SIVR Weekly: The Path Of Least Resistance Remains Higher

Welcome to Orchid's Silver weekly report, in which we wish to deliver our regular thoughts on the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR).

On Friday, February 28, SIVR suffered its largest sell-off (-6%) since November 2016, breaking below its 200 daily moving average for the first time since last June.

The sell-off in silver came amid a broad-based sell-off across the precious metals, triggered by an unwinding of risk-unfriendly positions after Fed Chair Powell posted a fairly dovish statement on the Fed's website.

Given silver's relatively stronger beta, silver underperformed gold last week, despite its relatively lighter spec positioning.

Like gold, we believe that a further contraction in safe-haven demand for silver cannot be ruled out in the immediate term. In the longer run, however, the forthcoming dovish stance from the Fed is likely to produce a friendly macro backdrop for gold and silver, that is, a lower dollar and lower US real rates, which, in turn, will stimulate anew monetary demand for silver.

Against this backdrop, we expect SIVR to trade between $15.50 and $18.00 per share in March.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About SIVR

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor SLV, principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make profit over the long term.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators cut their net long position in Comex silver in the week to February 25. The Comex silver spot price edged 0.6% lower over the corresponding period.

The speculative community lifted significantly its net long exposure to silver in February, to the tune of 1,769 tons. This represents 5% of open interest (OI). In contrast, speculators lifted their net long exposure to gold to a much a smaller extent of 1% of open interest.

Despite this, silver's spec positioning remains light and, a fortiori, lighter than gold's spec positioning. The net spec length in silver is just at 31% of OI, markedly below its historical high of 57% of OI. In contrast, the net spec length in gold is at 46% of OI, close to its historical high of 52% of OI.

Implications for SIVR: From a spec positioning viewpoint, there is plenty of room for additional speculative buying in favor of Comex silver. This is, therefore, bullish for SIVR.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors bought silver at a noticeable rate of 200 tons in the week to February 28, marking a 5th straight week of inflows. This marked the largest weekly inflow since August 2019. The Comex silver spot price tumbled by around 10% over February 21-28.

ETF investors bought eagerly the dips last week, a sign of bullish investor sentiment. ETF investors are primarily retail investors, in contrast with gold ETF investors who are mostly professional investors.

Like gold, however, retail investor sentiment toward silver could weaken slightly in case of a prolonged return to risk-taking appetite. In this case, some ETF outflows could not be ruled out over the next week or so.

Implications for SIVR: Although we expect healthy inflows into silver in 2020 as a whole, some silver ETF liquidation cannot be ruled out in the immediate term, which could depress SIVR.

Our closing thoughts

We maintain our bullish outlook on SIVR in March, despite the intense sell-off at the end of February.

Although weakness in SIVR cannot be ruled out in the immediate term due to the unwinding of risk protections after Fed Chair Powell's message, we expect the forthcoming Fed's dovish stance to ultimately be bullish for the precious metals, especially for gold and silver, which are highly sensitive to changes in US real rates.

Against this, we expect SIVR to trade between $15.50 and $18.00 per share in March.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.



