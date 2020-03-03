Best And Worst Q1 2020: All Cap Value ETFs And Mutual Funds

COWZ is our top-rated All Cap Value style ETF and DCURX is our top-rated All Cap Value style mutual fund.

Based on an aggregation of ratings of 43 ETFs and 433 mutual funds in the All Cap Value style.

The All Cap Value style ranks first in Q1'20.

The All Cap Value style ranks first out of the 12 fund styles as detailed in our Q1'20 Style Ratings for ETFs and Mutual Funds report. Last quarter, the All Cap Value style ranked fourth. It gets our Very Attractive rating, which is based on an aggregation of ratings of 43 ETFs and 433 mutual funds in the All Cap Value style. See a recap of our Q4'19 Style Ratings here.

Figures 1 and 2 show the five best and worst rated ETFs and mutual funds in the style. Not all All Cap Value style ETFs and mutual funds are created the same. The number of holdings varies widely (from 17 to 1611). This variation creates drastically different investment implications and, therefore, ratings.

Investors seeking exposure to the All Cap Value style should buy one of the Very Attractive rated ETFs or mutual funds from Figures 1 and 2.

Our Robo-Analyst technology empowers our ETF and mutual fund rating methodology, which leverages our analysis of each fund’s holdings. We think advisors and investors focused on prudent investment decisions should include analysis of fund holdings in their research process for ETFs and mutual funds.

Figure 1: ETFs with the Best and Worst Ratings – Top 5

* Best ETFs exclude ETFs with TNAs less than $100 million for inadequate liquidity.

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Four ETFs are excluded from Figure 1 because their total net assets are below $100 million and do not meet our liquidity minimums.

Figure 2: Mutual Funds with the Best and Worst Ratings – Top 5

* Best mutual funds exclude funds with TNAs less than $100 million for inadequate liquidity.

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is the top-rated All Cap Value ETF and DWS CROCI US Fund (DCURX) is the top-rated All Cap Value mutual fund. Both earn a Very Attractive rating.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL) is the worst rated All Cap Value ETF and Castle Focus Fund (CASTX) is the worst rated All Cap Value mutual fund. DVOL earns an Unattractive rating and CASTX earns a Very Unattractive rating.

The Danger Within

Buying a fund without analyzing its holdings is like buying a stock without analyzing its business and finances. Put another way, research on fund holdings is necessary due diligence because a fund’s performance is only as good as its holdings’ performance.

Performance of Holdings = Performance of Fund

Analyzing each holding within funds is no small task. Our Robo-Analyst technology enables us to perform this diligence with scale and provide the research needed to fulfill the fiduciary duty of care. More of the biggest names in the financial industry (see At BlackRock, Machines Are Rising Over Managers to Pick Stocks) are now embracing technology to leverage machines in the investment research process. Technology may be the only solution to the dual mandate for research: Cut costs and fulfill the fiduciary duty of care. Investors, clients, advisors and analysts deserve the latest in technology to get the diligence required to make prudent investment decisions.

Figures 3 and 4 show the rating landscape of all All Cap Value ETFs and mutual funds.

Figure 3: Separating the Best ETFs from the Worst Funds

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Figure 4: Separating the Best Mutual Funds from the Worst Funds

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

This article originally published on Jan. 23, 2020.

Disclosure: David Trainer, Kyle Guske II, and Matt Shuler receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, style, or theme.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.