Factor Tilt Performance In February's Coronavirus Sell-Off

In a sharp risk-off market environment, Value underperformed. Low Volatility and Dividend Growth failed to live up to their haven factor statuses, at least in the short-run.

I hope a display of these returns and a brief discussion about why these factor tilts deviated from the broader market can help readers with their asset allocation decisions.

There is an old saying about the weather that "March comes in like a lion, and goes out like a lamb." That was certainly the case in February. As I noted in yesterday's article, the S&P 500 ended the month with its fourth worst weekly return since World War II. Ferocious indeed.

The S&P 500 ended the month -8.23%, its worst monthly performance since December 2018. The seven market-beating factor tilts I have extensively on Seeking Alpha fared poorly as well. As I will cover in the Discussion of Recent Performance section in this article, Value had its worst month since February 2009. Low Volatility and Dividend Growth, two strategies that tend to outperform in risk-off environments, also lagged. Only Momentum, which can be prone to sharp underperformance in market reversals, managed to outperform. Given the sharp moves late in the month, and looking forward to the big rally for the first day of March, maybe spotting performance at that month-end cut-off date will prove mis-leading about the trends that will drive near-term performance.

In the table below, I have listed the performance of seven factor tilts and the capitalization-weighted benchmark over trailing 1, 3, and 6 months, as well as, 1, 3, 5, 10, and 20 years. Information below is from the underlying indices for these strategies. These strategies have delivered structural alpha for investors over multiple business cycles. All seven of the strategies have outperformed the S&P 500 over the trailing 20 years by over 2% per annum.

By showing rolling returns and an updated discussion of relative performance of these strategies, I hope to positively inform portfolio construction decisions for Seeking Alpha readers.

Below I have listed the performance of exchange-traded funds that replicate these factor indices. Given the more recent inception dates of these funds, we do not have the full histories that we have for the underlying indices above, which is why I continue to show both in this series. These are certainly not the only ways to get exposure to these factors, and increasing competition in the realm of smart beta is likely to continue to further push down expense ratios in the industry going forward. Value (RPV), Low Volatility (SPLV), Dividend Growth (NOBL), Equal-Weighting (RSP), and Quality (SPHQ) draw from the S&P 500 (SPY) - they are simply alternative weightings to that traditional capitalization-weighted index. Size (IJR) draws from the small-cap S&P 600 index. Momentum (MTUM) draws from the broader MSCI USA Index.

For these seven factors and the S&P 500, I have also calculated the standard deviation of monthly returns. In this series, I am using this volatility measure as a risk proxy. While some buy-and-hold investors may counter that they have a long-term view and are not impacted by market volatility, unfortunately, many individual investors all too often can be whipsawed by market swings.

Some investors may prefer strategies with less variability of returns like Low Volatility and Dividend Growth. I think these calculations give readers a feel for the volatility differences in the various strategies. We will also track this measure to ensure that these strategies are delivering on their promise of a smoother return profile. Notably, Momentum has now had lower realized Volatility over the past year than Low Volatility.

Discussion Of Recent Performance

Momentum (MTUM) posted the best return of each of the factor tilts on the month, falling only 7.2%. With sharp reversals of market sentiment like we have seen with the coronavirus, momentum strategies can underperform, sometimes dramatically. The outperformance of Momentum was in part drove by its underweight to underperforming Energy and Financials. Overweights to rate sensitive REITs benefited the strategy.

At the other extreme, Value dramatically underperformed. It was the worst month for Value since February 2009, shortly before stocks bottomed during the Great Recession. On a relative basis, the 4.8% underperformance was the worst relative performance since...last month. Value has continued to underperform, led by overweights to Financials, Energy, and Materials and an underweight to Tech.

As yesterday's article on the performance of the Dividend Aristocrats covered, that collection of dividend growers has outperformed in more than 70% of down months over the past 30 years. Both January and February 2020 have proved exceptions. The tech underweight was the largest driver of underperformance in February.

Similarly, you would expect Low Volatility to outperform given the risk-off sentiment and interest rate rally. The strategy underperformed in February. Unsurprisingly, this underperformance was also driven by an underweight to Tech; perhaps more surprisingly, an overweight to Utilities - a sector that tends to do well into interest rate rallies - also contributed to the underperformance.

We are one full trading day into March, and visions of "lambs" are dancing in trader's heads after a very strong rally. Low Volatility led the way (+5.1%) to start March, a very unusual short-term outperformer into a rally of that magnitude. Expect heightened volatility ahead in the short-term as the market digests the economic impact of the virus. In the long-term, expect these factor tilts to continue to outperform over future business cycles.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IJR,RPV,SPLV,NOBL,RSP,MTUM,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.