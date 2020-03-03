Jason Industries' (JASN) CEO Brian Kobylinski on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jason Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call March 3, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rachel Zabkowicz – Vice President, Investor Relations

Brian Kobylinski – Chief Executive Officer

Chad Paris – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Jason Industries’ Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to your host, Rachel Zabkowicz, Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank you, you may begin.

Rachel Zabkowicz

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for the Jason Industries’ fourth quarter 2019 conference call to discuss our earnings results. If you’ve not received the slide presentation for today’s call, you can access it on our Investor Relations website at investors.jasoninc.com and follow the link to our Events and Presentations page. With me today is Brian Kobylinski, our Chief Executive Officer; and Chad Paris, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin this morning, please be advised that this call will involve forward-looking statements regarding the company and its businesses as noted on Slide 2 of today’s presentation. The company’s actual results could differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to several important factors described in the company’s latest SEC filings. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made during this call.

We will begin this morning with our CEO and Chairman, Brian Kobylinski. Koby?

Brian Kobylinski

Thank you, Rachel, and thanks those of you tuning into Jason’s fourth quarter earnings call. As expected, the challenging industrial demand environment we have been signaling for the past few quarters, continued to suppress results and the market news of the last week only adds uncertainty. We do not expect markets to do us any favors in the short term. So we remain focused on projects and activities that best position Jason and its two strong businesses, Osborn and Milsco.

Our service quality and delivery performance remain at the highest levels in the company’s history, and our commercial teams continue to enhance our already strong portfolio of innovative technical solutions. Solid operations and growing commercial effectiveness have improved our position with customers, earning us the opportunity to further capture share. We have been busy transforming our portfolio, most recently divesting Metalex during the fourth quarter, a move that significantly reduces the company’s exposure to the highly cyclical rail market. Additionally, we remain active in the pursuit of logical tuck-in acquisitions for our core businesses. Subsequent to the quarter end, we acquired the Matchless Metal polishing company and lengthened Osborn’s lead in the industrial polishing space.

Turning to Slide 4. As we reflect on the year, we encountered contracting demand in industrial and served markets that negatively impacted our results. We plan to alter the composition of our portfolio in 2019 and did just that, minimizing our exposure to cyclical end markets like automotive and rail. Jason today is a more focused company comprised of two industry-leading businesses Osborn and Milsco. We are less cyclical than in the past, our operations now perform at the top of our peer group and our ability to innovate and provide customers value-added solutions is greatly extended.

We continue to work to address our capital structure. And while we do not have additional information to provide relating to our strategic alternatives process, on this call, we can say that we are progressing. We followed the completion of our Janesville divestiture in quarter three by selling Metalex as part of our comprehensive review. And our advisers are active working various avenues to enhance value for all of our constituents.

I will come back on the line to discuss these topics in more. But first, Chad will cover our financial results. Chad?

Chad Paris

Thank you, Koby. Good morning, everyone. I’ll start with a review of fourth quarter results discuss results for both of our segments and then provide an update on the balance sheet. Please note that the results of the Fiber Solutions segment and the Metalex business are both reported as discontinued operations for all periods presented. Discussion of Jason’s consolidated results on today’s call and in our earnings release and slides are for continuing operations, unless otherwise indicated. Our continuing operations are comprised of our industrial segment and the Milsco’s seating business within the Engineered Components segment.

Starting on Slide 5. Net sales of $76.4 million were 5.6% lower than prior year. Foreign currency negatively impacted sales by 1.1%, primarily due to a weaker euro as compared to fourth quarter of last year and the Schaffner acquisition within Industrial had a positive 5.9% impact. Organic sales declined 10.4%, resulting from weak industrial markets in all regions and significantly lower demand from OEM customers and Engineered Components. Overall, our businesses continued to be impacted by a slower industrial manufacturing environment.

Operating loss of $7 million increased $7.9 million, primarily due to lower sales volumes, but was also impacted by several nonrecurring items, including a $300,000 loss from the sale of real estate in the current year compared with a $1.3 million gain from the sale of real estate in the prior year, $1.3 million higher integration and other restructuring costs related to Schaffner and Milsco facility consolidation, a $1 million impact from an insurance recovery gain in the fourth quarter of the prior year related to the supplier force majeure and transaction-related expenses for divestitures, acquisitions and the strategic alternatives process.

Adjusted EBITDA was $2.6 million or 3.4% of net sales compared to $5.8 million or 7.2% of net sales in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was impacted by lower sales volumes, unfavorable product mix and wage and material inflation, which were partially offset by pricing actions and cost and workforce reductions in both businesses.

Turning to Slide 6. Industrial reported fourth quarter sales of $47.9 million, which were $700,000 higher than prior year, with organic sales decline of 7.1%, a positive 10.5% impact from the Schaffner acquisition and a negative 1.8% currency impact on sales. Both Europe and the Americas contributed to the organic sales decline in the quarter with overall weak demand from industrial and distribution customers and with demand headwinds in the Americas stronger than those in Europe.

Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $3.2 million or 6.6% of net sales decreased from $5.2 million or 10.9% of net sales in the prior year. The EBITDA decline in margin compression were primarily driven by lower sales volumes and unfavorable product mix, partially offset by pricing and cost reduction actions.

On Slide 7. Engineered Components reported Q4 sales of $28.4 million, a decrease of $5.3 million. Organic sales declined 15.6% on lower overall volumes in all of our served end markets and product lines as OEM seating customers reduced orders in response to declining market demand and continued to reduce channel inventory. Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was $2.5 million, or 8.7% of net sales compared to $3.4 million or 10% of net sales in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margins were impacted by lower volumes and unfavorable product mix.

Jason’s free cash flow for the year and financial position at year-end are shown on Slide 8. Operating cash flow for the year was negative $20.8 million, with free cash flow of negative $32.6 million driven by lower adjusted EBITDA. Both operating and free cash flow were impacted by $4.5 million of transaction costs, primarily related to the Fiber Solutions and Metalex divestitures and the Schaffner acquisition and $8.1 million of cash restructuring and integration costs related to cost reduction, facility consolidation and Schaffner integration activities.

An increase in working capital had a $6.9 million negative impact, including $3.7 million from lower accrued incentive compensation, higher inventory requirements as we execute facility consolidation and lower payables. Note that these operating cash flow and free cash flow results include both continuing and discontinued operations cash flows for the period during the year in which we owned the divested businesses.

On a year-over-year basis, the $48.6 million decrease in free cash flow was driven primarily by several factors, including a $22.8 million decrease in adjusted EBITDA from the discontinued operations and a $11.8 million decrease in adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations on lower sales results; a $13.1 million impact from changes in working capital, which were a source of cash in 2018, but were a use of cash in 2019 due to the items I previously noted; and $4.5 million of transaction costs related to the divestitures and the Schaffner acquisition.

Our total liquidity was $102 million, comprised of $84.5 million of cash and cash equivalents, and $17.5 million of available capacity on revolving lines of credit. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA increased to 12x compared to 11x in the third quarter, driven primarily by lower LTM adjusted EBITDA resulting from the lower sales volumes.

As Koby noted, in December, we completed the divestiture of Metalex. The sale resulted in $4.8 million of net cash proceeds, net of cash divested, liabilities assumed by the buyer and transaction costs. These proceeds were used in a $5 million voluntary prepayment of our first lien term loans prior to year-end.

The sales transaction resulted in a taxable loss that partially offset the taxable gain on the third quarter sale of Fiber Solution. Following the two business sales and our 2019 results of operations at year-end, our net operating loss carryforward was $12.8 million.

As discussed in prior quarters, we continue to intend to use the proceeds from the sale of Fiber Solutions for reinvestment in the businesses including capital expenditures and potential acquisitions as well as other permitted investments under the terms of our U.S. credit facility. As of year-end, $57 million of such proceeds remain.

As Koby discussed, subsequent to year-end, we completed the acquisition of Matchless, which we expect to utilize $5 million of the Fiber Solutions net proceeds. To the extent that we do not reinvest the proceeds, a mandatory prepayment of our first lien term loans will be required in the third quarter of 2020.

Consistent with our practice since announcing the strategic alternatives process that remains ongoing, we will not be providing 2020 guidance at this time.

Now I’ll turn the call back to Koby to provide an update on the businesses.

Brian Kobylinski

Thanks, Chad. And please turn to Slide 9. My commentary relating to the markets will be relatively brief as the demand environment presented by many vertical markets served by Osborn and Milsco remains under pressure. General industrial indicators like manufacturing, PMI and industrial manufacturing indices signal contraction.

The European region has been receding for well over a year, with Germany posting roughly 500 basis points lower performance than Europe overall due to its export nature and interconnectivity with China. For reference, one-third of Jason’s revenue was derived in Europe and nearly 25% of our total sales are Germany specific.

Rig counts a proxy for activity in the oil and gas sector are down roughly 25% year-over-year in the United States. We are seeing similar pullbacks from our oil and gas customers, and our team is adjusting by focusing heavily on MRO opportunities and competitive conversion.

Automotive markets continued to decline and channel inventories remain at healthy levels. Our Osborn polishing business is faring better than this core market, however, due to diverse sources of revenue and intense commercial focus as part of our acquisition integration activity. Construction and heavy equipment manufacturers are forecasting declines in the range of 5% to 10%, directly impacting our Milsco business.

Additionally, residential riding mower production is down in the mid-teens as reported by the Outdoor Power Equipment Industry Association. Many of our customers are taking a wait-and-see approach to the spring season. Finally, while it is too early to predict the full impact of the coronavirus, Jason’s current perspective is balanced.

Osborn’s China JV is feeling the effects of the China automotive slowdown but overall, our supply chain has only pockets of direct China exposure and where we do have links to the region, we maintain alternatives that can be substituted. Our primary concern relates to our customers as they may encounter issues that further curtail build schedules or other activity. I guess we can sum up our served markets with one word, challenge. Fortunately, our team consists of fighters that relish challenges, and there are many reasons we continue to be energetic.

Slide 10 is the first example. Our Milsco team doesn’t merely talk a good game as the leader in innovation and performance. We back it up with quality and delivery levels that lead our categories. Gone are the days of playing catch up. The photo at the far left is one of numerous futuristic designs that we displayed at the Green Industry Expo last fall. These futuristic Milsco-specific concepts, open the doors to virtually every turf care OEM and led to six new platform awards, including the examples shown in the middle photo.

Our strategic focus on DTR and electric-powered mowers, puts us in a solid position for the latter part of 2020 and into 2021, as these new platforms come online. Our opportunity funnel remains three times higher than in the past. And we are confident we will continue to capture more share in the current award season.

The photo at the right is a small glimpse of our autonomous rideshare concept. We continue to invest in this incubator business and have dedicated staff and space to what we believe is a game-changing concept, not just for Jason, but for transportation itself.

Slide 11 is a bit busy, but the images symbolize what our Osborn team has been building. Three years ago, we began to reinvest a portion of our cost savings into commercial resources. Our sales and marketing efforts fall into one of the five buckets shown.

First, everything begins with the end user. We focus on a few core verticals like heavy fabrication and shipbuilding as these markets contain super users of our goods, users that provide insight into new product and solution improvements like the TufBrush, ATB brush and deburring tools shown at the bottom. These families of products all have been launched in the last two years, increasing the vitality of our offering and differentiating us from the competition.

To access these end users, we established relationships with channel partners, represented by the catalog cover on the right. Our brand is highlighted on the cover as well as inside the catalog, alongside industry leaders and best-in-class brand names. The cumulative effect of these efforts is an elevated brand position, one that Osborn now commands.

Speaking of Osborn, Slide 12 illustrates how we manage the complexity in a diverse global enterprise as well as build multiple platforms for organic and inorganic growth. Our team is organized into four lines of business due to the technical nature of the solutions and varied channels required to serve our customers.

Polishing is an example of one of these four lines. We believe we can grow by increasing our coverage, improving our portfolio and taking a global approach. We also have proven that we can identify and execute tuck-in acquisitions at attractive valuations that strengthen our market position and our businesses.

Our latest addition to the Osborn family is covered on the right-hand side of the slide. Matchless is the second tuck-in completed in the last 10 months, and offers similar attributes to last year’s Schaffner acquisition. By purchasing select assets, we add new customers, new served markets like medical, and the new chemical line extension to our Osborn portfolio. Matchless customers now can purchase more products from one source. By combined suppliers will secure more business with one customer. It is a triple-play of value.

Slide 13 highlights our vision for polishing, one brand, one broad portfolio, global standards with local technical support and core in 24 delivery. Our polishing team has done a lot in one short year. We added two businesses and are rebranding all as Osborn. We rationalized our product line using 80/20 tools and discipline. We maintained our aggregate customer base via increased intimacy and coverage. We bundled our purchasing spend and by the end of the second quarter, we will have consolidated the pre-acquisition polishing footprint from 14 to 8 locations.

Facility consolidation and cost reduction activity is not relegated to only Osborn polishing, as noted on Slide 14. We are attacking our cost structure across the board given the current environment. We are looking to take $5 million worth of cost out of the business, given what we see. This is not all incremental, but it is essential in returning our margins to the historically high levels we generated a year ago.

We completed Milsco UK and Milsco Redgranite Quarryside; Osborn Jackson, Mississippi, and Osborn Northville, Michigan facility consolidations in the last 10 months. We will complete the Osborn Pittsburgh, Osborn Livonia, Michigan and absorb the Matchless Chicago and Paris, Illinois operations by the end of the second quarter. Additionally, we are executing shared service and labor flexing initiatives across the enterprise. We continue our rigor.

In closing, I want to assure each of our constituents that this team continues to enjoy the challenge. Our lots are contains more talent, and our retention levels remain strong due to the opportunity for continued personal and professional growth presented by our many special projects.

We are fortunate to have world-class customers that value what we have to offer as well as a great team of people to draw inspiration from. We are driving Jason and its businesses to be the best in their markets, and our executive team is closely aligned with our advisers to complete our strategic alternatives process to directly address our capital structure.

Like the rest of our team, I joined and remain at Jason because I enjoy challenges and relish the opportunities to turn a group of companies into leaders in their industry. We have and are doing that, transforming our operational performance, transforming our footprint, transforming our portfolio and transforming our customer relationships.

I thank all of our dedicated employees and valued customers for their continued support and look forward to the next stage of our journey.

Rachel Zabkowicz

This concludes our call this morning. In light of our ongoing strategic alternatives process, we will not be conducting a Q&A session today. Thank you for your interest in our company, and we look forward to updating you on our future progress when we report again.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -

Operator

This concludes today’s teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time, and we thank you for your participation.