anymore. Given my earnings approach on the operations side, I don’t make adjustments for holding company debt.

Adjustment For Deferred Tax Liability - $(21.4) billion

We see $32.1 billion in deferred taxes related to investments. The tax assets aren't completely broken down so it isn't clear how much there is on the investment side to partially offset this. Berkshire has good tax planning and I think the economic liability is about 2/3rds of this accounting liability.

Image Source: 2019 Annual Report

Regarding the property, plant and equipment tax liability above on the operations side, recall that we are using an earnings based approach as opposed to a balance sheet approach for that side of the company.

Adjustment For Noncontrolling Interests - $(0.9) billion

The Contingencies and Commitments note in the annual report on page K-108 says the cost of acquiring all noncontrolling interests would be about $5.4 billion. We know about $4.5 billion of this is from BHE and we take the remaining $0.9 billion out of the cash slice.

Pie Chart

It’s important to emphasize that I think of the valuation in terms of a range as opposed to a precise number. As we said earlier, one could use an after-tax multiple of anything between 10x and 25x for the operating businesses and there is nothing magical about the 18x that we chose for this pie chart. We chose 80% of UNP’s market cap for BNSF and other investors could have ranges on either side of that.

There were 1,624,958 equivalent A shares outstanding as of December 31, 2019. We know the B shares are 1/1500th of these. Rounding to the nearest billion, we have the following:

Segment Value Per A Share Per B Share BNSF Non-Insurance Subsidiary #1 $100 Bn $61,540 $41 BHE Non-Insurance Subsidiary #2 $46 Bn $28,308 $19 Non-Insurance Subsidiaries #3 to #7 $86 Bn $52,924 $35 Non-Insurance Subsidiaries #8 to #12 $31 Bn $19,077 $13 Non-Insurance Subsidiaries #13 and Remaining $49 Bn $30,155 $20 Cash and cash equivalents $106 Bn $65,046 $43 Investments in fixed maturity securities $19 Bn $11,499 $8 Apple $74 Bn $45,335 $30 Bank of America $33 Bn $20,542 $14 Coca-Cola $22 Bn $13,625 $9 American Express $19 Bn $11,615 $8 Wells Fargo $19 Bn $11,445 $8 Other Stocks $81 Bn $50,074 $33 Kraft Heinz & other equity method investments $18 Bn $10,773 $7 Total $702 Bn $431,958 $288

*Summing up the adjustments, we’re subtracting $21.4 billion from the cash slice for the deferred tax liability and another $0.9 billion for the noncontrolling interests that are outside of BHE. Therefore the cash slice is now $22.3 billion smaller such that it is $106 billion instead of $128 billion.

The easiest way to read the chart with the legend on the right is to start at 12 noon with the first name, BNSF, and go clockwise down the list:

Image Source: Author’s Spreadsheet

Closing Thoughts

The pie chart above is between my low and high range valuations as it would be confusing to make more than one chart. Among other things, the pie chart could be smaller or bigger by using a net earnings multiple lower or higher than 18x on the operations side. The treatment of insurance operations and insurance float can also vary widely. And of course the valuation ranges for BNSF and BHE can be quite wide.

Class B shares closed at $206.34 on Friday, February 28th. This is well below my pie chart number of $288 per share.

It isn’t surprising that many managers of Berkshire subsidiaries are obsequious with an icon like Warren Buffett at the helm. Hopefully things will continue to run smoothly when someone like Greg Abel eventually takes over as CEO. I don’t think profligacy will replace frugality in the next era but some changes are unavoidable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.A, BRK.B, AAPL, UNP, VOO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.