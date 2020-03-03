Murphy Oil: A Steady Business Dealing With Volatility

MUR is an excellent long-term investment, but it is essential to use about 30% of your position to trade short-term oil volatility.

The company produced 193,916 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boep/d) in the fourth quarter, with 59% of oil and 67% of liquids.

Murphy Oil reported a fourth-quarter 2019 loss of $0.47 per share. The company generated total revenues of $637.48 million.

Image: Murphy well pad site just North of Campbellton Source: Pleasanton express.

Investment Thesis

The Arkansas-based Murphy Oil Corp. (MUR) is an independent oil company that could be considered as an excellent long-term oil investment potential. It is particularly true for an investor who wants to invest in the oil & gas exploration with assets concentrated in North America, onshore, and offshore (the Gulf of Mexico primarily). As we can see in the chart below:

Over 80% of the revenue in the fourth quarter came from assets in the USA (Eagle Ford) and Canada (Montney) after the recent divestiture of its Malaysian assets for about $2 billion.

Murphy Oil manages one of the best upstream portfolios among the domestic oil & natural gas integrated companies and is present in the Eagle Ford Basin in the US, which produced 50K Boep/d in Q4 with an 89% liquid.

The investment thesis is to trade short term an estimated 30% of your long-term holding due to extreme volatility in oil prices as we have experienced again recently. My experience is that trading short-term volatility gives you an edge and increases your profit significantly while limiting risks.

Quick Presentation Of The Company Projects

Murphy Oil's game plan is quite easy to follow. Besides an excellent producing assets portfolio, the company is active in a few different projects:

Offshore Brazil, with the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin project (5 blocks) where the company owns 20% WI, and recently the Potiguar Basin (3 blocks) with 30% WI.

And Offshore Vietnam with the Cuu Long Basin (2 blocks) with 40% WI OP.

Source: Presentation

Murphy Oil - Financial Table 4Q'19 - The Raw Numbers

Murphy Oil 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Total Revenues and others in $ Million 618.2 674.8 692.01 591.00 709.05 817.08 637.48 Net Income in $ Million 45.5 93.94 103.38 40.18 92.27 1,089.00 -71.72 EBITDA $ Million 365.05 433.12 414.85 309.22 426.34 547.61 291.84 EPS diluted in $/share 0.26 0.54 0.59 0.23 0.54 6.76 -0.47 Operating cash flow in $ Million 346.0 372.4 222.45 340.67 314.77 572.16 335.30 CapEx in $ Million 341.24 243.21 1,039.07 270.34 1,601.09 350.67 335.13 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 5 129 -816 70 -1,286 221 17 Total Cash $ Billion 0.90 0.95 0.39 0.29 0.33 0.33 0.31 Long-term Debt in $ Billion 2.91 2.91 3.38 3.11 4.19 2.78 2.80 Dividend per share in $ 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 173.98 174.18 174.31 174.49 169.27 160.98 154.92 Oil Production 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boe/d 171.0 168.8 181.3 191.8 196.2 195.1 193.9 Eagle Ford Crude oil price ($/b) 68.14 72.08 63.14 57.36 63.72 56.45 57.18

Sources: Filing 10-K and Morningstar.

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Oil & Gas Production

1 - Total Revenues and other were $637.5 million in 4Q'19

Murphy Oil reported a fourth-quarter 2019 loss of $0.47 per share. The company generated total revenues of $637.48 million. In 2019, the company posted revenues of $2,829 million compared with $1,791.4 million in 2018.

The fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings were $0.16 per share, significantly improving from the year-ago quarter's loss of $0.09.

Roger Jenkins, President, and Chief Executive Officer, said in the conference call:

"...we successfully executed our corporate plan of producing oil-weighted assets for our growing volumes within cash flow, generating higher return realizations and transform the company for a long-term value as we continue to return capital to shareholders."

Note: For the fourth quarter, Murphy's results were significantly impacted by a significant $133 million non-cash mark-to-market loss on our oil hedges, which averaged $56.42 on 45,000 barrels a day this year. The recent decline in oil prices over the last month has eliminated this loss. The loss is now a positive mark-to-market position.

In the fourth quarter, Murphy Oil's total costs and expenses were $674.2 million, up 49.1% from $452.2 million in the prior-year quarter.

2 - Free Cash Flow was $0.2 million in 4Q'19

The generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

Free cash flow (according to Morningstar) was a profit this quarter of $0.17 million and is a loss of $995 million for 2019. The free cash flow for Murphy Oil is quite challenging to estimate because of the negative impact of recent acquisitions and divestitures.

The dividend payout represents $161 million annually, which is still higher than the FCF annually, and the company also completed a share repurchase of $500 million in October after the divestiture of the Malaysian assets.

3 - Production in K Boep/d was a total of 193.9 Boep/d in 4Q'19

The company produced 193,916 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boep/d) in the fourth quarter, with 59% of oil and 67% of liquids. The company achieved a 172% organic reserve replacement with an average three-year total finding and development cost of $12.95 per Boe.

Production Per Region.

Below is how it is spread between oil, NGL, and natural gas.

On January 31, 2020, Murphy Oil announced that they had executed a memorandum of understanding with ArcLight Capital Partners, regarding Murphy's 50% ownership in the King's Quay floating production system. Closing of the transaction is anticipated in late 1Q to early 2Q 2020.

One exciting asset is the Eagle Ford's situation and its rapid growth.

Production was 50K Boep/d for 4Q'19, slightly down sequentially (89% liquid).

Source: MUR Presentation

Eagle Ford Shale and North American offshore assets continue to generate strong results with EBITDA per BOE of $31 and $30 per barrel in the quarter, respectively.

Eagle Ford Shale production reached the fourth-quarter average of over 60k Boep/d.

4 - Production guidance for 1Q'20 indicated below:

Source: MUR Presentation

5 - Net Debt under control

Net debt is now ~$2.49 billion as of December 31, 2019 (please see Presentation below). The company's goal is to maintain a total debt/EBITDAX below 2.0x.

The company made debt repayment of $1.9 billion. David Looney said in the conference call:

"During the quarter, we extended our debt maturity profile with the issuance of $550 million of 5.875% senior notes due 2027, and used proceeds to tender and repurchase an aggregate of $521 million of senior notes due in 2022. Our financial strength and stable balance sheet are further exemplified by our net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDAX ratio of 1.5 times at the end of the fourth quarter."

Source: MUR Presentation

Conclusion And Technical analysis

Murphy Oil Corp. presents a well-run oil and gas business. Thus, the company should be considered as a potential long-term investment. I like the company's very attractive upstream portfolio that is regarded as one of the best among the independent E&P group, mainly focusing on the USA and Canada, onshore and offshore.

Murphy Oil is paying 5.25% in dividend yield, which is quite attractive considering the company's solid balance sheet.

However, this oil and gas producer is highly dependent on the price of oil and gas, which is known to fluctuate widely as the last few weeks have demonstrated. This situation will probably continue for many weeks or even months. The coronavirus has continued to spread, and it already had a very negative impact on the world economy and consequently, on the oil demand.

I believe it is essential in this case to adopt a binary strategy combining a long-term vision with a short-term trading strategy to profit from the volatility and cyclicality of this industry fully.

Technical Analysis (short term)

MUR experienced a support breakout of its ascending channel pattern with line support at $21.4 and line resistance at $23. MUR retested the long-term lower support at $17 before recovering to $19.06 today. The line support of the last ascending channel pattern is now a line resistance.

The strategy is to buy and accumulate at or below $18-$17 and take off profit between $21.4 and $23. My long-term target is $28.6.

