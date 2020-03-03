Menlo Is A Good Bet Reflecting The Upcoming Catalysts

Based on the reported result of the phase II clinical trial for pruritus associated with Prurigo Nodularis, the two on-going phase III clinical trials are in good shape to success.

Menlo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatologic diseases. It will merge with Foamix (Nasdaq: FOMX) in March 2020. In the past month, the stock price of Menlo dropped significantly after the company reported the failed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus of unknown origin (CPUO) with Serlopitant, the company’s lead drug candidate.

Serlopitant is the only investigational drug in Menlo’s pipeline which is currently in clinical stage targeting multiple different disease indications. It is a small molecule antagonist of neurokinin-1 receptor, which has been shown to be a key mediator for the itch-scratch reflex and other sensory nerve signaling by binding with Substance P. Serlopitant is currently under the Phase II/III clinical trial studies for Prurigo Nodularis (PN) Itch, Psoriasis Itch and Epidermolysis Bullosa. Menlo has reported successful Phase II clinical trial for PN pruritus, and FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation based upon the PN Phase II data. There are two Phase III clinical trials (MTI-105 and MTI-106) for Prurigo Nodularis itch with anticipated results coming out in March-April 2020 timeframe. The results from these two clinical trials are very important not only because they are for the most advanced indication in Menlo’s pipeline, but also because they are the only factor in determining the share ratio of Menlo and Foamix after merger.

I will explain my analysis and valuation below.

The valuation of Menlo‘s pipeline

As mentioned, Serlopitant failed in the Phase II clinical trial for chronic pruritus of unknown origins (CPUO) recently. We are currently waiting for the Phase III results for PN itch. For the treatment of pruritus associated with psoriasis, in December 2018 Menlo reported successful Phase II clinical trial result by demonstrating superior numerical improvement than the placebo group in both WI-NRS 4-point responder rate and in the mean change in the WI-NRS from baseline in late 2018. The Phase III clinical trial for this indication has been planned to start in 2H 2020. There is also a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pruritus in patients with Epidermolysis Bullosa sponsored by Stanford University.

If Serlopitant is approved by FDA for treatment of pruritus associated with PN, Menlo believe it will be the first line treatment because there is no other drug approved for this indication. Menlo estimates that 250K – 265K PN patients visit an HCP each year; around 80% of PN patients receive treatment for 2 – 6 months per year and the cost would be $900 - $2400 per month. I will take the low end number for a conservative estimation. Let’s only count the patients who visit HCP each year (shown as 44 K in 2017 from the company presentation slides below), because these patients are highly likely not satisfied by the currently treatment and will probably use the newly approved prescription. Taken 2 month and cost of 1K into the calculation, the estimated peak sale would be around $70M.

Source: Company Presentation

For Psoriasis, the company estimates 7.5 M diagnosed patients in the US. Around 5.5 M of them are with moderate to severe itch and 75% of them were not satisfied with current treatment. The therapy period is estimated to be 4 – 8 months and again with $900 - $2400 cost per month. That would potentially yield billions of dollars peak sale under the very best circumstances.

Source: Company Presentation

Even we don’t take the indication for psoriasis into count and only use the peak sale from the patients with Prurigo Nodularis to calculation Menlo's market cap. 4 times of the peak sale is a common way to calculate the market cap of companies in biotechnology industry, and this will put Menlo at the market cap of ~$280 M.

The share price after merger with Foamix

Menlo will merge with Foamix in March 2020. Estimating the accurate value of Foamix would be challenging, but the market cap is ~ $216M as today (closing price of $3.53 on Feb 27). The shares outstanding of Foamix is 61.25M (from Yahoo, not fully diluted number), and the share outstanding of Menlo is 24.4M. If both PN Phase III trials success, the shares outstanding of the combined company should be around 60.7M. The shares outstanding of the combined company will be around 102.4M and 134.7M, respectively, in case of one or two trials fail to meet the primary end point. The estimated share price could be calculated using the combined market caps of Menlo and Foamix, divided by the shares outstanding of the combined company.

Converting ratio of 1 FOMX share to MNLO share Total shares outstanding (in millions) Both Phase III success 0.5924 24.4 + 61.25×0.5924 = 60.7 One Phase III successes and one fails 0.5924 +0.6815 = 1.2739 24.4 + 61.25×1.2739 = 102.4 Both Phase III fail 0.5924 +1.2082 = 1.8006 24.4 + 61.25×1.8006 = 134.7

It will likely lead to the lowest share price if Serlopitant turns out to be worthless. I estimate the cash and cash equivalent of Menlo (the company before merger) will be around ~ $60M at the end of Q1 2020 based on the cash burning rate of ~ $17M per quarter. The combined market cap would be $276M after we add Menlo’s cash position to the current market cap of Foamix ($216M). The share price could be as low as $2.05 and $2.69, respectively, in case of both trials or one trial fail to meet the primary end point.

However, there is a huge upside potential in case of two successful Phase III clinical trials. Even we only use $276M as the market cap of the combined company, the share price calculated at $4.55 would represent a over 50% upside potential considering that the current share price is below $3. My personal price target is for a $7.50 share price with both Phase III clinical trials being successful.

The chance of the PN pruritus Phase III clinical trials to be successful

Now the million-dollar-question is whether the two Phase III clinical trials for PN itch (MTI-105 and MTI-106) will succeed. The PN Phase II study (TCP-102) has been finished with 127 patients enrolled, and it successfully met statistical significance in 7 out of 8 end points (details in the company presentation slides below) including: mean change from baseline of average itch VAS, average itch NRS, worst-itch VAS; and the responder rate of average-itch VAS ≥ 40 mm, worst-itch VAS ≥ 40 mm, average-itch NRS ≥ 4-point; and most importantly, the worst itch NRS 4 point responder rate at Week 8(47% vs 28%, p = 0.05). The p value was slightly over 0.05 for the comparison of WI-itch NRS from baseline between the Serlopitant 5 mg group and the placebo group.

Source: Company Presentation

There is difference between the clinical trial design of the two Phase III trials and the finished PN Phase II trial. The patient inclusion/exclusion criteria of the two Phase III clinical trials have been slightly modified from the Phase II trial (TCP-102). The treatment period was modified from 8 weeks in the Phase II to 10 weeks in the Phase III, and the worst-itch NRS 4-point responder rate at Week 10 was used as the primary end point.

Differences in clinical trial design TCP-102, PN Phase II MTI-105 (US) and MTI-106 (EU), PN Phase III Patients number n =127 N = ~ 280 per trial Inclusion criteria Screening pruritus ≥ 7 cm on VAS.

Must have PN lesions on both arms, both legs, and/or the trunk. Screening pruritus ≥ 7 on WI-NRS.

Prurigo nodularis (PN), with at least ten nodules on at least two different body surface areas. Exclusion criteria Chronic pruritus due conditions other than PN. Active pruritic skin disease, other than PN, within 6 months. Treatment period 8 weeks 10 weeks Primary end point Comparisons of VAS score over 24 hour period between treatments of Serlopitant 5 mg tablets and placebo WI-NRS 4-point responder rate at Week 10 Secondary end point Mean change from Baseline in Visual Rating Scale (VRS) at Week 8 WI-NRS 4-point responder rate at Week 4 and Week 2

From the Phase II TCP-102 result we can easily tell that the longer the treatment period is, the better the Serlopitant group separates from the placebo group in average VAS and NRS changes. It is reasonable to expect higher WI-NRS 4-point responder rates in the Phase III than the one in Phase II TCP-102. However, we cannot rule out the possibility that it may miss the primary end point such as a p value larger than 0.05.

Menlo’s true value could be recognized by the market while going through the merger with Foamix and the report for the key Phase III result. Considering the large upside potential and a relatively less downside, I believe Menlo is a good buy at the current stock price level.

Risks:

Although I believe in the high chance for successful PN Phase III trials, it is possible that one or both of the PN Phase III trials may fail to meet the primary end point. The merger of Menlo and Foamix may be delayed or even cancelled. The company may need to raise more fund for R&D and commercial effort in the future. The volatility of the stock market and biotech sector will also affect the Menlo’s stock price. Investors should consider the possible downside and cautiously invest within the investor’s risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNLO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.