Assessing If Service Properties Trust Is A Steal At This Price

Although Service Properties Trust (SVC) actually beat FFO expectations in its fourth quarter, shares still sold off in the aftermath of the announcement. Remember the sizable dividend payout of $2.16 which equates to almost a 12% yield is the big calling card here. Unfortunately, though, shares had been struggling coming into the fourth quarter. Management's comments on the earnings call did nothing to stabilize market sentiment here.

CFO Brian Donley stated that the dividend remained sustainable despite all the moving parts which are happening within the trust. Asset sales will continue to pay down the significant leverage SVC still has on its books. We have written about this REIT before and have stated that although many of its valuation metrics (such as its book multiple and sales multiple) remain very attractive, its debt metrics continue to overshadow the paradigm here.

This industry is all about executing well which over time benefits shareholders. There were a lot of moving parts in SVC in 2019. For example, the trust sold 20 TravelCenters to TA, closed on the SMTA transaction, prolonged agreements with Marriott and amended the management agreement with Wyndham to name but a few.

Management believes all of these measures will lead to more coverage over the long term. As investors, it is our job to ascertain whether the firm is moving in the right direction. One such way is by looking at the balance sheet and see how its major metrics have been trending. Numbers and trends never lie. Therefore, from this perspective, let's see how 2019 numbers shape up compared to previous years.

SVC's total amount of real estate assets reached $8.64 billion in 2019. There was a sizable leap of over $2 billion in 2019 so it will be interesting to see what type of returns this increase yields over time.

Other assets, restricted cash, receivables and cash amounted to $392 million at the end of 2019. This means total assets amounted to $9.034 billion for the year.

On the liability side, we see that long-term debt ($6.06 billion) increased by almost $2 billion to finance those new assets. Accounts payable and other non-current liabilities of $335 million and $129 million brought total liabilities for the year to $6.52 billion.

This means that common equity ($2.505 billion) in 2019 dropped for the third straight year. What does this mean for investors?

Well, based on a present market cap of just under $3 billion, SVC's present equity means the firm's book multiple at present comes in at 1.19. While this metric is much lower than the average in this sector (1.86), the book multiple is not necessarily the valuation metric investors should be looking at here.

Why? Because SVC's assets are:

Depreciated every year which reduces the amount of equity in the trust. Distributed across an array of hotels and retail properties some of which are high yielders and some of which are not.

This really is the issue. The book multiple may state that assets may be trading cheaply within a trust but offer no guidance on how much income those very assets spin-off every year.

From an investor's standpoint, we want to see how efficient the assets are. We do this by looking at the return on asset and return on equity metrics which are good reads on how much income the Trust is making off both its assets and amount of equity it holds. At the end of 2019, SVC's ROA metric came in at 2.88% whereas its ROE metric came in at 10.18%. Net income grew in the Trust by almost $75 million last year which is why we saw a nice increase in the above profitability metrics. The same calculations taken off EBIT or FFO would not have seen such increases over 2018.

To sum up, after posting 2019 numbers, we would be giving management the benefit of the doubt here. Management has targeted $300 million of hotel sales within the first 6 months of 2020. Furthermore, many hotels which have been undergoing renovations are now coming on-stream. We should see these positive developments show up in the numbers shortly. We would be looking for an upturn in the technicals before considering getting long here. The market needs to see some stability. Let's see if the first quarter this year can set the tone for the year to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.