Vanguard Value ETF Is Now Undervalued With A 2.8%-Yielding Dividend

Its top 10 holdings are stocks with good track record of growth in the past and are likely to continue to succeed in the future.

ETF Overview

Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) owns a portfolio of U.S. large-cap value stocks. The fund seeks to track the investment results of the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value Index. Stocks in VTV’s portfolio are large cap stocks that have a good track record of growth and will likely continue to perform well in the future. Stocks in VTV’s portfolio are also stocks that have competitive positions over their smaller peers and generally have good financial health ratings. VTV appears to be undervalued when compared to the S&P 500 Index. Its weighted average P/E ratio of its top 10 holdings is also lower than its 5-year average P/E ratio. Therefore, we think VTV currently offers good value for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Fund Analysis

Portfolio construction results in large-cap stocks with competitive positions

VTV seeks to track the investment results of the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value Index. This index selects stocks by using several important forward and backward-looking metrics such as projected earnings per share growth, past earnings growth, sales per share growth, etc. This portfolio construction method has resulted in a portfolio of quality stocks with good growth outlook. The table below shows VTV’s top 10 holdings. As can be seen from the table, these are large-cap companies that have been quite successful in the past. These are also companies that have competitive advantages over their peers. Its top holding Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) has insurance, railroad and many other businesses that consistently generate excessive cash flow. Its second largest holding JP Morgan Chase (JPM) is the largest U.S. money center bank by assets and should continue to enjoy its cost advantage over its peers due to its scale. VTV’s third largest holding Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is a large-cap drug and healthcare products provider and has a development pipeline of drugs.

Ticker Stock Name Morningstar Moat Rating Financial Health Status Weighting BRK.B Berkshire Hathaway Wide Strong 3.2% JPM JP Morgan Chase Wide Strong 2.9% JNJ Johnson & Johnson Wide Strong 2.9% PG Procter & Gamble Wide Strong 2.3% INTC Intel Wide Moderate 2.1% T AT&T Narrow Moderate 2.0% BAC Bank of America Wide Strong 2.0% XOM Exxon Mobil Narrow Strong 1.9% UNH UnitedHealth Group Narrow Moderate 1.9% DIS Walt Disney Wide Moderate 1.8% TOTAL 23.0%

VTV is not expensive right now

The recent market correction due to the fear of the outbreak of coronavirus has caused a sharp decline in the equity market. Many large-cap stocks in VTV’s portfolio have also been impacted. This has caused a decline in VTV’s valuation. The table below shows the top 10 holdings of VTV’s portfolio and their valuations. As can be seen from the table, its top 10 holdings’ weighted average forward P/E ratio of 14.56x is now lower than its 5-year P/E average of 15.15x. This is good news for value investors.

Ticker Stock Name Forward P/E 5-Year P/E Weighting BRK.B Berkshire Hathaway 15.58 14.47 3.2% JPM JP Morgan Chase 10.66 11.50 2.9% JNJ Johnson & Johnson 14.95 16.26 2.9% PG Procter & Gamble 22.78 21.04 2.3% INTC Intel 11.25 12.49 2.1% T AT&T 9.74 11.58 2.0% BAC Bank of America 9.43 11.02 2.0% XOM Exxon Mobil 14.51 19.41 1.9% UNH UnitedHealth Group 15.50 17.26 1.9% DIS Walt Disney 21.88 17.81 1.8% TOTAL/WEIGHTED AVERAGE 14.56 15.15 23.0%

If we compare VTV to the broader market, we will also find that VTV is undervalued. As can be seen from the table below, stocks in VTV’s portfolio are trading at an average forward P/E ratio of 14.52x. This is significantly lower than the S&P 500 Index’s 18.71x. The fund also has a much lower price to cash flow ratio of 8.91x and price to book sales of 2.14x than the S&P 500 Index. Therefore, we believe VTV is undervalued.

VTV S&P 500 Index Forward P/E Ratio 14.52x 18.71x Price to Cash Flow Ratio 8.91x 11.96x Price to Book Sales 2.14x 3.06x Sales Growth (%) 5.62% 6.93% Cash Flow Growth (%) 5.77% 7.59%

Risks and Challenges

Market-cap weighting approach is actually disadvantageous for value investing

While we like VTV’s exposure to large and giant-cap stocks, investors should keep in mind that large cap stocks are widely followed and they rarely trade at low valuations. If it is trading at a low valuation, there is likely a reason why. These discounted stocks may have lower growth outlook, or are currently facing some headwinds. Even if these stocks do trade at a significant discount, VTV’s market-cap weighting approach means that these undervalued stocks’ weighting will be reduced. Therefore, VTV may not be able to fully take advantage of the discounted valuation.

Investor Takeaway

Following the recent market correction, VTV’s valuation is now much more reasonable and is undervalued against the broader market. We believe it offers substantial value for investors with a long-term investment horizon and believe investors should continue to own the fund.

