BAR Weekly: Fed's Stance Will Be Ultimately Bullish For Gold

We see BAR trading between $15.30 and $17.10 per share in March.

However, the ultimate impact on gold prices will be positive because an increased dovish Fed’s stance may result in a weaker dollar and lower US real rates.

In the immediate term, Fed’s dovish statement could underpin a stabilization in risk-sentiment, which, in turn, could result in a further contraction in monetary demand for gold.

The catalyst was an unwinding of hedges after Fed Chair Powell released a dovish statement on the Fed’s website to ease investor fears.

On February 28, BAR suffered its largest sell-off since its inception date in August 2017.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Gold Weekly report. We discuss gold prices through the lenses of the GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF (BAR).

BAR, down 3.6% on Friday, February 28, suffered its largest sell-off since its inception date in August 2017. This mirrored a decline of nearly 5% in the Comex gold spot price, its largest daily percentage drop since June 2013.

The catalyst was an unwinding of hedges after Fed Chair Powell released a dovish statement on the Fed's website aiming at reassuring investors in the face of the significant sell-off in US equities over the past week.

In the immediate term, the Fed's dovish statement could underpin a stabilization in risk-sentiment, which, in turn, Could result in a further contraction in monetary demand for gold.

However, we believe that the ultimate impact on gold prices will be positive because the increasing fragility in the macro backdrop will require a tangible dovish response, which, in turn, will lead to a weaker dollar and lower US real rates. This will be ultimately positive for gold spot prices and for BAR.

Against this backdrop, while further weakness in BAR cannot be ruled out over the next week or so, we expect BAR to push higher in the second half of March.

We see BAR trading between $15.30 and $17.10 per share in March.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About BAR

BAR is directly impacted by the vagaries of gold spot prices because the Funds physically holds gold bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank. The investment objective of the Fund is to replicate the performance of the price of gold, less trust expenses (0.1749%), according to BAR's prospectus.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the gold market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the gold bars.

BAR provides exposure which is identical to established competitors like GLD and IAU, which are nevertheless much more costly to hold over a long-term horizon. Indeed, BAR offers an expense ratio of just 0.1749% while IAU and GLD have an expense ratio of 0.25% and 0.40%, respectively.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The speculative community slashed its net long position in Comex gold in the week to February 25, to the tune of 55 tons or 2% of open interest. The Comex gold spot price rallied by 2.4% over February 18-25, suggesting the presence of OTC buying activity.

Given the stretched nature of gold's spec positioning, gold was vulnerable to a sharp unwinding. The unwinding of gold's spec positioning appears to have occurred on Friday, February 28, when the Comex gold spot price registered a sell-off of 4.6%, the deepest since June 2013.

We will closely monitor the forthcoming COT report, covering the Feb.25-Mar.3 period, due to be released on Friday, March 6. We expect significant speculative selling given the magnitude of the sell-off in the Comex gold spot price at the end of last week.

Implications for BAR: The current wave of speculative selling could push Comex gold spot prices lower in the very near term, which, in turn, could pressure BAR lower.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors added another 10 tons to their gold holdings in the week to February 28, marking the 6th straight week of net inflows.

Despite the sell-off of 5% in the Comex gold spot price last week, ETF investors did not blink an eye and continued to accumulate steadily the yellow metal in response to the increasingly fragile macro environment caused by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Given the low level of US real rates, the opportunity cost for owning gold is non-existent. This is another factor driving gold ETF buying.

In the very short term, however, a stabilization in risk-sentiment, triggered by a reassuringly dovish statement from the Fed last Friday, could prompt some ETF liquidation because investors may be inclined to liquidate some risk-unfriendly positions to reassert upside exposure to risk assets.

Here is what Fed Chair Powell said on Friday:

The fundamentals of the U.S. economy remain strong. However, the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity. The Federal Reserve is closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economic outlook. We will use our tools and act as appropriate to support the economy.

So far this year, ETF investors have bought around 95 tons of gold, which represents an increase of 4% in global ETF holdings.

Implications for BAR: ETF liquidation cannot be ruled out over the next week or so should Fed Chair Powell's statement be perceived as sufficiently dovish to ease investor fears over the US economic outlook.

Closing thoughts

The Fed's dovish statement is negative for BAR over the very short term (~1 week) due to the resulting decline in safe-haven demand. However, it is positive for BAR in the longer term due to the negative repercussions on the dollar and US real rates.

Given gold's net long spec heavy positioning, BAR could fall further from here in the immediate term. However, we would view any weakness as an opportunity to buy the dips.

As a reminder, we warned readers not be too greedy a week ago and expressed our willingness to buy the dips (if any) two weeks ago.

We see BAR trading between $15.30 and $17.10 per share in March.

