Locusts Swarm East Africa, While Floods Hit Brazil Coffee

To guard against the uncertainty in the stock market due to the coronavirus, one needs to be much more nimble trading than in years past. The sell-off in equities, I believe, can be attributed to more than just fears of a global pandemic. There are a number of top hedge fund experts who have reportedly been in the most cash in years. Being on the sidelines is not always a bad thing, especially if you have seen the value of your IRA, 401K, etc. skyrocket over the last 5-10 years. In fact, I wrote a free article on my website a few weeks ago about my fears that the coronavirus may cause a psychological scare in the stock market.

There are trading opportunities in commodities, even in the midst of scary times. In a report I wrote on Seeking Alpha last week, I discussed why I felt the coffee ETF (JO) could begin to rally. The Brazil coffee crop has seen all sorts of weather issues. First, frost last June, a dry October, and while rains eased Brazil drought woes in December and January, helping to send prices tumbling, floods have now hit some key coffee areas in Brazil.

My ClimatePredict in-house weather software, which helped me predict the warm US winter and previous collapse in natural gas prices, continues to see wet weather for Brazil coffee. This study sent to clients a week ago (before the coffee explosion), shows historical South American rainfall trends, following the wettest February on record in Brazil.

The extremes of global weather are not due to the present low solar cycle, in my opinion. Too many weather firms keep pooh-poohing climate change and completely missed the boat this winter, calling for cold weather. Near-record global rainfall and flooding have also been a key factor in the infestation of locusts in much of east Africa, Pakistan, etc.

March Rainfall Forecast (made in early February), based on the wettest February periods, and analog years, listed above (Jim Roemer)

The rally in coffee futures has already occurred, but looking forward, the most important time of the year for the Brazil coffee harvest is in May-June. If it remains wet through then, prices could reach $1.50, while a drying trend would send prices crashing. For those of you who read between the lines of my report last week and happened to buy the coffee ETF (NYSEARCA:JO) or are long futures or options, given such global turmoil currently and the crash in the Brazil Real, I have no problem recommending taking some profits on long positions in coffee. However, the odds would factor potentially higher prices in coffee with wet weather continuing.

This article was written two weeks ago, but a more serious situation has developed since then--Jim Roemer.

