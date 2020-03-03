Still Avoiding Trinity Shares While Selling Puts

Since putting out my latest cautious article on Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN), the shares are up about 24%, against a flat S&P500. It's obvious that I missed something in my previous article, and I want to see if the issues that I was initially nervous about have abated. The company has since posted annual financials, and I'll update my financial model on the company. I'll also review the options trade that I recommended investors make last year. Although I missed out on the share gain, the options have performed very well, and I think I did quite well on a risk adjusted basis. For those who don't want to go through the effort of jumping to the end, I'll come right to the point. The shares remain overpriced in my view. In spite of that, I think there is another great short put trade. I'll expand on all of this below.

Financial Update

In short, 2019 was an excellent year for the company. Revenue grew at just under 20% relative to 2018, but income from operations rose just under 28% relative to the prior period. This suggests that the company can achieve scale economies which I like to see. Net income was lower by about 14% relative to 2018, but this was driven by a change in performance from continuing operations. Specifically, in 2018, the company saw a boost of $54.1 million from discontinued operations, and in 2019 they saw a $3.1 million loss from the same. Thus, stripping out the one time noise shows that the company did very well in 2019 relative to 2018.

In addition, management continued to treat shareholders well, having returned just over $1.4 billion to owners since 2014 ($996.4 million of this came in the form of share buybacks, the balance from ever growing dividend payments). The consistent increases in dividend payments and stock buybacks has caused dividends per share to grow at a CAGR of about 10.7% over the past six years. The problem in my view is that the fast growth may be behind us in light of the fact that payout ratios have also crept up from just under 9% to over 65%. This leads me to conclude that the dividend will grow at a much slower rate over the next six years.

The balance sheet has me somewhat concerned also, especially the jump in the debt level for partially owned subsidiaries (up $764.1 million from just over $2.3 billion to just over $3 billion). The resulting interest payment increase is the obvious consequence, rising just under 20% in 2019 relative to the same period a year ago. More distressing to me is the fact that interest payments were greater than income from continuing operations (i.e. income not affected by the aforementioned one-time gains and losses). This obviously has implications for future dividend increases as debt reduction will eventually crowd out dividends.

In general, I'd say that the financial performance has been exemplary, and management continues to treat shareholders well. That said, I see a slowdown in dividend payments going forward. At least as important in my view is the price that investors are being asked to pay for this stream of future cash flows.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

I sometimes feel sympathy for my regular readers because each time they go through one of my articles, I bash at them again with many of the same tautologies. In this case, it's that the price we pay for the stock is at least as important as is the performance of the underlying asset. Investing is complex because it asks much of us. We must find companies that are well positioned to grow their cash flows, dividends and the like. We must also be disciplined enough to not overpay for those future cash flows because paying too much for a company virtually guarantees loss. For that reason, I need to spend some time writing about the stock itself, as a thing distinct from the underlying business.

When I judge whether a stock is a good buy or not, I employ a host of methods from simple to more complex. The simplest thing I do is to compare the ratio of price to some measure of economic value. In particular, I want to make sure that the shares are inexpensive relative to the overall market and to their own history. The following is a picture of how much investors have paid for $1 of future earnings for Trinity over the past several years. The shares are about 5% less expensive on a PE basis than they were when I last wrote about this stock. It's obvious that an investor who had the stomach to buy this stock back in 2016 in the wake of the ET-Plus Guardrail lawsuit has done very well. The shares have performed less well for investors who paid current PE multiples for them, as the following chart demonstrates.

Data by YCharts

Source: Ycharts

In addition, I want to try to understand what the market assumes about the future growth of a given business. In order to do this, I turn to the work of Professor Stephen Penman. In his excellent book "Accounting for Value", Penman describes how an investor can isolate the "g" (growth) variable in a standard finance formula to work out what the market must be thinking about a given business. The more optimistic the assessment of the future, the more risky the investment obviously. At the moment, according to this approach, the market seems to be assuming a rate of growth in the neighborhood of 8% in perpetuity. I consider this to be a very optimistic forecast, and therefore a very risky one.

Options Update

While I don't like the price of the shares at the moment, that doesn't mean that I think they are worthless. For that reason, I continue to advocate selling put options at attractive strike prices. I think this is a viable alternative to simply waiting for shares to reach attractive levels. This strategy seems to have worked out, given the performance of the puts I recommended in my last article on Trinity.

Although I missed out on the gains in the shares over the past several months, I did manage to profit here. The puts I earlier recommended selling (June 2020s with a strike of $13) were, at the time I wrote my previous article, bid-asked at $.85-$1. Given the loss of time value and the run up in share price, the value of these has collapsed to a bid-ask of $.20-$.35. I missed out on the share price gains, obviously, but in my estimation I did well on a risk adjusted basis. I think my options trade was less risky than simply buying the shares back then for a couple of reasons. First, the shares were (and still are) trading at a level that has seen subsequent poor performance. Second, Trinity hasn't traded at $13 per share since Q3 of 2012, so I think the probability of being exercised is quite low. If exercised, holding all else constant the investor would be buying the shares at a PE multiple of ~10.5, and would generate a dividend yield of just under 6%. Obviously earnings are likely to fall in the wake of the Coronavirus, but that's a stark reality faced by stock investors also. With options, we can generate premia today while obliging ourselves to only buy at a price that we find attractive, and that has a good chance of creating a great long term return.

With that in mind, I'd recommend trying to replicate success at this point and sell more puts on this name. At the moment, I recommend selling the January 2021 Trinity puts with a strike price of $13. These are currently bid-asked at $.75-$.95. Given how long it's been since the shares traded at this level, I consider these premia free money.

Conclusion

Since I last rang the bell of caution on Trinity Industries, the shares have rallied, and I hope that they do so again. While there's much to like here, from management's treatment of shareholders to the growth in the business, the level of debt is a growing concern. Additionally, the shares are not trading at a discount, even after the events of the past few weeks. That said, I think investors have an obvious alternative to sitting and waiting for shares to drop. It's possible to make some money today while agreeing to buy Trinity at a price that I think represents a great long term return. This strategy seems to have worked out in the past, and therefore I'm recommending it again. The returns for selling puts weren't as good on a dollar for dollar basis, but on a risk adjusted basis they were much better. For that reason, I'll be selling more puts on this name and I recommend that investors do the same.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will be selling the puts mentioned in this article the week of March 2