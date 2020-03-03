Nautilus, Inc.: Do Not Be Hoodwinked

This article was highlighted for PRO+ subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Nautilus Inc (NYSE: NLS) reported Q4 2019 results after the market close on February 24th. Headline earnings depicted an improvement along with a debatable better Q1 2020 outlook. The aftermath has been interesting. The stock rallied the next day by 27% to $4.00 intra-day high before retreating to $2.76 on Feb 27th. On Friday again the stock soared 16.7% to close the week at $3.22. The stock began this week on a lukewarm note, closing 5.3% lower on Monday. The real question thus is - could this be the start of a turnaround or maybe just a glorious opportunity to short-sell the stock? We firmly advocate the latter.

Q4 2019 earnings improved on a cost reduction focus, which is not sustainable

Nautilus’ Q4 2019 income from continuing operations improved to $3.7 million as against $1.5 million in Q4 2018. Per diluted share earnings stood at $0.12 beating the consensus estimate by $0.26. Q4 revenue was down 9.7% ($11.2 million). Gross margins shrank 7pps YoY to 37%. In this context, the bottom-line was supported by the across-the-board decline in operating expenses. These include sales & marketing expenses, general & administrative expenses and research & development costs, which were cumulatively down YoY by 27% or nearly $13 million. We shall talk about this in more detail. But with revenues stagnating Nautilus just cannot sustain decreasing costs with counterproductive ramifications in store. Looking at the revenue details, Direct sales were down 28%. Management reports that Retail segment sales were up 5%. However, we presume that the “actual” retail sales were probably flat given that Q4 included shipment delays from the preceding quarter.

Overall 2019 loss was at $92.3 million, significantly worse YoY, though including $72 million on the back of goodwill and intangibles impairments. On a QoQ basis, Q4 2019 revenue and earnings were up 69% and 28% respectively. However, in the case of Nautilus this is not relevant and rather misleading because of seasonality in the sale of fitness equipment. Q4/Q1 are the strongest because of winter while Q2 being the slowest on the back of lower demand for indoor equipment during the warmer months.

Fifth consecutive quarter of revenue degeneration

For the fifth consecutive quarter in a row, Nautilus’ Q4 2019 revenue is down on a YoY basis. As a matter of fact, revenue growth is negative in six out of the previous seven quarters (see chart 1). While the fact that Nautilus is struggling is not new; a clear sign was the management shake-up in Q1 2019 in the aftermath of dismal 2018 results. We are now concerned that new management’s “transformation” (transformation management) focus is on cost reduction and expense minimization, instead of addressing or rectifying the key structural issues confronting the company. To give a quick background, Nautilus is a Vancouver based company listed on NYSE. The company is a micro-cap stock with market cap in the $100 million range. Founded in 1986 and going public in 1999, Nautilus sells two types of fitness equipment, namely Cardio products and Strength products. Cardio products constitute roughly 75% of revenue with the rest coming from Strength. Nautilus derives 40% sales from direct sources (include television, advertising, catalog and websites) while retail contributes 55%. Geographically, 80% of revenue comes from the United States with the rest coming from Canada and other places.

“Transformation management” has no clear strategy to revitalize the Direct segment

Chart 2 gives portrays Nautilus’ revenue mix and gross margin across segments. It is clear that Direct is the most important segment. This is because although its share in the revenue is under 40%, it generates 54% of the total gross profit. The Retail segment constitutes 26% of the gross profit. This is because the Direct segment’s gross margin at approx. 50% is almost double the Retail segment. We are of the view that “transformation management’s” cost focus strategy is counterproductive to Nautilus’ profitability and perhaps even survival. The irony is that by pursuing cost rationalization and efficiency enhancement measures, Nautilus’ management is reducing its sales & marketing and R&D expenses. This is already denting revenue for the Direct segment. Sales & marketing costs include personnel, promotions, trade shows, seminars and most importantly media advertising (47% of the total). Q4 2019 sales & marketing expenses were down 30% ($11 million) to $25 million. Not surprising that Direct sales in Q4 2019 and overall 2019 already declined 28% and 35% respectively. Management has admitted to several shortcomings in their Direct segment marketing approach. Alarmingly, there is no clear strategy on the media mix going forward. The Q4 earnings call transcript clearly states that “it is unclear when this channel will return to profitable growth.” On the back of all this, we believe that the Direct segment will disappoint in 2020 leading to negative earnings surprises in the coming quarters.

Concerns over the business model persist

The fitness equipment market in the United States appears to be highly competitive and somewhat saturated. On one hand, Nautilus competes with larger peers such as ICON, Johnson Health, Peloton, Life Fitness and Precor. On the other hand, there is an entirely broad range of technology-driven players. These include home workout systems, mobile device applications, activity tracker products and so on. Nautilus has been working on enhancing its product portfolio and launching new indoor cycling bikes, treadmills and equipment. Management has cited several examples including Bowflex, Max Total and C6. While we appreciate these. Notwithstanding, we view them as mere survival tactics that can at best preserve market share in selected products. The story for Nautilus does not really change unless they can come up with a truly innovative and technology driven approach. This would require a paradigm shift in strategy that entails Nautilus teaming up with data-driven, health and technology partners, which could translate into significant product differentiation and competitive advantage. We see no signs of any of this happening. And let us not forget coronavirus blues. Nautilus' supply chain in China could see some disruptions that may have cost and inventory implications. Moreover, the threat of an economic slowdown looms that can have major implications for consumer credit and seriously affect the purchasing power of Nautilus’ target market.

Nautilus is no turnaround story – at least until now

Hovering at $3, Nautilus’ is around 2.5 times higher from its $1.2 low in August 2019. This mild earnings recovery thus seems to be already priced in. An unsustainable and bland earnings pick-up in a seemingly low stock price environment are clear characteristics of a “value trap”. Most importantly, Nautilus is devoid of catalysts and recovery drivers on the back of inherent business model weaknesses and technological challenges. In any case, valuing Nautilus is challenging given the negative EBITDA, low cashflows and trimmed equity following the 2019 impairment. Moreover, several of Nautilus’ industry competitors are unlisted. A comparison of Nautilus’ valuations to closest peers like Kirkland, Francesca, Town Sports and Brunswick Corp does not generate any excitement. Management has guided Q1 2020 EBITDA loss to be in $1-4 million (Q1 2019 EBITA loss was $7.7 million). Full year 2020 capex is expected to be between $8-10 million. This could be argued as a “recovery” if the upper end of the range materializes. Albeit from a pretty low base, this really does not make much difference. Notwithstanding, we are skeptic of this guidance given the uncertain outlook of the Direct segment and the changing competitive landscape, which we strongly believe that Nautilus’ management is not passably tackling. We thus conclude that Nautilus offers an opportunity to build short positions in an already rattled market environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.