S&P 500 Relief Rally Supported By Central Banks

If central banks are able to prevent a series of high-profile defaults, this will set the stage for US indices to continue its recovery.

The global nature of the epidemic has ignited a unified and swift response by central banks around the world, which is positive for risk.

US equity indices are in extremely oversold conditions, especially when we compare last week's sell-off with past precedents.

US indices are currently trading about 10% below their peak, with most of the damage done within a week. To get a sense of how oversold the S&P 500 currently is, the index registered a negative rate of change last week that had only been matched twice in history - in 1987 and 2008.

In 1987, when the rate of change hit such extreme oversold levels, that proved to be the bottom for the S&P 500 (SPY), while in 2008, the index bottomed out 6 months after flashing the same oversold signal.

S&P 500 Weekly Rate Of Change Matched Twice In History

When you further consider that the VIX index has only reached last week's level of 40 six prior times in history, the risk-reward of being long equities becomes even more favourable. These are the three-month returns for the S&P 500 after the VIX had first touched 40 on the six previous occasions:

1998: +14.5%

2001: +18.5%

2002: +4.2%

2008: -15.3%

2010: +0.9%

2011: +8.1%

On 5 of these 6 occasions, the S&P 500 had a positive three-month return, with an average return of +9.2%. Only during 2008 did the S&P 500 notch a negative three-month return, and global central banks are acting quickly to prevent 2008 from repeating all over again.

S&P 500 With VIX Index Overlay

The US Federal Reserve is now expected to cut interest rates by 25bps during its meeting on 18 March, with the market already fully pricing in this scenario. Last Friday, to calm the markets, Fed Chair Powell reaffirmed the central bank would use its tools and "act as appropriate to support the economy."

Today, the Reserve Bank of Australia cut interest rates to an unprecedented low of 0.50%, with its tourism and education sectors highly dependent on China.

In mid-February, the People's Bank of China lowered its reserve requirement ratio and borrowing costs for lenders, while pledging to widen access to funding for businesses.

EU countries are now considering a coordinated fiscal stimulus to prevent the eurozone from falling into recession.

All in all, it can be said that due to the global impact of the virus, it has prompted central banks across the world to act in unison to keep monetary policies accommodative and fiscal stimulus flowing. The speed at which central banks are reacting to the epidemic thus far should help support risk sentiment.

If the policies are successful in keeping funding costs low for businesses and to provide adequate support towards businesses, a series of high profile defaults should be preventable, and that should bring investors back into equities.

The markets are forward-looking, and with US indices down 10% from their peak already, investors may soon focus their attention on the fiscal stimulus packages to be used to reinvigorate the global economy.

Despite the horrific meltdown US equities suffered last week, I would encourage investors to go long equities at current levels. For one, the sell-off was extreme, especially when compared with previous sell-offs in history. This increases the likelihood that we will see a sustained relief rally from here.

Second, one silver lining of this epidemic having such a global reach is that it has ignited a unified response from central banks from all over the world. Central bankers have responded swiftly thus far, and if they can prevent a series of high-profile defaults, then I am optimistic risk sentiment will start improving.

Since launching in June 2019, my technical analysis service has generated an absolute return of 120.1% with 23 trade recommendations as of February 2020 (excluding trades that are still Live) with an average holding period of 6.5 weeks per trade. Do check out my Marketplace Service at The Naked Charts!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.