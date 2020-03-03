Virgin Galactic Stock Is A Rocket-Ship Fueled By Dreams

Unlike Tesla, Virgin Galactic is not the leader in the sector, its abilities are dwarfed by both Blue Origin and Space X, companies with much deeper resources and talent.

Many comparisons are being made to Tesla, but Virgin Galactic is not remotely similar and is a gamble on talent that has not yet performed.

Customer deposits are talked up as guaranteeing real consumer interest, but they mean little until a safe spaceship exists, and the competing travel to "real space" is unveiled.

Investment Thesis

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) became the first publicly traded "pure play" in space when its shares became listed on the NYSE, this past October of 2019. The stock has been on a wild ride since - trading down initially and then more than tripling over the last few weeks. I believe the stock is an extremely promotional company selling dreams without a safe product to back them up. However, the stock is beginning to form a cultish like following and has the potential to run up sharply. This makes shorting the stock outright, at this time, very risky. I ultimately think the stock will trade near zero, and I would look out for one of these three scenarios to judge how to play the stock:

The company is able to take advantage of the high flying stock price, successfully issue more shares, and makes lots of new promises. If the market appears receptive, this will give the company time and the stock could continue its run. The company has trouble issuing more shares or decides it is "well funded" and keeps its focus on sending a few high net worth individuals to space. The stock starts trending down slowly on its volatile way to zero. Investors begin to more openly question the safety of the space ship and the lack of a real technological moat. The market begins to realize there will be a lack of demand in the best case scenario and a real safety incident in the worst case, the stock rapidly trades down to near zero.

Virgin Galactic - a "pure play" in space promotion

Virgin Galactic is promoted as the first pure play in commercialized space accessible to public investors. As SPCE points out in its prospectus, the space industry is huge and growing rapidly. There is a palpable interest and excitement surrounding the sector. People are eager to experience space and invest in its future.

However, where we find tremendous investor excitement we find promoters willing to sell these investors dreams without a product to back it up. We have seen this most recently with marijuana and blockchain startups both of which have destroyed billions of hard earned retail investor dollars. In this article I take a look at the little we know about Virgin Galactic, its founders, and its promises to try and figure out if SPCE is the real deal or just a promoter's dream. At this point it looks to be the latter. Although a few may get filthy rich, retail investors will likely be left holding the bag.

Outline

I will give a brief overview of Virgin Galactic, what a SPAC and reverse merger is, and why the incentives of promoters are not necessarily aligned with investors. I then discuss the key SPCE players and their lack of relevant experience. (SPCE is classified as an emerging growth company and with relatively little disclosure there is a tremendous amount of trust placed in the management team.) I will then analyze the financial projections which seem overly optimistic and ignore multiple realities. I will then discuss some key elements that I believe are left out of SPCE's public disclosure.

Source: Analyst Day Presentation

Brief Virgin Galactic history

Virgin Galactic was founded in 2004 by the outspoken billionaire, Richard Branson. Virgin partnered with a company named Scaled Composites that had been designing spaceships since 1982. In 2005, Virgin formed a company called The Spaceship Company jointly owned by Virgin (70%) and Scaled Composites (30%) with the intent to build its first spaceship, the VSS Enterprise. (In 2012, Virgin acquired 100% of the company.) The hope was to operate the first commercial space flight by the year 2009.

While development was underway, the detonation of a tank of nitrous oxide destroyed a test stand, killing three employees. This delayed the program. Then in 2014, during a test flight, and before becoming commercially viable, VSS Enterprise malfunctioned and crashed. The pilot was seriously injured, and the co-pilot killed. The NTSB blamed human error along with a lack of sufficient controls as the root cause of the crash. Needless to say, this set the program back many years and threatened to end it entirely.

Despite numerous calls for Richard Branson to give up his dreams, citing irresponsibility and a lack of proper safeguards, he pressed on. Virgin built the second Spaceship Two named VSS Unity and promised that Virgin would still take passengers to space. However, the road has not been an easy one.

In 2019, Virgin did a whopping total of two full test flights on its new space ship before deciding to go public in what can only be described as a peculiar reverse merger with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (IPOA) There are so many eyebrow raising elements to this merger that it is important to understand the incentives that play into the SPAC.

SPAC - and the reverse merger

A Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) is a publicly traded blank check single purpose "fund." A promoter raises money through a public offering of shares in a shell corporation. Each share represents (currently $10) a dollar amount of stock that will be used to fund an acquisition over the next 24 months. A group of investors, who believe in the promoters, essentially give the promoters a blank check to acquire any company they see fit. In exchange for their faith, investors receive one share of the future company, and a warrant convertible at a given price. The SPAC, with the cash it receives in the IPO, acquires a private company and takes it public thereby bypassing the traditional IPO process. The shareholders in the public shell company become the new owners of the private acquisition target and the private company is now publicly traded.

A SPAC has a two-year time frame to complete an acquisition after which the money must be returned to its investors. If the promoter fails to successfully execute an acquisition, the failed promoter is often left with a significant loss. But if the promoter successfully completes the acquisition, the financial benefits can be exceedingly great. For example, the promoters in addition to their shares in SPCE have ~12 million warrants that they can exercise at a rather nominal cost - that comes out to more than three hundred million dollars where the stock trades today. Needless to say the pressure to do a deal is huge and timely, and the incentives are not always aligned with investors. In IPOA's own words:

Our Sponsor, directors and officers have interests in the proposals that may be different from, or in addition to, your interests as a shareholder. These interests include, among other things, director or indirect ownership of founder shares and warrants that may become exercisable in the future and advances that will not be repaid in the event of our winding up and the possibility of future compensatory arrangements.

For more on how SPAC's work click here.

IPOA

In our case, Chamath Palihapitiya and Ian Osborne teamed up to create Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp., a blank check company with six hundred million dollars. The goal was to acquire a company with the following criteria:

• are in the technology industry and can benefit from the extensive networks and insights we have built. In addition, we expect to evaluate targets in related industries that can use technology to drive meaningful operational improvements and efficiency gains, or enhance their strategic positions by using technology solutions to differentiate offerings; • are ready to operate in the scrutiny of public markets, with strong management, corporate governance and reporting policies in place; • will likely be well received by public investors and are expected to have good access to the public capital markets; • are at an inflection point, such as those requiring additional management expertise, innovation to develop new products or services, improvement of financial performance or growth through a business combination; • have significant embedded and/or underexploited expansion opportunities; • exhibit unrecognized value or other characteristics that we believe have been misevaluated by the market based on our company-specific analysis and due diligence review. For a potential target company, this process will include, among other things, a review and analysis of the company's capital structure, quality of earnings, potential for operational improvements, corporate governance, customers, material contracts, and industry background and trends; and • will offer attractive risk-adjusted equity returns for our shareholders. Financial returns will be evaluated based on (1) the potential for organic growth in cash flows, (2) the ability to accelerate growth, including through the opportunity for follow-on acquisitions and (3) the prospects for creating value through other value creation initiatives. Potential upside from growth in the target business' earnings and an improved capital structure will be weighed against any identified downside risks.

As it turns out, right before the two years were up, IPOA decided to merge with Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic. Virgin is a hardware company in a sector Palihapitiya and Osborne appear to have no background in. Virgin does not either seem to meet the above criteria. Despite this, they pulled off the entire merger in three and a half months, forming SPCE, right before the two years expired.

The Team

SPCE is currently a no revenue business. It has also been extremely reserved in describing its competitive advantage and the value in its IP. For these reasons, and the unusual way this company came to market, it is more important than ever to trust the management team. IPOA was founded by Palihapitiya and Osborne, with Palihapitiya remaining the chairman of the company post merger. SPCE was founded by Richard Branson. The CEO of SPCE is George Whitesides. I will briefly run through some background on each of these key players and link to articles that provide more information. The takeaway here is, none appear to have the relevant experience.

In the lead up to Palihapitiya taking the SPAC public, the SEC specifically asked for more detail on the self described "strong investment track record" of the promoters. In response, SPCE added a few paragraphs about Palihapitiya and Osborne. It listed the successful companies that either funds Palihapitiya and Osborne worked for or ran invested in with no details of actual performance. Click here for the correspondence.

Palihapitiya

Palihapitiya grew up on welfare in Canada and got his first job as a derivatives trader. He then followed the smart kids to the valley where he ended up a vice president at AOL, and then an early Facebook (FB) employee focused on user growth. He left Facebook in 2011 and started his fund Social Capital. At Social Capital, Palihapitiya invested in a few successful companies along with many others. According to his 2018 annual letter he mildly outperformed the S&P, but appears to have underperformed technology indexes and the Nasdaq. Remember this is at the height of private market valuations. Not long ago the fund "blew up". You can read more about that here. His entire background appears to be in software and internet companies, the area of expertise he initially intended to make his acquisition in.

Osborne

Little has been written about Osborne. He has a fund investing in late stage pre-IPO companies and a consulting firm. And at one point he tried to buy Fortune magazine. He appears to have no prior experience in hardware companies. In the IPOA prospectus he is said to have been a partner in Yuri Milner's DST Global, a fund with later stage investments in many of the world's large unicorn tech startups. It is not clear what role he played in any of these investments.

Branson

Everyone knows who Richard Branson is and as far as his experience with rockets the history of Virgin Galactic speaks for itself.

Whitesides

In perhaps the most important position is George Whitesides serving as the SPCE CEO. Whitesides appears to have no engineering work experience and has held political or advisory like roles throughout his entire career. After serving on the NASA transition team he was the chief of staff at NASA before which he served as an executive director at the National Space Society. He has served as a coach and advisor to numerous space related enterprises as well. An impressive resume, but this is not an Elon Musk like engineer.

Financial projections

The company has modeled out its financial projections and timeline for travel over the next few years:

Source: Analyst Day Presentation

As a software guy, Palihapitiya likes to go on CNBC and talk up SPCE gross margins. "A hardware business with software margins." The reality is the financial projections are both ambitious and absurd. On the ambitious side, the pro forma numbers all come with the footnote that the model costs assume production at scale. SPCE plans to build max a few spaceships over the next several years. Secondly, the company has a history of their actual costs being nowhere near projected costs. And the projections seem to leave little leeway for the costs to qualify for FAA passenger approval. After a failed test flight and being the first in its category these costs should not be underestimated. Here is an article with a more in depth analysis of the numbers.

As far as the absurdity of the projections, they are based on refundable tickets that I believe very few people will choose to exercise. In total SPCE has collected deposits for ~600 refundable tickets at a price of $250,000 per ticket. What we know about these ticket holders is limited. Ticket sales were halted after the fatal 2014 crash. This means almost all ticket sales were sold before the crash, and yet few have demanded a refund. This makes me think one of a few things. These people are either die hard space enthusiasts with an incredible risk tolerance. Have no intention of ever traveling on this thing but would like the status. Are waiting for proof of safety. Or are friends of Branson. Either way, it seems likely to me that these 600 people are not representative of the average wealthy man with a good life. This makes the TAM charts (below) more ridiculous than Wework and Casper's TAM fantasies combined.

Source: Analyst Day Presentation

The timeline

SPCE has been promising a commercial space flight for more than a decade. Does Palihapitiya really believe that all of a sudden, after only two test flights, SPCE will be able to ramp up commercial passenger FAA approval and real life passenger flights in a few months' time? And in a new port? Does anyone believe this?

One must factor in the competition when predicting margins

Great margins come from great monopolies. Palihapitiya loves to talk about this in the context of Google and big tech, where his comments are spot on. The problem here is that not only does SPCE have competition, but it appears that SPCE, while maybe the most reckless, will not even be offering the best or safest trip. This comes down to two issues. (1) SPCE is using a spaceship essentially developed decades ago, and still dependent on pilot performance. (2) The R&D budget outlined in its projections is a tiny fraction of its competition. By the laws of common sense this will have implications for its ability to test repetitively and ultimately what the final offering looks like. We can already see this in its promised trip details.

The Karman Line

There is an argument over where the boundary to outer space really is. Amongst scientists this is known as the Karman line. The VSS Unity has traveled to a height of 51.4 miles (82.7 kilometers). Many space enthusiasts along with the regulating agencies and space communities don't consider this truly entering space at all. Imagine dropping $250,000, accepting great personal risk, and not even getting universal bragging rights. Especially when the competition plans to far exceed the Karman line in an actual space ship, not a supersonic looking plane. As Bezos said:

One of the issues that Virgin Galactic will have to address, eventually, is that they are not flying above the Karman Line, not yet...I think one of the things they will have to figure out how to get above the Karman Line. We've always had as our mission that we wanted to fly above the Karman Line, because we didn't want there to be any asterisks next to your name about whether you're an astronaut or not... That's something they're going to have to address, in my opinion.

How should this be modeled into the demand? Remember, most of these tickets were sold at a time when SPCE was the only game in town and flying above the Karman line. Both those things have changed. Jeff Bezos (Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO), founder of Blue Origin, is planning for Blue Origin to be operational soon and has conducted significantly more test flights.

That being said I still think the real issue will be safety. All it will take is for one expert in the field to call into question the safety of the trip and it's possible no one will get on the spaceship. If there was, heaven forbid, another accident it would be catastrophic. (I actually wonder if SPCE suspended test flights throughout the IPO process because of its risk to the fundraise.) Would you rather fly on a company spending in total under 200 million dollars a year, this includes a minimal R&D budget and ~200 key employees, or on Space X and Blue Origin, each with virtually unlimited resources and thousands of engineers. Would you rather fly on a vehicle dependent and reliant on human error or an autonomous machine? Especially when we have already seen a fatal accident blamed on human error.

Source: Analyst Day Presentation

When factoring in these realities, the financial projections begin to look like border line wild dreams. Palihapitiya going on TV telling us the margins are as good as software margins, as if they already exist, feels very "hopeful" and extremely "promotional".

Source: Analyst Day Presentation

Misleading disclosure

Another concern is that along with dramatic promises, SPCE has a cavalier attitude towards disclosure. Although quickly rushing an EGC through a SPAC in a few months' time hardly allows for radical transparency, this feels exceptionally misleading. Take a look at how SPCE categorizes its 2014 crash in its summary of risks.

"Due to the inherent risks associated with commercial spaceflight, there is the possibility that any accident or catastrophe could lead to the loss of human life or a medical emergency. Human spaceflight is an inherently risky activity that can lead to accidents or catastrophes impacting human life. For example, on October 31, 2014, VSS Enterprise, an earlier model of SpaceShipTwo manufactured and operated by a third-party contractor, had an accident during a rocket-powered test flight. The pilot was seriously injured, the co-pilot was fatally injured and the vehicle was destroyed. As part of its 2015 accident investigation report, the National Transportation Safety Board (the "NTSB") determined that the probable cause of the accident related to the failure by a third-party contractor to consider and protect against the possibility that a single human error could result in a catastrophic hazard to the vehicle. After the accident, we assumed responsibility for the completion of the flight test program and submitted a report to the NTSB that listed the actions we were taking for reducing the likelihood and effect of human error. This included modification of the feather lock control mechanism to add automatic inhibits that would prevent inadvertent operation during safety critical periods of flight. We have implemented and repeatedly demonstrated the efficacy of these actions, including implementing more rigorous protocols and procedures for safety-critical aircrew actions, requiring additional training for pilots that focuses on response protocols for safety critical actions, and eliminating certain single-point human performance actions that could potentially lead to similar accidents. We believe the steps we have taken are sufficient to address the issues noted in the NTSB's report; however, it is impossible to completely eliminate the potential for human error, and there is a possibility that other accidents may occur in the future as a result of human error or for a variety of other reasons, some of which may be out of our control. Any such accident could result in substantial losses to us, including reputational harm and legal liability, and, as a result, could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations."

While it might be technically true that the mistake was of a third party manufacturer, the third party manufacturer of Spaceship Two was majority owned by SPCE. Not only that, SPCE now completely owns this third party manufacturer, and this third party manufacturer built the VSS Unity! In fact, the VSS Unity appears to be a nearly identical aircraft to the VSS Enterprise. Doesn't that sound important? And very misleading? To read more about the 2014 crash, here is the full report from the NTSB.

The FAA approval process

Currently SPCE is not approved to take passengers to space. The company hopes and expects to be granted approval by the first half of 2020. However, there is no remote guarantee that this will happen.

...the SPCE Companies have the licenses they need from the FAA to begin commercial operations once they have completed a validation and testing process to the FAA's satisfaction. Prior to being able to carry spaceflight participants, we are required by the FAA to submit final integrated vehicle performance results conducted in an operational flight environment, including final configuration of critical systems and aspects of the environmental control system and human factors performance.

The real optionality is point to point supersonic travel

Investors Palihapitiya and Branson argue that the real optionality in SPCE is the potential to be a leader in point-to-point supersonic and suborbital travel. They even managed to arrange a $20m token investment from Boeing (NYSE:BA). Currently, however, they have not yet proven that they can successfully and consistently operate one spaceship breaking into space for a few minutes. Even at a cost well upwards of $350,000 per flight.

Source: Analyst Day Presentation

Space X is working on a similar project with Elon Musk hoping that eventually the BFR can be used as a model for point to point supersonic travel. Neither of these are anywhere near market ready, and I wouldn't be betting on SPCE as the winner here. It only took one accident to put the concord out of commission.

The Bull Case

That being said, if things play out well, this could be a fantastic investment. By well, I mean near miraculous. People would have to be ok with realizing the 2014 accident was the result of human error that has now been accounted for. Testing for VSS Enterprise must significantly ramp up. There must be so much demand that even with viable competition SPCE can obtain software like margins. They must be able to scale the technology for affordable point to point travel. I could go on, if we believe in miracles the possibility here is really endless, because the industry is going to be huge.

SPCE is no TSLA

Many comparisons have been made to Tesla (TSLA) as both SPCE and TSLA are high flying hardware "tech-like" stocks investing in a futuristic industry. In fact, Palihapitiya pitched Tesla as a compelling long idea many years ago at Sohn and he was spot on. I have also been a longtime Tesla bull and think there is no fair comparison between the two. Tesla is run by Elon Musk, a visionary, an engineer, the Thomas Edison and Steve Jobs of our generation. He is disrupting the two most important industries, transportation and energy. I went back to read the Tesla IPO prospectus before writing this, and it is just a different beast. Revenues, a commercially tested product, a viable vision, no formidable competition. Of course you can argue that it's easy to say this in hindsight, and I see why comparisons are being made, but I think they are worlds apart.

Where we go from here

Some of my concerns could be easily laid to rest by management. In fact, Palihapitiya often makes an appearance on CNBC, perhaps they can ask him this: "Investors are worried that SPCE looks like a get rich quick scheme, will you commit to never personally selling or the company issuing a share until space flight is successfully operational with positive gross margins?" If he believes what is written in the prospectus, this should be an easy yes. For what it's worth Elon Musk has made the equivalent promise over and over again. SPCE can also provide us with more detail into the FAA approval process, explain why there have been only two test flights before taking on retail investors money, why there have been no new test flights during the entire going public process, why the misleading disclosure, and where SPCE has an IP advantage over the competition. This all feels like information we should already have known before the shares got dumped on public markets.

That being said, if we can get some color on these issues, or if color already exists and I am missing it (let me know in the comments), then I think the industry is going to be huge and I would be an excited investor. I would also caution against shorting a company that looks like it's forming the beginnings of a cultish following and completely disconnected from fundamentals.

I'll admit that the rise in passive has made this a truism no more, but investing should be finding a great company, not a great sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in SPCE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.