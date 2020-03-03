Mallinckrodt: A Complex Transaction Signaling A New Beginning

Stock price is due for a substantial upwards re-rating once the market fully digests the implication of the transaction.

Refinancing is going to hurt the company to a tune of ~$30 million higher in financing and interest.

Opioid settlement is well thought out with the view of an eventual SpecGx sale.

In the short-run, the stock market is a voting machine. In the long-run, it is a weighing machine. - Benjamin Graham

At the Q4 earnings, Mallinckrodt (MNK) announced a complex transaction to resolve the two biggest near term risk: 1) opioid lawsuits and 2) maturity of 2020 bonds. I believe the market has yet to appreciate the elegance and importance of this transaction. And the stock price is likely due for a substantial re-rating.

Opioid lawsuits

In an attempt to achieve a finality to the opioid lawsuits, the company has agreed to 1) a $1.6 billion cash payout and 2) issue warrants for 19.99% of the company and 3) 1) place SpecGx into bankruptcy. One of the key terms being the nonconsensual release of all existing and future opioid-related claims.

$1.6 billion settlement

Table 1: Opioid Settlement Payment timeline

Year Payout ($) 2021 300 2022 200 2023 200 2024 150 2025 150 2026 150 2027 150 2028 150 2029 150 Total 1,600

Source: Author's research based on 8k filing and management guidance

The company offered the most compelling settlement to date with 100% cash paid over a shorter duration with the bulk paid in the earlier years (Teva offered $250 million over 10 years). This settlement value likely serves as the basis for a sale price. If the company's potential sale value is much lower, the company would have been better off bankrupting and placing SpecGx into a trust instead (similar to Purdue's strategy).

One key term to note is 50% of the sale proceeds after compliance of refinancing terms will be used to offset deferred cash payments. This is a win-win term for both company and plaintiffs. Upon sale, the company can rapidly reduce debt and plaintiffs benefit from a faster payout timeline.

Warrants to buy 20% of the company

The company will issue warrants one year after SpecGX emerges from the bankruptcy proceeding amounting to 20% stake in the company. Key terms of the warrants include 1) strike price of $3.15 per share, 2) eight-year till expiry, 3) maximum exercisable quantum of 5% stake per quarter, 4) cashless exercise option and 5) right of first refusal (OTCPK:ROFO) for sale of >3% stake.

No move can be more genius than tying the states to the company with warrants. It ensures the states are aligned in ensuring stock price recovery so they can enjoy maximum payout, potentially playing a role in other legal issues that the company is embroiled in with regards to Acthar.

The ROFO, maximum exercisable quantum and cashless exercise serve to 1) give the company chance to repurchase the warrants if liquidity permits, 2) limit massive dilution in a short period (~4 million shares maximum per quarter) and 3) slightly reduce share issuance (some shares used as exercise cost) respectively. All these contribute towards preventing sharp price correction if/when the underlying shares are sold in the open market.

SpecGx bankruptcy

Placing SpecGx into bankruptcy is meant to ring-fence any potential future liabilities. This means the branded business will no longer be liable for any future opioid lawsuit. SpecGx will still be owned by the company and will be entitled to its cash flow, which is channeled mostly to paying the settlement.

A sale of SpecGx seems to be the most likely option given 1) management's current guidance to separate the business and 2) sale being mentioned in both the opioid settlement and refinancing condition. I believe the market is not seeing the value of SpecGx sale given the previous failed attempt. I had previously equated value of $800 million to SpecGx based on a last known bid. Management likely agreed to a higher settlement, knowing the value of SpecGx, being in a consolidated growing high-margin generic opioid market with high entry barrier and now resolved of major legal liabilities. Earlier bids are likely indicative of a floor price at $1.5-2 billion (~10x EBITDA, cheap for a growing company covered from any future opioid-related legal liabilities). A potential sale is likely in the late 2022 time frame (1 year after SpecGx emerges from bankruptcy).

Risk - states holding out

Some major states have yet to sign on to the settlement including Massachusetts, Oklahoma and New York. Especially without New York's agreement, the whole agreement will fall through. However, the risk is likely a small one given management's statement of New York being in favor of the agreement and having taken a $1.643 billion opioid settlement charge in the accounts.

Refinancing

There are three key aspects to the refinancing: 1) $800 million term loan, 2) $610 million bond exchange offer, 3) retweak of the existing credit agreement.

$800 million term loan

The company managed to secure an $800 million term loan that will be utilized to pay off the 2020 notes and remainder for use to reduce the revolver amount. Key terms include 1) principal due on March 2024 (4 years), 2) interest rate at LIBOR + 6.5%, 3) first-lien status, 4) 2% upfront fee, 5) repayment of 5% of original principal per annum, 6) 4x 1st lien leverage financial covenant and 7) first priority on SpecGx as collateral.

Overall, this term loan is essentially a bridge loan for the company to manage cash flow until the eventual sale of SpecGX. The rates are on the high side, but the likely persistent low interest rate environment helps.

$610 million bond exchange offer

To address mid-term liabilities, the company also initiated a 1 to 1 exchange for 2022 notes. $271 million out of the $610 million have been committed (~44%). Without a principal discount, bondholders will be much inclined to swap for the new bonds to enjoy a doubling of interest payment. Sharp recovery of the bond prices also seem to indicate interest for this exchange is high. Key terms include 1) principal due on April 2025, 2) 10% interest, 3) second lien, 4) call protection and 5) put option at 101% of par upon change of control (likely sale of SpecGx which is the Guarantor of the loan).

Overall, the bond exchange aims to push out huge cash flow demand until the company achieves a sale of SpecGx and business stabilizes in 2023. By then, the company will likely be able to issue bonds at much attractive rates.

Retweak of the existing credit agreement

As part of the transaction, lenders of the existing revolver, 2024 and 2025 term loans have agreed to the following terms: 1) increase interest rate by 1%, 2) increase annual amortization rate to 2% of the outstanding principal amount, 3) 0.5% commitment fee, 4) 4x 1st lien leverage financial covenant applicable to all 3 loan tranches, 5) waive of covenants to allow for SpecGx bankruptcy to move forward and 6) revolver extension to 2024 and commitment reduced by amount equivalent to repayment.

Once again, the company has to take on unfavorable terms to move the settlement forward. But the upside is the potential for a default scenario is out the window with significant leverage leeway potential to cushion the impact of falling EBITDA.

Conclusion

Overall, the market is not giving credit to management for engineering such a complex transaction that plays well with the plaintiffs, lenders and shareholders. The plaintiffs are getting the best deal yet for a settlement, lenders are benefiting from higher interest and shareholders can definitively put bankruptcy worries to rest.

Risks do remain but a bankruptcy risk is remote. With the two biggest near-term risks alleviated, I believe the stock will re-rate significantly upwards.

Disclaimer: There is more complexity to this transaction than what's contained in the 84 pages 8k filing. But the major terms have been well-covered in the article.

Note: I will be publishing another piece detailing my expectations of cash flow, debt payment cycle and valuation in light of this new transaction.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.