Procore Technologies Files For U.S. IPO

PCOR is growing rapidly but generating high and increasing operating and net losses.

Procore Technologies aims to raise $100 million in an IPO, although the final figure may differ.

Quick Take

Procore Technologies (PCOR) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm has developed a property construction management and reporting software system.

PCOR has grown revenue and gross profit rapidly but is generating high and increasing operating losses.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more about the IPO.

Company & Technology

Carpinteria, California-based Procore was founded to develop a comprehensive construction management SaaS platform for the complete lifecycle from pre-construction to ongoing management.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Craig Courtemanche, Jr., who was previously founder and CEO of software consulting firm Webcage.

Below is a brief overview video of the company:

Source: Procore Technologies

The company’s primary offerings include:

Prequalification

Bid management

Project management

Quality & safety

Design coordination

BIM

Field productivity

Financial management

Procore has received at least $304 million from investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, ICONIQ Capital, Lumia Capital, Lead Edge Capital, and Counterpart Advisors.

Customer Acquisition

As of December 31, 2019, the firm had 8,506 customers. PCOR pursues medium and large customer accounts via direct sales efforts.In addition, the firm is active in brand building efforts through participation in a large number of construction industry events.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped slightly as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2019 60.0% 2018 60.5%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was 0.6x in the most recent reporting period.

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth trajectory. PCOR’s most recent calculation was 27% as of December 31, 2019, so the firm needs improvement in this regard, with either higher growth or improved EBITDA.

The company’s net revenue retention rate was 117% as of December 31, 2019. While falling from a previous 125% at the end of 2017, the rate is still above 100%, so indicates excellent efficiency in its growth efforts.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Technavio, the market for construction management software is expected to grow by $725 million from 2020 to 2024.

A report commissioned by the company and prepared by Frost & Sullivan, indicated that the market for the firm's existing products is $9.4 billion.Deloitte estimates that 1.5% of the global construction expenditure will be spent on IT products and services, which would equate to about $15 billion.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the continuing urbanization trend in major countries worldwide and the ongoing need to upgrade or add new infrastructure.

Major competitive vendors include:

Oracle (ORCL)

Autodesk (ADSK)

Trimble (TRMB)

ComputerEase

Foundation

Jonas Software

Management says its combination of software tools plus its growing app marketplace promise to drive greater value for customers.

Financial Performance

Procore’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply growing topline revenue

Strong gross profit growth and high gross margin

Large and increasing operating losses

Reduced cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2019 $ 289,194,000 55.2% 2018 $ 186,396,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2019 $ 236,028,000 58.4% 2018 $ 148,995,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2019 81.62% 2018 79.93% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 2019 $ (82,624,000) -28.6% 2018 $ (55,043,000) -29.5% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) 2019 $ (83,107,000) 2018 $ (56,671,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2019 $ (7,004,000) 2018 $ (21,103,000)

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2019, Procore had $118.5 million in cash and $314.5 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, was a negative ($35 million).

IPO Details

Procore intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may differ.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We currently intend to use the net proceeds we receive from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses, and capital expenditures. We cannot specify with certainty all of the particular uses for the remaining net proceeds to us from this offering. We may also use a portion of the net proceeds for acquisitions or strategic investments in complementary businesses, products, services, or technologies.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Jefferies, Canaccord Genuity, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Oppenheimer & Co., Piper Sandler, Stifel and William Blair.

Commentary

Procore is seeking funding from public investors as it seeks to continue its expansion efforts within the robust construction industry.

The company’s financials indicate it is growing topline revenue and gross profit rapidly.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue are relatively stable; its dollar-based net retention rate is above 100%, which is a good signal.

However, the firm is shy of the Rule of 40, indicating it needs improvement on this important SaaS benchmark.

Additionally, PCOR is generating large and growing operating and net losses, while operational cash burn is still negative.

The market opportunity for providing the ‘system of record’ for the construction industry is large, but the industry has been resistant to change, so sales & marketing efforts are a significant cost of doing business.

Procore has promise as an IPO candidate, although a few of its metrics need significant improvement to make it a top pick.

I’ll provide an update when we learn about its pricing and valuation assumptions.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced

