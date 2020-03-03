Western Midstream: A Rare, Secure Yield Near 20%

This yield is secure with a near 1.3x coverage ratio. At the same time, the company is investing significant capital in long-term growth.

Western Midstream has an impressive portfolio of assets. However, market difficulties have pushed the company's yield to almost 20%.

Western Midstream (NYSE: WES), as a smaller company, has had a tough time from the oil crisis. Over the past six months, the company's stock price has dropped by more than 40%, pushing up its dividend yield towards 20%, with no significant news. As a result, as we'll see throughout this article, Western Midstream is offering investors a rare secure yield near 20% worth taking advantage of.

Midstream Oil - Integrated Flow Solutions

Western Midstream Ownership Structure

Western Midstream has a complicated ownership structure, as the company has been dredged up and affected by the merger between Anadarko Petroleum and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY).

Western Ownership Structure - Western Midstream Investor Presentation

For those who aren't familiar, here's the current ownership structure described above. Occidental Petroleum currently owns 55% of the company with public unit holders holding ~45%. That means that the Western Midstream stake is currently ~10% of Occidental Petroleum's market capitalization. For a company that has a significant amount of debt, that's a big deal.

As a result, Western Midstream's share price was initially punished by investor fears that Occidental Petroleum would seek to liquidate its stake to pay down debt. However, similar to investor fears that Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) would have to cut its dividend because issuing equity was becoming more difficult, the decrease in share price turned out to be a self-fulfilling prophecy.

As a result, Occidental Petroleum chose to withhold selling Western Midstream. The company began to work to separate Western Midstream as an independent company, announcing plans to decrease its stake to less than 50%. Western Midstream's share price has been punished since from COVID-19 fears. However, the fact remains that Occidental Petroleum is working to separate the company.

In separating the company, the single most important aspect to a company as debt ridden as Occidental Petroleum is dividends. They can't liquidate their stock so every bit of cash they can get from it is essential. Currently, their share of the company pays them ~$600 million in dividends. They need every penny of that, even more so than investing in long-term growth.

However, that means that investors, equally interested in secure cash flow, have a unique opportunity. They can be a part of that 45%, soon to be 50%, that can earn an almost 20% dividend at current prices.

Western Midstream 2019 Financial Results

So I've said the word secure plenty of times. However, financially, just how secure is this yield. We can discuss that by discussing the company's 2019 financial results.

Western Midstream 2019 Financials - Western Midstream Investor Presentation

There's several key things to pay attention to here. The first is that, across the board, the company's actual results were well in line with its guidance. The only segment in which they fell out of guided ranges was for maintenance and total capital expenditures. Of course that's what we like to see, as we'll discuss later, the company is working to rapidly reduce capital expenditures to work on its overall financial strength.

And it makes sense too. This is a $6 billion company. That means its 2019 capital spending was more than 20% of its market capitalization. Obviously, it's okay to spend that much in a good market with strong returns, however, in a down market it's important to quickly cut the capital spending. Still, 2019 was a transformative year of spending and that capital investment will reward shareholders for years to come.

It's also worth noting that a dividend near 20% is indicative of a major potential dividend cut. However, Western Midstream not only has continued to securely cover its dividend, but it took the chance to raise its dividend.

Western Midstream Bond Offering

As a part of the company's financial position, I want to take the time to discuss something that hasn't been discussed much. That's Western Midstream's recent $3.5 billion bond offering. If it doesn't sound significant, keep in mind this is 3x the company's annual dividend or ~60% of its market capitalization.

Western Midstream Bond Offering - Western Midstream Investor Presentation

Before I discuss the bond offering in more detail, I want to start by providing an important chart to investors.

Year % Face Value Yield Amount 3-year N/A Floating Rate $0.3 billion 5-year 99.96% 3.10% $1.0 billion 10-year 99.90% 4.05% $1.2 billion 30-year 99.44% 5.25% $1.0 billion

Western Midstream Bond Issuance - PR News

There's something key I want to discuss in terms of the company's bond offering. The stock market can be heavily influenced by fluctuations and people's emotions. The bond markets and bank offerings are less so. These are institutional investors who carefully calculate the risks and rewards and make investments at what they feel is a reasonable yield.

The yields and amounts that the company was able to raise money at are simply impressive. They're directly corollary to what a 20% yield would indicate is the financial risk at hand. At the time the bonds were issued, the company effectively grabbed yields from 2-3% above treasury yields. It grabbed those yields for bonds worth 60% of its current day market capitalization.

It helps to highlight Western Midstream's financial strength.

Western Midstream 2020 Guidance

Putting this all together, and we get Western Midstream's impressive and respectable 2020 guidance that indicates continued shareholder rewards.

Western Midstream EBITDA Contribution - Western Midstream Investor Presentation

The first aspect of the 2020 guidance worth paying attention to is the company's overall expected EBITDA generation. The company expects ~$1.925 billion in asset-level EBITDA contribution, with double-digit volume growth. At the midpoint, that represents ~12% growth over the company's 2019 EBITDA. That significant growth from several different basins will help to support the rest of its financial picture.

Simultaneously, the company's expecting to spend ~$925 million in capital spending across a number of significant projects. That represents a ~30% decline on Western Midstream's 2019 spending. This is actually what we want to see. In the short term, until investor faith recovers, it's essential for the company's cash to cover both dividends and capital spending. The company is cutting capital spending to do this.

Simultaneously, the company is investing ~15% of its market capitalization into capital spending. That investment, combined with double-dividend ROIC, should enable continued cash flow increases.

Western Midstream 2020 Guidance - Western Midstream Investor Presentation

The overall picture of the company's investment plans is visible here. The company expects ~1.25x distribution coverage with 1% distribution growth. For a company with ~$1.2 billion in dividends, that means that the company will have ~$300 million in cash after its dividends. That cash is enough to cover ~30-33% of the company's capital expenditures.

That means the company will need to increase debt by ~10% of its market capitalization. At the same time, the company will spend 15% of its market capitalization on growth and return ~20% of it to shareholders through dividends. The company should be able to comfortably earn more than its 5% cost of debt from its investment spending.

The company's financial prowess, especially as its capital spending decreases, is incredibly impressive.

Western Midstream Equity Investments and Cash Stability

As a part of the company's bond raise, I also want to talk about financial security from the company's equity investments.

Western Midstream Equity Investments - Western Midstream Investor Presentation

The above slide provides a detailed overview of all the equity investments of the company. The important thing that I want to highlight here is that the company has a number of equity investments with operators that are top tier midstream companies (Enterprise (NYSE:EPD), Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET), Plains All American (NYSE:PAA)). That means the cash flow from these assets is as secure as these companies' cash flow, each of which is much better.

It also helps to show how diversified the company's cash flow is. And that diversified cash flow helps to minimize risk - something the bankers realized when lending money.

Western Midstream Risks

Despite the potential, there are two risks worth paying attention to. The first is the company's access to capital markets and the second is the company's execution risk.

The first risk is capital markets risk. The company, at least for the next few years, needs to access the capital markets as it continues to invest. The access will be to the tune of >$1 billion. This access for the company's committed capital projects. That means, if the debt markets dry up, the company will be forced to cut its dividend to maintain its commitments.

The company's second risk is the execution risk. The company is spending a significant amount of money on growth. It's spending ~35% of its market capitalization in 2019-2020 combined. That spending needs to generate strong returns, and if it doesn't, it'll place the company in a much more difficult position. This is another risk investors should pay attention to.

Conclusion

Western Midstream has a rare and secure yield of nearly 20%. The company has a coverage ratio of almost 1.3x that is expected to continue until 2020. That significant coverage will leave several hundred million in cash flow after the near 20% dividend. That's enough cash flow for the company to invest ~5% of its annual market capitalization in growth. That's significant and it can provide growth.

Going forward, Western Midstream is planning to significantly reduce its capital spending to be less than the company's cash flow. That will enable it to not withdraw additional debt. The debt markets believe in the company's financial prowess, they're willing to issue the company 30-year bonds at 5%. That low interest rate helps highlight the security of the company's financial picture.

I recommend investing in Western Midstream at this time for the long run. Let me know what you think in the comments!

Disclosure: I am/we are long WES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.