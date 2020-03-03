Square: Unquestionable Slowdown, Avoid This

Investment Thesis

Square (SQ) reported highly mixed Q4 2019 results.

On the one hand, the company's consolidated revenue growth rate is slowing down, rapidly. On the other hand, its Cash App segment reported astonishing growth rates. In fact, this latter segment, which makes up 27% of total company's gross profit, looks very attractive.

However, Square's stock is fully priced already and leaves no margin of safety, and investors are primed for disappointment. Here's why:

(source)

Unquestionable Fact: Declining Growth Rates

Source: author's calculations, press statements

Note, for full-year 2019, I have used Square's adjusted net revenue growth rates excluding Caviar (45%). Including the recently sold business unit, Square's net revenues would be up 43% year-over-year - hence, year-over-year growth rate is largely unchanged with and without Caviar.

However, what's important, is that in Q4 2019 there was a more pronounced difference, with growth rates of 46% excluding Caviar versus 41% including this sold unit. My point?

If Square's Q4 2019 core operations were up 46% year-over-year (excluding Caviar), then why is there such a strong deceleration going into 2020?

Consider this, given that Q1 2020 is guided for a 44% growth rate (excluding Cavier), to finish the year at just a 33% revenue growth rate must imply that its Seller ecosystem must be decelerating at a rapid clip.

Indeed, Square CFO Amrita Ahuja noted on the call that Square's Seller ecosystem should be growing its gross profit lines stably at 26%. Even though this points towards the gross profit line, we are able to infer enough to understand that Square's revenue growth rate must be pointing towards mid-25%-28% revenue growth rates.

Now onto some unexpected good news:

Crown Jewel: Cash App

(source)

I would be lying if my heart did not race when I read over Q4 2019 results. Cash App not only looks like it's growing fast but probably equally attractive, it's picking up its pace of growth.

Square's Cash App was up 147% year-over-year (no typos) having reported revenue growth rates of 115% in Q3 2019. What's more, Cash App not only is growing at a breakneck pace, but it now makes up roughly 27% of Square's consolidated gross profits, and with a run rate basis (excluding Bitcoin) of over $700 million in revenues - not a small unit in any way.

Although no updates were given on Square's Cash App retention rates in Q4 2019, they were noted as being similar to its reported retention rates highlighted in Q3 2019, which were above 100%.

Indeed, we know from CEO Jack Dorsey's comments that Cash App continues to benefit from very strong network effects, that once a family member or employee comes onto the platform, they invite others and so on. Then, once on the platform, users discover other popular features, including Bitcoin, the Cash Card, Boost, and fractional equity investing.

Valuation - No Margin of Safety

The problem for investors is to find any sort of valuation edge that is not already being priced in at $35 billion, once we factor in its declining growth rates and combine it with no clear path towards strong consistent GAAP profitability.

Note: Square sold Caviar in 2019 and booked a gain of approximately $375 million, without this sale Square would have been marginally GAAP profitable.

Further, as we saw yesterday, Square used its high market valuation to price $1B of convertible notes. Given that Square's balance sheet already carried close to $1 billion of net cash, this latest fundraising points to Square having no clear sight on generating strong GAAP profitability anytime soon.

Moreover, although Square reported adjusted EPS of $0.80 in 2019, it is guiding at the top end of its range towards $0.94 for 2020. In other words, the stock already trades for north of 80x adjusted EPS figures.

The Bottom Line

Square's core operations appear to be losing some steam.

However, its smaller segment, Cash App, continues to deliver very positive surprises.

On balance, I fail to see how investors are likely to be rewarded by paying close to 85x forward earnings. Investors would do well to reconsider this opportunity once cheaper prices prevail.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.