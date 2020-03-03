Bicycle's Technology Uses 2-Step Approach To Treating Cancer And Many Other Diseases

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had recently announced a deal with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) subsidiary Genentech. The basis for such a partnership is for Roche to get its hands on the "Bicycle" technology. Bicycle Therapeutics will provide its technology, but Roche will provide its expertise in developing immuno-oncology products. By the use of this type of Bicycle technology, it is possible to overcome limitations that occur with other types of therapies. Besides this partnership, this biotech has the ability to use Bicycle conjugates and immuno-oncology as separate targets for cancer. Not only that, but the platform is so versatile that it already is being explored in other partnerships targeting other indications which are not of the oncology type.

Deal Brings About Expansion Opportunity

The latest partnership with Genentech is good news for Bicycle. That's because it received an upfront payment of $30 million in consideration for this partnership. Not only that, but it is entitled to potentially receive a total of $1.7 billion in milestone payments. Any product developed through the use of the Bicycle technology will also allow Bicycle to receive tiered royalties for net sales on products. Why would Genentech want to get its hands on such technology for use? That's because of the advantage this technology has over many other treatments that exist out there. Bicycles are bicyclic peptides that have the ability to act as two different products at the same time. What do I mean by this? They combine pharmacological properties seen in biologics, but the easy manufacturing and pharmacokinetic advantage that small molecules are known for. Even better than that, this tech has a way of avoiding immunogenicity that occurs with other drugs. What exactly is so special about this technology and why is Genentech interested? It's because the Bicycle conjugates are designed with two items in mind:

Use of toxin conjugates to deliver toxin payloads to solid tumors to destroy them

Use of innate immune activators to activate the immune system around a local immune tumor site (this avoids the need for direct injection into the tumor and the immune activators will act only locally near the tumor avoiding any healthy cells from being targeted)

This is further broken down into two types; which are Bicycle conjugates and then immuno-oncology.

In terms of Bicycle conjugates, there are products in the pipeline which use a cleavable linker and then a cytotoxin payload. For example, one drug candidate in this category is a clinical product known as BT1718. This drug product targets Membrane Type 1 Matrix Metalloproteinase (MT1-MMP), which is also known as MMP-14. Therefore, think of BT1718 as an MT1-MMP targeting Bicycle, which uses a disulfide cleavable linker and a cytotoxin DM1 payload. Now, moving onto the immuno-oncology portion of the pipeline that has several products that use two bicycles which each has a specific target. For instance, the drug BT7480 has one bicycle that targets the Nectin-4 molecule and the other bicycle targets CD137. CD137 is becoming a prominent immuno-oncology product in the cancer space. That's because CD137 modulates T-cells and natural killer cells against cancer. As you can see, this technology is very versatile; the major reason why Genentech wanted to license it.

Two Ongoing Studies To Boost Shareholder Value

There are currently two ongoing studies using this Bicycle technology. The one I briefly highlighted above is BT1718, which is being explored in a phase I/IIa study in collaboration with the Centre for Drug Development of Cancer Research UK. Then, there is the other drug known as BT5528 being explored in a phase I/II study. BT5528 targets EphA2 (Ephrin Type-A receptor 2), which is found in difficult to treat types of cancer. Matter of fact, the first patient was dosed back in November of 2019. This drug has an EphA2 targeting Bicycle cleavable linker and a cytotoxin MMAE payload to go along with it.

These are the two starting cancer programs, but the Bicycle technology is good against other targets as well. That is, Bicycle Therapeutics has already formed a partnership with AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN). This involves the collaboration to develop bicycles to use for respiratory disorders. In addition, there is an ongoing attempt to develop bicycles for the treatment of other indications like cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. The ability to explore other diseases besides cancer opens up the possible targets that the Bicycle technology can be used for.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Bicycle Therapeutics had $96 million in cash as of September 30, 2019. It expects that it will continue to burn additional cash as additional programs are brought from the preclinical stages of testing to the clinic. Besides the $96 million cash it ended with on September 30, 2019, it also obtained an additional $6 million in cash from the UK R&D incentive in Q4 of 2019. On top of that, it got the $30 million upfront payment from the partnership with Genentech. It believes that all this cash will be sufficient to run through multiple catalysts throughout 2020. For instance, one major catalyst would be results from the phase I/II study using BT5528 to treat cancers expressing EphA2 expected in 2020. This will be an interim update. Other catalysts to be revealed in 2020 are:

Initiation of a phase 1 study using BT8009 in treating Nectin-4 expressing tumors

IND enabling studies for BT7480 targeting Nectin-4/CD137 expressing tumors

Bicycle Therapeutics has plenty of cash to get through these milestones and more throughout 2020. If it does have to raise cash, it will likely need to do so in early 2021.

Risks To Business

There are several risks involved with this biotech. The most important risk factor to consider is that all of the programs are still in the early stages of development. The Bicycle technology is impressive, but it has to be proven in a large pool of patients as several products enter the clinic. The second risk involves the upcoming data I highlighted above. This involves the interim data that is expected from the phase I/II study using BT5528 to treat cancers expressing EphA2. There is no guarantee that positive results will be achieved for this study. In addition, if the data is not good enough, then there is a chance that this program may be dropped. This goes to the final risk at play, which is that, in order for Bicycle to get the remaining $1.7 billion milestone payments, then the studies must churn out positive clinical findings. If the tech doesn't end up reaching its true potential, then the deal will likely be winded down. In turn, that means Bicycle would lose the potential to earn millions in milestone payments.

Conclusion

Bicycle Therapeutics may be early in its process of advancing products to the clinic, but I believe it has a good shot at being successful. The ability to license out the Bicycle technology to 2 big pharmaceutical companies, this early in the game is amazing. As I described above, the technology is highly versatile. It takes a two-pronged approach in using toxin conjugates and innate immune activators (immediate immune response defense mechanism). With several catalysts on deck in 2020, it is possible that Bicycle Therapeutics could attract new shareholders. I believe that this biotech offers itself up as a good speculative buy. It has the technology to back it up and a few partnerships with well-known pharmaceuticals in place.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.