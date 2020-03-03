Novavax: Just Say No To The Novel Coronavirus Vaccine Play

Share dilution and poor financials should drag this stock back down from its hype-highs at earnings.

Novovax stock has jumped again, riding, riding the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine hype, despite a vaccine being at least a year away, as medical experts suggest.

Novovax management commentary has been historically positive, but the company has never actually produced good results.

I’m looking to go short on Novavax (NVAX), a company developing a coronavirus vaccine:

I found this stock originally because it has a good overnight trading profile. It makes large up gaps at the open after red (black) candlestick days. It also has a positive return profile by shorting it on green (white) candlesticks, meaning the strategy is to go long when it’s red and go short when it’s green.

Currently, with the speculation on COVID-19 vaccines, the long position is more profitable for overnight trading, but you can overnight this both directions into earnings to be market-neutral. Here are the probabilities of moving from one state to another:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Tiingo)

But ultimately, I want to be short over earnings, as earnings should be a catalyst for a selloff, with reality kicking in. NVAX has a horrible track record in bringing their products to market. This company loves tooting its own horn and driving up hype while never producing results.

The recent run-up is a short squeeze brought upon by speculation. Speculators, faced with corona-chan, cannot reasonably speculate on the stocks that have been reliable in the past few months and must look for other opportunities. The coronavirus vaccine is a big opportunity, and many companies are claiming to be close to producing a vaccine.

Any vaccine is likely at least 18 months away, and so any run-up in stocks with poor earnings are pure hype plays. Hype plays are great for bears because they represent the inverse of “buying the dip” – shorting the spike. NVAX is possibly the worst company on which to speculate in this basket of nCoV-19 vaccine stocks.

Company management has historically been overly optimistic. Yet the stock has fallen in spite of all the company’s miracle biotech promises. It trades at a decent price only because of reverse splits.

This is a company that has sustained itself by new share issuances. The company’s debt-to-assets is at over 150. It has also been constantly diluting shareholder value via the increase of outstanding shares:

The financial truth of this company is that it has fewer than one year of cash runway; it is unprofitable; and it is unlikely to become profitable over the next three years.

Its runup has been entirely due to speculation and hype, seemingly supported by the company itself. The options market is predicting the stock drop to $7, from $16, by earnings.

Shorting the recent up gap is very profitable, as per my backtests. Here is the payoff of going short NVAX when it shows the type of gap it has recently shown:

Daytrading this, gap trading this, and earnings trading this should all yield profits. As this is an earnings newsletter, the trade I am to recommend is for over earnings. It follows:

Sell 1x Jan21 ’22 $3 put - $140 Buy 1x Jan15 ’21 $15 call - $650 Buy 2x Oct16 $16 puts - $1260 Buy 2x Oct16 $7 puts - $470

The short put is just to reduce the cost, albeit slightly. You can sell more if you wish. The long call is useful if NVAX actually manages to create a vaccine or if the hype keeps the stock moving.

The meat of this trade is in the Oct16 $16 puts, which should pay off well on earnings. But the way OTM $7 puts will give a high ROI return, as we expect NVAX to fall to $7 before October. This strategy is rather expensive but should produce high ROI on a big movement downward and can even profit if NVAX does the impossible in developing a vaccine.

If you don’t like complex strategies, just go with the Oct16 $16 puts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in NVAX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.