Booking Holdings: COVID-19 On Top Of Google Fears Make This Wide Moat Compounder A Bargain

As an avid traveller and a consumer, Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) has always been one of my favourite companies. At these prices, the company is also one of my favourite investments.

The surge of the internet and mobile has lead to a transformative shift in where and how we book flights, hotels and other travel-related services. Booking Holdings as the world’s largest OTA (Online Travel Agency) has been a prime benefactor of this shift. The company has grown revenues at a 5-year CAGR of 12.8% while growing EPS at a 5-year CAGR of 16.54%.

While the law of large number will prevent the company from reporting similar growth rates in the next years, Booking holdings is still the undisputed leader in an oligopolistic market. The company is taking market share in an industry that is growing faster than GDP and the company is widening its moat through the Booking.com mobile app. These attractive features and prospects will allow the company to grow EPS at a mid-teens CAGR in the coming years.

You would think that a company with structural competitive advantages, compounding EPS at mid-teens growth rates would be awarded with a high trading multiple by the market. Sadly for Booking Holdings investors, this is not the case. Unjustified fears about Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL), the big bad wolf of the internet space, have supressed the multiple at which Booking Holdings trades. The surge of the corona-virus added another blow to the share price. Booking Holdings is now trading at just 17.3x the earnings of 2019. This creates an excellent entry point for long term investors.

1. The Business Model

In order to explain the business model, we shall first provide a small simplified overview of which companies are connected to the OTA business model.

The image below shows that a consumer has multiple options to start the search for travel accommodation. The consumer can go straight to the website of accommodation providers such as Hilton (NYSE:HLT), Mariott (NASDAQ:MAR) and IHG (NYSE:IHG) but the consumer can also go straight to the website of an OTA such as Booking Holdings or Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) A third possibility is that consumers start their accommodation search on a metasearch website such as Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) or TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP). For those readers who are unfamiliar with the concept of a metasearch player, a metasearch player is basically an aggregator that takes the content of various OTA’s and reservation platforms and tries to display where consumers can book the accommodation at the lowest rate. A lot of consumer will however start their search on a search engine. The search engine, which in the majority of the cases will be Google, will then direct traffic to one of the three aforementioned other industry participants. It must however be noted that Google now also has a metasearch product which makes it fall in both the metasearch and the search engine segment.

Source: Author’s own creation

Online travel agencies make money by taking a commission on the lodgings, rental cars, flights and experiences that they sell. Historically they did this in an agency model where the OTA tried to facilitate the customer experience between the accommodation owners and the customers. Times however progress and due to the arrival of new technologies and payment options, customers are starting to prefer the merchant model over the agent model. It is much easier for OTA’s to offer multiple payment methods such as WeChat and PayPal than it is for small hotel owners.

The commissions that the OTA can charge depends on the purchase, the location and on the underlying supplier. While the commission rates on flights are only low single digits, commissions on hotel stays are often in the mid-teens. The latter is however only applicable for independent hotels. Large branded hotel groups have more bargaining power and thus only pay high single digit commission rates. We will later discuss how this plays to the advantage of Booking Holdings.

Important to know is that scale is a key factor in how successful an OTA is. When a consumer starts his search for accommodation, he will likely start his search on a search engine such as Google. This is the first area where scale comes into play. On the search engines there will be both organic results and paid advertisements. Organic results will be greatly in favour of those who have larger scale as they have more landing pages and more traffic. As for paid searches, these work through a bidding system where the highest bid gets featured on the page. This once again favours players with large scale as they can justify higher bids for search engine advertisements. The logic behind this is that a client is more likely to find an accommodation that suits his requirements when he has a large catalogue to choose from. OTAs with a large accommodation offering are thus much more likely to convert the lead into a booking and they can thus afford to bid more than smaller scale OTAs.

Source: Morningstar Equity Research

The graph above shows how difficult it is to compete with larger OTAs. Booking Holdings and Expedia have used their early lead to build out scaled operations and they are using this scale to take a bigger piece of the pie year by year. Ctrip/Trip.com (NASDAQ:TCOM) and Airbnb are able to grow because they either operate in a government controlled market (Trip.com) or because they successfully introduced a whole new accommodation category (Airbnb).

Scale is however not the only differentiating factor. The OTA Orbitz for example was much larger than Booking Holdings in the year 2007. Despite the significant scale disadvantage, Booking was able to grow faster than Orbitz and quickly overtake the latter in size. Orbitz was eventually forced to sell itself to the much larger Expedia.

How did Booking manage to do this? Booking has a different geographical exposure than Orbitz and Expedia. While the latter two have a very strong foothold in the United States, Booking enjoys market leadership outside the United States. This is important due to the inherently different composition of market players within these markets. Franchised and large chain hotels make up 70% of the market in the United States while they only make up 40-45% of the market in Europe. The share of independent hotels is thus much larger in Europe. This is a key differentiator that has allowed Booking Holdings to outgrow Orbitz.

Independent hotels are much more reliable on OTAs to fill their empty rooms and they are thus in a much weaker negotiation position. As explained earlier in this article, this leads to OTAs being able to charge much higher commissions on rooms booked at independent hotels than on rooms booked at large chains. These much more beneficial economics allowed Booking to bid more aggressively for paid search than Orbitz and it also allowed Booking to make more aggressive investments in their sales force and customer service network.

The geographical exposure and the related mix of independent and branded hotels thus also play a large part in the economic metrics of the OTAs.

When staying on the topic of economics and margins, it is important to note that while the bigger players in the market enjoy a structural advantage in bidding for leads on search engines and metasearch platforms, both Booking and Expedia are actively trying to increase their direct traffic. Paid search and metachannels are middlemen that take a slice of the pie. Some analysts estimate that direct bookings on the OTA have an EBITDA-margin that is more than twice as high than a booking by a lead that was purchased from Google or a metasearch player. This is the estimate for OTA-bookings for independent hotels. For lower margin branded hotel chain bookings, the effect would be even more pronounced.

Booking Holdings is trying to work with paid channels outside of Google and Meta. Whilst the company expects that some of these channels such as Facebook and Instagram will be successful in the long-term, it admits that for now, it is proving difficult to bid on these leads as it isn’t clear whether or not there is an actual intent to buy travel lodging. Any success in moving materially into these new channels would have a very favourable impact on marketing ROIs as it should create pricing tension with Google, which currently enjoys a monopoly position. In this perspective, it becomes clear that the introduction of a new Amazon metasearch product doesn’t necessarily have to be negative (Booking Holdings however does not think that Amazon would be interested in launching a metasearch product – We will elaborate more on this in this article)

2. How fast can the OTA-industry grow?

The growth prospects for the OTAs have been a hot topic of discussion (we will further address this concern in another section of this article). Future growth however stems from multiple angles and can generally be split up in 4 categories: market growth, new initiatives, online penetration and market share gains.

As an industry that is expected to grow at twice the rate of the global GDP growth, one can expect market growth to contribute at least 3% to overall growth in the coming years.

New initiatives such as the expansion in the alternative accommodations space or the recent push in the experiences space should provide another 2%

Online penetration has increased by 2% each year in the last 5 years and is expected to increase at the same rate in coming years. This is supported by various estimates that place online penetration at just 40-45%. As the share of younger, mobile-first generations in the travel industry expands, one would expect this penetration rate to increase significantly. Even relatively more developed regions like Western Europe and the U.S. have seen online booking penetration increase 2.3 percentage points and 1.4 percentage points on average over 2011-18, respectively.

When determining the market share gain potential for the OTAs, it is important to take into account that players such as Booking Holdings currently only sell around 7% of the available rooms at its client’s properties. This leaves the OTAs with room to further increase their market share. This should also provide 1+% growth each year.

Combining these sources of growth derives a growth rate that is situated around 8% annualized top line growth for the coming years.

3. Booking Holdings

Now that we have provided a short introduction to the industry in which booking Holdings operates, it is time to focus our attention to the company itself.

Booking Holdings is the world’s largest OTA in terms of hotel nights and market capitalization. The group contains several brands of which Booking.com is by far the most important one. An overview of all brands within the groups can be found in the image below.

Source: Investor Presentations

Other than the key Booking.com franchise, the group also owns Agoda and Priceline. The former is an OTA focussed on the Asian markets while Priceline focuses on the North American markets. Kayak is a North American focussed metasearch player that is fully owned by Booking Holdings. Rentalcars.com is the largest online rental car platform in the world and OpenTable is the number one site for restaurant reservations in the United States.

The company also has investments in Didi Chuxing, Meituan-Dianping, Grab and Trip.com.

Recently the company has decided to start integrating several brands in the booking.com brand. The main reason for doing this is creating more customer interaction, thereby reducing churn and increasing the traffic that will visit booking.com directly. The average customer of booking.com may only make two or three trips per year which makes it hard to keep the customer engaged on the platform all year long. By tying in experiences and other services and creating a connected journey, Booking Holdings is hoping that customers will visit the platform more often and that this will create more loyalty.

4. Which competitive advantages does Booking Holdings have?

4.1 Focused on one brand

One of the largest advantages that Booking Holding has, is that it has one strong brand that really sticks out. Management has made the decision to focus on the booking.com brand and to integrate its other brands within the booking.com services offering. The company even went as far as to change the company name and stock ticker from Priceline ‘PCLN’ to Booking Holdings ‘BKNG’. While the motivation to do this was more aimed towards offering a superior customer experience and towards creating more brand loyalty and lower churn through increased customer interaction, this strategy also led to a competitive advantage in terms of marketing.

By focussing on a core brand, Booking Holdings can focus its marketing efforts and ROI calculations on that one brand. Largest competitor Expedia does not have one leading brand but more of a conglomerate of brands. Therefore, Expedia has to bet on multiple horses and spread its marketing efforts over various brands. Expedia is trying to resolve this by also merging and integrating brands within the Expedia group. This simplification transformation will be a short- and mid-term headwind for Expedia.

After rather disastrous Q3 2019 results, Expedia decided to part ways with CEO Okerstrom and CFO Pickerill. Chairman Barry Diller mentioned the extreme focus on this simplification effort and the lose of focus on the day-to-day operations as one of the main reasons for changing management. It is therefore likely that Expedia will slow down its consolidation efforts. This would be beneficial for Booking Holdings which already has a lead in the race to offer a one stop shop travel product as it would prevent Expedia from catching up and it would force Expedia to keep on spreading marketing budgets over various brands. Being able to focus on one brand and directing the vast majority of marketing resources towards it, gives Booking Holdings an edge in their goal to consistently be the top paid search result.

Booking.com will appear first in the search results for hotels in a certain city in approximately 75% of the searches in Europe. Expedia, the market leader in the United States should appear first in the search results in 25% of the searches done in the US. The larger difference in dominance can be attributed to the much larger fragmentation in the hotel market in Europe. While branded chains enjoy a much stronger position in the US than in Europe, it must be noted that only less than 5% of the times, a hotel chain will pop-up as the top search result.

Source: Phocuswire.com

4.2 Geographical exposure

Booking has more exposure to international markets than to the United states. As a result of the underlying market fragmentation, Booking only has limited exposure to branded chains. Only 15% of traffic is to branded hotels (vs 25% for expedia). Booking has thus more exposure to independent hotels, which are more reliant on OTAs to fill their rooms and can thus be charged a higher commission fee. The combination of this difference in accommodation mix and the fact that Expedia has higher exposure to low-margin flights business, has created a situation where Booking’s EBITDA margin (40%) is more than twice as high as the EBITDA-margin of Expedia (16%).

The advantage of being the OTA of choice in Europe compared to being the OTA of choice in the US is that working Europeans generally have much more holidays than their American Counterparts. The country where I reside, Belgium, for example has a minimum of 30 days of paid vacation for full time employees when adding up paid public holidays to the minimum paid vacation days. Belgium is not an outlier in this regard as the Netherlands has 28 days, the total for France is 36, Germans also enjoy 30 days of paid vacation and the minimum is 36 days in the United Kingdom. The minimum for EU member states is 20 days. Europeans are therefore likely to book more and/or longer holidays than most Americans.

Needham research also recently published a report in which they conclude that the newest generation of travellers in Europe is more prone to travel within Europe while US travellers are seeking to travel more abroad. This is a trend that would also favour Booking and be a headwind for Expedia.

4.3 Scale

Together with Expedia, Booking is one of the two large global OTAs. In the west, Booking and Expedia even control more than 80% of the OTA market. As discussed in the section on the OTA business model, scale is key within this industry. The scale of Booking and Expedia acts as a barrier to entry for new competition to rise.

4.4 Mobile leadership

The mobile channel is increasingly gaining share in the booking mix. Booking holdings ended the year with more than 50% of its bookings coming through the mobile channel. While it may be more difficult to advertise certain features on the much smaller mobile screen, this channel does provide the benefit that a very large part of these mobile transactions are booked on the Booking.com mobile app. These are direct traffic on which the company does not need to pay a fee (vs. traffic coming from Google or metasearch players).

More importantly is that the rise will likely cement the market share of the incumbent players. Consumers will likely limit themselves to having one or two travel apps on their phones. As the importance of the mobile channel grows, it will become more and more difficult for smaller players to gain a foothold as consumers will not want to download another travel app.

In this perspective, it is a very positive sign that Booking Holdings is already a top 10 travel app in 122 countries as of Sept. 11, 2019, far above the 21, 74, and 33 of Expedia, Airbnb, and TripAdvisor, respectively.

Source: Morningstar Research

4.5 A shift from the agency to the merchant model

Booking started its business as an agent between accommodation owners and customers as this facilitated the customer experience and raised satisfaction levels. Times however progress and due to the arrival of new technologies and payment options, customers are starting to prefer the merchant model over the agent model.

Gross Bookings – Source: Booking Holdings Financial Statements

Booking is reacting to that by shifting towards a merchant model. For the client, this offers the benefit of being able to pay with multiple payment options, even when staying at small boutique hotel in a small village. For Booking Holdings, it offers the benefit of having increased customer satisfaction, increased dependency of accommodation owners on Booking.com and the financial gain from higher commissions and payment fees. The benefit for the accommodation owner is that they can focus on their daily operations without having to worry about payment technologies such as PayPal and WeChat.

Revenues – Source: Booking Holdings Financial Statements

5. Management

Management is relatively new at their respective roles within the company. Current CEO Glen Fogel has only been CEO of the company for 3.1 years but he has been employed within the company since 1999. He previously worked as an investment banker.

CFO David Goulden has been around since 2018. Before joining Booking Holdings, Goulden was the CFO of EMC.

Important to note is that current management can consult former CEO Jeffery Boyd, who has been on the board of directors since he stepped down as CEO in 2013 (briefly returning as interim CEO in 2016).

One could make the point that management remuneration is rather excessive with the CEO having been paid USD 6.3m, USD 27.8m and USD 20.5m in respectively 2016, 2017 and 2018. Given the software nature of the business, Booking Holdings however falls in a peer group with Alphabet, Facebook, Amazon and other companies that pay their C-suite members extremely well.

6. What is the market afraid of? Why are these fears exaggerated?

A company with strong management, expanding competitive advantages and great growth perspectives does not trade at depressed earnings multiples if there are no fears regarding the future viability of the business model. We will highlight these fears and we will provide arguments to substantiate our claim that the market is exaggerating.

6.1 Fear of economic downturn

Several market players have been forecasting a recession for some time now and it can’t be ignored that outside of the US the macroeconomic indicators have painted a grim image in the past few months. While it is clear that travel is a discretionary purchase and that an economic downturn would weigh on the industry, the OTAs may actually be one of the best ways to play the travel industry in an economic downturn. We base this statement on the following arguments:

During recessions, hotels rely more on the OTAs to provide traffic as there will be less direct bookings. In economic prosperous times, accommodation owners will be tempted to hold back inventory from the OTAs in the hope of selling these rooms directly to the customer. In economic downturns, accommodation owners are very eager to open up inventory to the OTAs.

An economic downturn would allow Booking Holdings and Expedia to squeeze out the smaller online players that have emerged in recent years, which would allow them to exit the downcycle with increased market share.

As long as people travel, Booking will collect a fee. If macro-economic conditions lead to people travelling close to home instead of across the ocean, then Booking Holdings will still collect fees as it is indifferent on where people spend their hollidays. The rise of alternative accommodations, may also lead to more people downgrading to cheaper accommodations rather than cancelling holidays.

In 2011, the prime of the European sovereign debt crisis, offline travel shrunk while online travel reported high single digit growth numbers. These numbers substantiate the claim that during times of economic duress, consumers do more comparison shopping, which can best be done at the OTAs.

The following quote by former Expedia CEO Mark Okerstrom:

Source: Expedia Transcripts

6.2 Fear of the impact of the new corona virus

We will not try to pretend that corona virus will have no impact on Booking Holdings. The company has around 20% bookings exposure to the APAC region and now that the virus is spreading to other places in the world, travellers will be more hesitant to book a new holiday. (Booking Holdings reported Q4 results after the market closed on the 27th of February and announced that they expect revenues, EBITDA and earnings to decline for Q1 2020)

Instead we just want to highlight that Booking holding’s share price has taken a severe beating even though it was already trading at depressed multiples. This creates an excellent entry point for investors that are not worried about the next two quarters but who are willing to look at the earnings potential and the moat that Booking Holdings will have in 3 to 5 years.

Once again, we find Booking Holdings to be the best choice to play the travel sector in times where the final impact of the corona virus is still unclear.

If consumers decide to travel less, then it will become harder for accommodation owners to sell rooms and they will open up more inventory to Booking Holdings in order to avoid getting stuck with unsold room nights.

The burden of the corona-virus will also be much harder on smaller competitors which will allow Booking Holdings to take back any market share that these upstarts may have stolen in recent years.

OTAs also have a much lower fixed cost basis (2/3 of costs are volume-related) than hotel owners or cruise operators which will make the impact of price and volume declines less severe than for the aforementioned categories.

Something that we want to especially highlight is Booking Holding’s balance sheet. The company has a net cash position, which combined with strong free cash flow generation allows the company to engage in significant share buy backs. The company has a USD 11 billion buyback authorization, which would allow the company to take out more than 15% of the outstanding shares at current prices. The company is expected to generate more than USD 15 billion in free cash flow over the next three years, which means that Booking Holdings could complete the buyback over this period without adding any leverage to the balance sheet. These share buy backs will limit the downside that an investment in Booking Holding faces.

One could argue that Booking holdings will be impacted more than competitors due to their exposure to Europe, where the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus has been more significant than in the US. We however believe that this is already reflected in the current price and we also assume that there will be a sufficient amount of reported cases in the US to duplicate a similar travel sentiment in the United States.

6.3 The OTA growth story is getting saturated

In recent years there has been a slowdown in the revenue growth of the OTA’s. This has fed the fear that the OTA market is approaching saturation and that the growth story will soon have to be buried.

We feel that there are still significant growth opportunities for the OTAs and we feel supported by:

The fact that travel is still growing at more than two times the growth rate of global GDP

Millennials and Baby boomers are two generations that want to travel more, not less than previous generations. Therefore it is unlikely that the growth in travel will slow down. Millennials are also a mobile first generation which means that especially online bookings will grow at a high pace.

The reduced revenue growth is a self-inflicted choice by the OTA’s in an attempt to deflate the costs of performance marketing and to shift the focus to EBITDA-growth. The latter metric is the one used in setting performance goals that must be reached to unlock high variable compensation packages for Booking Holdings’s management.

The reason that the OTAs are trying to bring down performance marketing spending is because these acquisitions channels have had a run up in price which has driven the ROI below acceptable levels. Proof of this can be found in the fact that despite deflation in cost-per-click prices on google, there has been a marketing cost inflation for the OTAs in recent years.

Booking started its performance marketing cuts in Q317, targeting high-cost meta channels such as Trivago most aggressively. There was the risk that Expedia would use to slowdown in Booking’s spending to increase its own spending on performance marketing. This would lead to market share losses for Booking while at the same time keeping marketing prices elevated due to Expedia’s increased bidding. Expedia is however an even larger benefactor of lower marketing costs. Given the fact that Booking spends 40% of its revenues on marketing, which is the same percentage as its EBITDA margin, a 10% reduction in marketing spend would result in EBITDA increasing by 10%. Expedia however spends more than 50% of revenues on marketing and it has an EBITDA margin of 15%. Therefore it is set to benefit disproportionately from lower costs within the acquisition marketing channel. Expedia followed Booking’s lead after some quarters and Expedia too started spending less on performance marketing

The aforementioned dynamic can be seen in Booking’s financial results. In Q416, when room nights were up 31% due to aggressive spend on performance marketing, EBITDA grew 19%, whilst the 12% room night increase in Q218 resulted in EBITDA growth of 37%. The OTAs are thus able to trade off growth and profitability at their own choice.

Additional reasons to lower the spend on performance marketing are:

Making funds available for brand marketing. In the years 2018, 2017 , 2016, booking spend respectively $4.4 billion, $4.2 billion and $3.5 billion while it only spend $509 million, $435 million and $327 million on brand marketing. Given the fact that brand marketing can lead to higher direct bookings in the long term, there has been a minor shift towards more brand marketing in the recent years. Booking and Expedia represent about 70% of revenues for the meta platforms. The metaplatforms are thus very reliant on the two main OTAs. By reducing the spend on these metachannels, the OTAs are directly putting pressure on the metachannels’ ability to invest in marketing. When they get less revenues from their leads, then they can’t afford to advertise as much and can’t afford to bid as aggressively for paid search results on Google. Given that the OTAs are in direct competition for paid search results with the metachannels, this would also reduce the cost of paid search for Booking and Expedia.



6.4 The dominance of Google

Time to tackle the major fear that surrounds Booking Holding’s business model: Google.

Google originates around 30% of the traffic of the OTA industry (to place this number in context: metasearch players originate 15-20% of traffic). Therefore there are concerns that Google will use its enviable position in the industry to start its own OTA business.

We think there are some factors that diminish this risk

Barriers to entry: The OTAs rely on a large salesforce that approach accommodation owners and negotiates terms with them. They also have call centres that offer customer support in over 40 languages. This is not the core business of Google and it is highly doubtable that Google will want to hire 20.000 employees to support this endeavour (Booking has 24.000 employees). Given that scale is of the outmost importance in this industry, it is also nearly impossible to become an OTA with only a limited number of hotels, thus requiring a smaller salesforce. This is a lesson that Amazon learned the hard way.

The OTAs rely on a large salesforce that approach accommodation owners and negotiates terms with them. They also have call centres that offer customer support in over 40 languages. This is not the core business of Google and it is highly doubtable that Google will want to hire 20.000 employees to support this endeavour (Booking has 24.000 employees). Given that scale is of the outmost importance in this industry, it is also nearly impossible to become an OTA with only a limited number of hotels, thus requiring a smaller salesforce. This is a lesson that Amazon learned the hard way. Google has repeatedly stated that they don’t wish to become an OTA

Google’s VP of Travel, Oliver Heckmann confirmed this in 2016 at the ITB Berlin Trade show:

“We are not becoming an OTA, not now or in the future. We are working with partners to build features ... It’s not our plan to become an OTA. We’re in the advertising business, which has served us well for 15 years.”

He also confirmed the barriers to entry in terms of sales staff and customer service reps:

“If we were to become an OTA we would be playing to our weaknesses, with customer support and so on. That is not our strength.”

Google already monetizes travel: Booking Holdings and Expedia alone represent around 5.5% of the total revenues (6.4% of advertising revenues) of Google. By destroying the OTA business or by competing with it, Google would be cannibalizing a high margin important source of revenues.

Booking Holdings and Expedia alone represent around 5.5% of the total revenues (6.4% of advertising revenues) of Google. By destroying the OTA business or by competing with it, Google would be cannibalizing a high margin important source of revenues. Booking and Expedia’s direct traffic has increased from a bit under 40% in 2016 to the low 50s in 2019.

from a bit under 40% in 2016 to the low 50s in 2019. Google lacks a mobile travel app despite the rapid shift towards this medium.

Phocuswright, a leader in travel-related data and information, estimates that 22.4% of global travel bookings were done on mobile devices in 2016 and that the figure will have grown to 34.6% by the end of 2019.

If google is not becoming an OTA, is there a risk that the Google’s meta product will impact the business?

We think that it is clear that this poses a much larger risk. Google has attractive assets such as Google Maps that can be used to offer an easy overview of which hotel are in the area. Given the dominance in travel related search, Google is in an excellent position to place its own meta search product ahead of the competitors. This is exactly what the company did in in Q3 2019, which led to disastrous results for Trivago, Tripadvisor and Expedia. Booking Holdings however saw nearly no impact from the changes that Google made. This is due to the fact that Booking.com is much less reliant on Google than the other travel related players are.

Even though the impact of the aggressive measures that Google made is rather limited for Booking Holdings, some readers may still be worried about Google getting even more aggressive. This fear is unjustified as it is very unlikely that regulators would allow Google to abuse its dominant position. Google is already under review for antitrust related concerns in the US and in the EU several players such as Expedia have filed an antitrust case with the European Commission. This has led Google to already start displaying links to competitors above its own results (see image below) in the EU. We think it is clear that Google is aware that it has to operate between certain boundaries. Further abuse of power by Google will also lead to more support for the buildout of alternative funnels (Amazon, Instagram, …) by the OTAs.

Source: Skift.com

Some readers may also find comfort in the fact that Booking Holdings recently appointed Arjan Dijk as chief marketing officer for Booking.com. Dijk is coming over from Google where he was the VP of global marketing. Arjan Dijk should thus very much be aware of Google’s capabilities and limitations. The fact that he decided to jump ship to Booking Holdings makes it clear that this former Google-insider is not that afraid of the impact that Google will have on Booking Holdings.

6.5 The Airbnb threat

While the rise of alternative accommodation will certainly contribute to slower growth for hotels, the rise of this category also benefits Booking Holdings in two ways. First of all, it creates a new category of demand in which Booking.com can generate revenues (Booking is already the second largest player in the alternative accommodation space with nearly 2 million alternative accommodations). Additionally, any threats that make it more difficult for hotel owners to sell vacant rooms will drive them further towards the use of OTAs.

Booking.com included approximately 2,180,000 properties on its website in 2018, consisting of approximately 436,000 hotels, motels and resorts and approximately 1,744,000 homes, apartments and other unique places to stay. In 2017 booking had only 396,000 hotels and approximately 1,190,000 alternative accommodations on its website. This means that Booking managed to add more than 550.000 alternative accommodations to its offering in just one year. Booking Holdings booked a record $3.1 billion in revenue from alternative accommodations in 2019, representing approximately 21% of their overall revenue for the year. This confirms sell-side assumptions that the growth achieved in this new market offsets the much smaller loss in hotel room nights.

Booking Holdings requires all alternative accommodations to have a license to operate. This contradicts with the hands-off approach that Airbnb uses. As the alternative accommodations industry grows, the industry will come under more scrutiny and it is likely that there will be more regulation. There is thus less of a regulatory risk to the business than there is with Airbnb.

Important to note is that the rise of the alternative accommodation widens Booking Holding’s moat. Some of you may have a holiday home where you only reside for a couple of months per year. You could rent this property out during the months that you are not there but how would you market your property? Creating a website and trying to get traffic from Google is an expensive and fruitless endeavour. An additional problem that may arise is how you would handle payments. Some of your visitors may want to pay with a credit card, others may want to use PayPal. Foreign visitors may want to use their local payment options such as WeChat. What started out as the simple ambition to recover some of the costs of having a second home is suddenly becoming a time and money intensive endeavour. It would be much cheaper and easier for you to list your property on Booking.com, have Booking Holdings invest in payment technologies and marketing and only pay a commission if they manage to rent out your house. Single property owners that only rent out their property as a side-business are much more reliant on the OTAs than professional hotel owners are.

Some people also believe that Airbnb will want to enter the hotel space. This could indeed be a threat. Airbnb is planning to IPO in 2020. If Airbnb believes that the market will reward the company more by offering revenue growth rather than EBITDA growth then Airbnb may start to chase growth at all cost. In that scenario it is possible that they will explore aggressive expansion in the hotel segment by bidding aggressively for leads on google. This will drive up the marketing costs for Booking Holdings and the other OTAs. It can also be the case that Airbnb will focus its communication on the size of the alternative accommodation market when it publishes materials for its upcoming IPO. In that scenario, the Airbnb IPO may prove to be beneficial for Booking Holdings.

One of the reasons that some analysts believe that Airbnb will expand into the hotel space is the fact that Airbnb acquired Hotels Tonight, a small OTA. This OTA however only has 6% of the hotels that Booking.com has.

We think that there is a strategic mismatch between Airbnb and the hotel segment. By expanding aggressively in hotels, Airbnb would alienate itself from its original customer base that was desperately seeking an alternative for hotels. That is why Airbnb is focussing on unique hotels of which 90% has a 5-star review on the Airbnb website.

6.6 The competition from hotels is set to increase

Just like in any other industry, Hotels are not the biggest fans of middlemen, especially not when they take a large slice of the pie. Therefore hotels have been trying to promote direct bookings in order to keep more of the pie to themselves. They have mainly been doing this by offering some select advantages such as free wifi and late checkouts for people who book directly at the hotel.

Source: IHG website

We think that the fear and the success rates of hotels direct booking initiatives are overblown. Mainly because of the following reasons.

Booking and Expedia are vested well-known brands. Booking and Expedia together spent more than $10bn on marketing combined, and individually spent more than five times as much as any hotel group. This makes it hard for hotels to compete with the OTAs in terms of mindshare.

Hotels are starting to realize that offering discounts to book direct does not provide a financial gain given the lost revenues from bookers that would have gone direct to the hotel regardless of the presence of direct booking promotions.

In 2007, Booking.com had one-fifth as many bookings as Marriott. By 2017, Booking.com had grown to have twice as many room night bookings, even after Marriott’s merger with Starwood. As Booking.com keeps on growing its offering, it will be able to offer even more value to the customer, urging them to come explore the platform.

Marriott tried to reduce its reliance on OTAs by automating their systems in 2018 and by combing their loyalty programs with those of Starwood in August 2018. At the start of 2019, these combined loyalty programs were rebranded as one program. The result, about which Marriott bragged during their recent investor day, was that they kept the percentage of bookings coming from OTAs flat at 13% for 2018 (up from 10% in 2016). This result also includes the direct traffic pick up that Marriott would have gotten from the OTA’s reduction in advertising spend in the metasearch channel during 2018.

In November 2017, former Expedia CEO Mark Okerstrom made the following comment:

"I think as it relates to the hotel chains, hey, listen, it doesn’t surprise me they’re trying to drive direct business. So are we. What we see in our channel is despite the fact that they’ve been doing that, our conversion rates have not changed. Our growth rates look very solid. What we have seen, though, is that when hotels do not provide competitive rates, their competitors come into the marketplace on our channel and provide very competitive rates. And ultimately, they choose those hotels over the uncompetitive hotels, and those hotels drift down in the sort order. So we’ve actually seen a shift in our marketplace from chain hotels that are pursuing this activity to independents or the chains that aren’t."

This highlights a dynamic that forces hotels to offer competitive rates on Booking.com

At the same conference Okerstrom also stated:

"Less than 0.5% of the people that come and search for hotels on Hotels.com, for example, actually enter the name of a specific hotel as they try to refine their search. So we know that the average leisure traveller is looking for not necessarily a specific hotel in a specific city, but they're deciding to go to a particular destination, and then they're trying to find what is the gamut of supply that I can choose from. And so aggregation, as we do it, is super valuable in that circumstance. They can see all of the choices. They can see all of the prices. They can see the amenities, and they can make decisions about where they want to stay. So that's a fundamental truism of the leisure traveller market, and we think that, that will remain."

The above comment uncovers the low degree of brand loyalty that leisure travellers have. People are not committed to certain hotel chains and are likely to value increased choice and unique experiences over the benefits of a loyalty program.

A second way how hotels could increase the competition with the OTAs is by branded hotel chains convincing hotel owners to join their network. The hotel analysts at Bernstein are amongst those who think that joining a branded network is a more lucrative option for independent hotel owners than staying independent and relying on the OTAs.

We are not convinced that this is the case. The share of large chain bookings originating from OTAs has increased significantly in recent years. Branded networks such IHG are still seeing online bookings from OTAs outgrow their own online direct bookings growth. At the end of the day, consumers will want to get the best deal out there, they want the best value for money. How do consumers find the best deals? By going to the platform that lines up all options that are available on the market. In other words, by going to the OTAs. Branded chains are thus forced to stay present on the OTAs. The branded chains will subsequently have two options. They could make it more beneficial to book on their own website or they can offer attractive rates on the OTAs. In the former scenario, the conversion rate on the OTAs will drop significantly, which will make the OTA algorithms place that hotel lower in the rankings, which in turn lowers the exposure that the hotel gets with consumers shopping for hotels. In the latter scenario, consumers will have no reason to not book on the OTA and the hotel owner will still have to pay the OTA commission. One could point out that branded chains pay lower OTA commissions and that it is therefore still beneficial for hotel owners to joined a branded hotel chain. This argument however does not take into account that hotel owners that join a branded hotel network also have to pay a franchise fee on every booking to the branded hotel chain. As for the other benefits that joining a branded hotel chain offers, we believe that these are (almost) completely offset by the limited room for diversification and freedom that go hand in hand with joining a branded hotel chain. In a world where alternative accommodations are the fastest growing segment within all accommodations types, it is clear that being unique is a selling point that should not be underestimated.

6.7 Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) crashing the party

When the words business model disruption get spoken, one tends to automatically think of the likes of Google and Amazon. We already addressed the unjustified fears regarding Google, let us now provide some insights on Amazon.

Amazon has the benefit of having a lot of direct traffic to its platform. This free traffic would be a great asset for anyone that wants to become an OTA. Amazon just like Google would however be faced with the same problems that google would have if they decide to become an OTA. You would need to hire thousands of people in order to build relationships with accommodations owners and to provide customer service. This is why Amazon failed when they tried to roll out an OTA offering in the past. The barriers to entry in this sector have so far been very effective.

Source: Amazon India webpage

Amazon however recently rolled out a platform in India on which you can book flights. This has fuelled the debate on whether Amazon wants to enter the travel industry. The flight booking platform that Amazon introduced this time however is a metasearch product and not an OTA type offering. Does this imply that Amazon would like to monetize its large customer base by selling leads to the OTAs?

We have held a lot of discussion on this and opinions vary a lot in this regard. Some analysts believe that Amazon would not be interested in offering this kind of service while others see this this as the only possible way for Amazon to enter the travel industry. Analysts aren’t even in consensus on what the impact would be for the OTAs if Amazon successfully launches a metasearch product.

Let us tackle both issue, starting with the debate whether or not Amazon would want to create such a metasearch product. The arguments in favour of the idea are clear. Amazon has a large customer base and its visitors have the intent to purchase, which makes these leads very valuable and useful for the OTAs. Additionally both Booking Holdings and Expedia would be welcoming towards Amazon launching this product (more on this in the next paragraphs). It would be a simple and effective way for Amazon to monetize their customer base.

Why would Amazon not want to offer a metasearch product? Well the problem with a metasearch product is that you direct customers off your platform towards third party platforms where you can no longer control the customer experience. For a customer experience focused company like Amazon, this may be a decision breaker.

In our conversations with Booking Holdings, it became clear that the people that we spoke to were of the opinion that Amazon would not want to offer this kind of product. They believe that it would be more likely that Amazon would buy itself a way into the industry, although they also don’t see this scenario as likely. It is indeed true that Amazon would have the firepower to buy either Booking Holdings or Expedia. While Expedia would come at a much smaller price tag, we actually believe that Booking Holdings would be a much better match for Amazon. It is clear that Booking Holdings is the better operator with the better product and the better network. Unlike Expedia, Booking Holdings does not have the challenging task to simplify the company structure ahead. Execution risk would be significantly smaller in a Booking Holdings acquisition than in an acquisition of Expedia. In terms of synergies, there would be much larger cross selling potential with Booking Holdings. Booking Holdings has a very strong customer base in Europe, which would allow Amazon to try and convert these customers into becoming Prime members. In some European countries, both players already have a partnership where Amazon Prime member get a 1-year membership to Booking.com’s Genius loyalty program. Similarly, Amazon could use its large American customer base to tackle Booking Holding’s underrepresentation in the United States. We however also assume that there will be no Amazon acquisition.

That brings us to the question whether or not it would be positive for the OTAs if Amazon would launch at metasearch product. Some analyst point out that if the Amazon platform would get traction, that the OTAs would be forced to have a presence on the Amazon metasearch product which would require them to make some extra costs. We however join the opinion of those analysts that point out that that the benefits that a successful Amazon metasearch product would far outweigh the additional costs. Currently Google nearly enjoys a monopoly position in the market for leads. Platforms such as Facebook and Instagram are currently unable to deliver the same quality of leads. This is due to the fact that there are a lot of leads that do not have the intent to make a purchase (e.g. Someone watching the travel pics of a friend may click on the Booking Holdings link to check it out, but he has no intent to book a holiday). The leads that Amazon would provide should however have the intent to purchase, why else would they search for travel on the Amazon platform. A second successful player would create totally different pricing mechanics on the market as Google would no longer enjoy that monopoly position. This would have a very positive impact on the OTAs.

7. The valuation

This brings us to the million-dollar question, what kind of returns are we looking at. Here we want to be very clear, we have no idea how much more Booking Holdings can fall if the COVID-19-Virus keeps on spreading over the world and we also have no idea how fast it will rebound once the situation stabilizes. We believe the value lies in buying a position now when the market is panicking and then let Booking Holdings do what it has done for many years, compound value at a high IRR.

We believe that 2019 can be used as a good base year to forecast future financials. Booking Holdings generated USD 15.07 billion in revenues in 2019 and reported adjusted EPS of USD 98.19 for the full year.

Taking a 4 year basis, we believe that the company should be able to compound revenues at a 6.5% CAGR. This would imply a 2023 revenue base of USD 19.38 billion. Those looking at the headline numbers for full year 2019 may argue that the company only grew revenues at 4% last year and that 6.5% may thus be too optimistic. One should however take into account that the US Dollar appreciated in value compared to most currencies in 2019. Constant currency revenue growth was actually 8% in 2019. FX effect should no longer be a headwind for the company and FX may actually prove to be a tailwind if the US Dollar depreciates due to rate cuts. Booking was also faced with temporary headwinds that were related to Brexit uncertainty (The UK is an important market for Booking Holdings) and the protests in Hong Kong.

Clearly revenues will decline in 2020 but it is important to highlight the one-off nature of these declines. The underlying trends will continue. Consumers will travel more in the coming years, online penetration will increase and the OTAs will gain market share. While COVID-19 may stop people from travelling in 2020, the virus will not be able to reverse the digitalization of the travel industry. Revenues will also be supported by the increased roll-out of experiences segment that is currently still in its introduction phase as well as being supported by the lapsing of the strong growth numbers in alternative accommodations. Alternative accommodations generally bring in lower average revenues than hotel rooms, something which also weighted on recent revenue growth rates. So while 2020 may see declining revenues, 2021 should see especially strong revenue growth. Our 6.5% revenue growth CAGR is even below the consensus figures which estimate a 8.12% CAGR for the next 4 years (3.1% decline in 2020, followed by 13.3% growth in 2021, 11.4% growth in 2022 and 11.7% revenue growth in 2023)

We think it would be fair to assume that margins remain at current levels. Some factors will weigh on margins, others will drive margins higher. A safe assumption is to keep margins stable. Therefore net income should also compound at around 6.5%.

Booking Holdings has a net cash balance sheet and directs all cash to either M&A or share buybacks. We expect Booking Holdings to repurchase atleast 6% of outstanding shares each year. (the company currently trades at FCF-yield of 7.5% when using the forecasts for 2021). This should lead to earnings per share compounding at 13.3% over the period 2019-2023.

Source: Financial Statements – Author’s Own Calculation

We believe that any company with strong competitive advantages, a return on invested capital in the mid-20s and the ability to compound EPS at 13+% should trade for at least 20 times forward earnings. At 20 times the 2023 earnings of $161.8, the stock should be worth $3,236 at the end of 2022. This implies that buying Booking Holding Shares at the current price ($1,700) will return an IRR of nearly 24%. Even a more conservative scenario, using a 18x forward earnings multiple will provide a 19.65% IRR.

8. Conclusion

Booking Holdings is a high-quality compounder in the growing travel space. They company, which is the undisputed leader in the OTA space, has reported double digit revenue and EPS growth in recent years and its high return on incremental invested capital allow the company to continue to invest in attractive growth projects. Therefore there is no end in sight for Booking Holding’s long growth trajectory.

In recent years, fears around the viability of the business model due to competition from branded hotel networks and Google have however led to the company trading at depressed earning multiples. The cherry on the pie has been the outbreak of the COVID-19-Virus, which caused all travel related stocks to make a nasty tumble. We argue that this the ideal moment to start building an investment in Booking Holdings. The fears around the company aren’t justified and the company is even likely to strengthen its competitive advantages in the coming years. The next few quarters may be painful due to the impact of the COVID-19-Virus but the long-term prospects are still unchanged. The company is well prepared to weather the storm with a pristine balance sheet and will even benefit from the depressed share price to the large buyback program that is ongoing. The company is also a prime benefactor of the shift to online bookings and it has a significant lead on the competition in terms of offering a one stop shop product for all travel related services. We estimate that an investment in Booking Holdings will generate an IRR of nearly 24% over a three year period.

