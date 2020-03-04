Risk-Off Lifts The Euro

Europe's economy has been a disaster for years. While the US suffered from the mortgage-backed securities and housing crisis in 2008, Europe experienced a sovereign debt debacle. The European Union is still a new experiment in globalism. For decades, the governments of Europe meticulously planned to establish the union. The melding of economies and cultures presented more than a few problems. At the start of this century, most members abandoned their currencies. The German mark, French franc, Italian lira, Belgian franc, Dutch guilder, Spanish peseta, Portuguese escudo, and other foreign exchange instruments faded into the annals of history, replaced by the euro. The UK decided to keep one foot out of the union and retain its pound sterling, in a sign that more than the English Channel separated the British from its fellow members of the EU. At the end of January 2020, the UK formally left the union after the Brexit referendum of 2016 and years of political wrangling.

In the currency markets, Brexit caused no significant issues. The UK never gave up its pound, and the Europeans have the euro, which is the world's second-leading reserve currency. Meanwhile, since February 20, the euro has been gaining on the US dollar.

The Invesco Currency Shares Euro Currency Trust (FXE) moves higher and lower with the value of the euro versus the US dollar.

A bearish trend since early 2008

In 2008, the currency relationship between the euro and the US dollar reached an all-time peak at $1.5988.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, the high in 2008 led to a pattern of lower highs and lower lows that took the currency pair to a low of $1.03675 in late 2016. While the euro has not declined to a lower low since then, it has continued to make lower highs.

From a technical perspective, monthly price momentum and relative strength indicators were sitting below neutral levels at the beginning of March. Both metrics have been threatening to lean higher over the past weeks. The total number of open long and short positions at just above 632,000 on March 2 was close to a record high level. March futures are rolling to the next active month, so the open interest metric is likely to decline over the coming sessions. Monthly historical volatility at 6.14% has been gently rising. As of March 3, the daily measure of price variance stood at 6.59% up from a low of 2.33% on February 14 when the euro was on its way to the most recent higher low if $1.0793.

The euro moved to a low that fills a void from April 2017

From the week of April 17, 2019, to the following week, the euro versus the US dollar currency pair gapped higher from $1.08065 to $1.08485. In markets, voids on charts often act as magnets for prices. It took almost three years for the price action to erase the April 2017 gap, but it finally occurred in mid-February.

Source: CQG

From February 18-20, the currency pair worked its way into the void when it fell to its most recent low of $1.07930, filling the gap. Ironically, as soon as the technical move occurred, the euro turned higher and had not stopped rallying as of the beginning of March.

The carry trade - sell euros and buy dollars and ring the register

The European Union continues to experience more than a few teething pains now that the UK has said goodbye. The southern members have different ideas when it comes to economic management compared with the northern members. Over the past dozen years, one debt crisis after another plagued Greece, Italy, Spain, and Portugal. Repeated bailouts and other issues continue to weigh on the European economy. One of the reasons the UK left the union was that the citizens became sick and tired of paying for the financial mistakes of other members.

While the US tightened credit by raising interest rates from 2015 through the end of 2018, European rates never budged. Sluggish economic conditions and struggles with high levels of unemployment forced short-term rates into negative territory. At the end of 2018, the differential between short-term US and European rates stood at 2.65%-2.90%.

Moreover, holding a long position in US dollars came with a yield of 2.25%-2.50%, while holding euros involved a cost of 40 basis points. In 2019, the US cut rates by 75 points, and Europe further reduced negative short-term rates to negative 50 points. The ECB's rationale for negative rates continues to be to stimulate the economy via encouraging borrowing and spending and inhibiting saving.

On March 3, the Fed announced an emergency 50 basis point rate cut on the back of the uncertainties surrounding Coronavirus. The Fed always attempts to be an apolitical body, but it was interesting that they cut rates on the day of the highly contentious Super Tuesday primaries in the US. Even though the differential between the dollar and euro rates fell to 1.50%-2.00%, selling euros and buying dollars continued to be a way to capture the yield differential. At the same time, the bullish trend in the dollar and bearish path of the euro added even more gains to the trade over the past months. When risk-off over Coronavirus hit markets across all asset classes, cracks began to appear in the euro versus the dollar carry trade that could send the value of the European currency appreciably higher over the coming days and weeks. What many market participants considered low-risk, was far from no-risk, especially with the considerable number of positions in the carry trade that has market participants short euros and long the US dollar.

Coronavirus ends the party

After the "phase one" trade deal between the US and China, what now seems like an instant of optimism, returned to markets. The de-escalation of the trade war was a welcome event at the start of the year. Even as tensions between the US and Iran rose to a boiling point on January 8, the situation quickly calmed as neither side wished for it to deteriorate into an all-out war. In late January, the fears and uncertainties over Brexit suddenly evaporated as Prime Minister Boris Johnson convincingly won his December 12 election, paving the way for a final resolution to the UK's divorce from the EU. All the while, a virus was spreading in China. At first. The Chinese Lunar New Year holiday masked the spread of Coronavirus. As the fatalities and number of cases grew in early February, fear and uncertainty began to creep into markets as the world faced the rising potential of a pandemic without a vaccine or cure.

On Monday, February 24, reports of cases in South Korea, Iran, and Italy caused panic selling in markets. Throughout the final week of February, risk-off behavior dominated market action. On the last day of February, the US Fed Chairman told markets that the central bank was monitoring the situation and the FOMC was prepared to take action. History tells us that action equals easing in central banker speak. On the first trading day of March, news that G7 members were considering a collective move caused risk-off to stop, and markets recovered dramatically. On March 3, the US central bank acted to cut rates by one-half percentage point.

At the same time, the US Presidential is kicking into high gear. The Republican support for President Trump is at a record level. On the other side of the political aisle, moderate Democrats face a serious challenge from the progressive wing of the party, led by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. Sanders, a self-proclaimed Democratic Socialist, is leading in delegates. The Senator is no fan of Wall Street, and the feeling is more than mutual. The toxic combination of Coronavirus and the rising potential of a shift from capitalism to Democratic Socialism in the US thumped markets.

Stocks recovered on March 2 after former Vice President Joe Biden, a moderate, won the South Carolina primary in a landslide. However, the progressive Senator from Vermont continued to pile up delegates on Super Tuesday and likely retained his lead over the moderate. Coronavirus and US politics have combined to cause more than a speedbump in markets across all asset classes. Risk-off conditions likely triggered the rally in the euro versus the US dollar currency pair, given the significant positions on the carry trade. The move that filled the void on the weekly chart on February 20 and took the euro above the $1.12 level may be just the start of a substantial recovery in the European currency.

Source: CQG

The daily chart illustrates the significant recovery in the euro versus the US dollar, took the European currency to a high of $1.12210 on March 3, took it 3.97% higher since the February 20 low. The next level to watch on the upside is the December 31, 2019 peak at $1.1293. A move above that level would be a technical break to the upside that could lead to much higher levels for the euro.

FXE for a higher euro versus the U.S. dollar currency pair

If a carry trade unwind between the European and US currencies is underway, a significant adjustment in the currency markets could be on the horizon. At the same time, if risk-off conditions cause the US Fed to cut interest rates over the coming days, weeks, and months, it would likely light a bullish fuse causing a wholesale unwind of the existing risk positions. A higher euro and lower dollar could transfer a period of instability to the currency arena. To add to the volatility, the Trump administration has advocated for a weaker dollar and higher euro currency as it prepares to negotiate a new trade agreement that levels the playing field. A rising euro would put the US negotiators in a dominant position.

The most direct route for a risk position in the euro versus the US dollar is via the over-the-counter foreign exchange or futures markets. For those who wish to participate in a potential rise in the value of the euro without venturing into the OTC or futures arenas, the Invesco Currency Shares Euro Currency Trust provides an alternative. The fund summary for FXE states:

The investment seeks to reflect the price in USD of the Euro. The Shares are intended to provide institutional and retail investors with a simple, cost-effective means of gaining investment benefits similar to those of holding euro. Source: Yahoo Finance

FXE has net assets of $283.37 million, trades an average of 92,798 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.40%. The euro rallied by 3.97% from February 20 through March 2.

Source: CQG

As the chart of FXE shows, the product rose from $102.07 to $105.81 per share or 3.66%, over the same period. The slightly lower performance of the FXE product could be a combination of the expense ratio, interest rate differential, and timing. When it comes to the rate difference, if an unwind of the carry trade continues, it will be worth absorbing the differential by holding euros that continue to favor the dollar. Since the OTC and futures market trade around the clock and FXE is only available during the hours when the US stock market trades, it is possible that price spikes during off-hours will not show up in the FXE product.

If risk-off means the carry trade is going up in smoke, watch out. We could see a significant recovery in the euro, which will take the currency relationship on a wild ride. Moreover, since the US dollar index has a 57.6% exposure to the euro, the index could head a lot lower over the coming weeks.

