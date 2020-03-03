Greece: A Long Way From Crisis

Trade, government finances and growth are all on the weaker end of the spectrum and are unlikely to improve without a global upswing, however much progress has been made.

Greece has been known in international macro circles for the last decade as the sick child of Europe, who should not have been so rashly allowed into the eurozone. It was suspected, and thought in the higher circles of European policymaking, that the eurozone and the European Union would be better off without Greece. However, Greece stayed in the eurozone and swallowed the many bitter pills of the troika to stabilize, refinance and re-energize their economy. These programs have finally taken root and Greece has spent the last few years hitting milestone after milestone, demonstrating to themselves and international investors they are out of the crisis.

We begin with Greece's GDP growth. For the last few years, it was at a respectable 2% YoY with this year expected to be the peak of the trend at 2.2%. This growth rate is expected to decelerate slight to ~1% YoY, however after a very severe contraction with the many macro policy issues that Greece had this is still a respectable rate of expansion.

Source: IMF

Inflation in Greece is picking up steam and thoroughly defeating any issues or assumptions regarding deflation, which was a concern for Greece during its crisis years. The inflation rate picking up does include some external price rises such as in oil which is internationally determined, but does also demonstrate Greece's domestic economy is also strengthening, with consumer and business demand most likely picking up alongside the GDP growth rate. The reforms may have been difficult to pass, and could have been damaging, however this fear is plausibly put to rest.

Source: IMF

Greece has had strong budgetary surpluses in the recent pass due to its mandatory inclusion in the troika deals that unlocked financing for the government. This trend is set to end in the near future, as the structural balance of the budget comes from 4% surplus to just under -1% by 2024. This is not an unexpected development, as the purse strings get looser after the many years of austerity the Greek people and society have gone through. Social programs are expected to increase, and the new explicitly pro-business Greek government can be expected to entice foreign investors with tax breaks or subsidies, as done already. It is also expected for the new government to increase government investment into a variety of projects that have been put on hold since the crisis essentially stopped any none essential investments. It is hoped that this new government investment can help begin reverse the issue of low productivity in the Greek economy.

Source: IMF

Volume of trade is expected to decrease in the near future, however this is again a sign of more external issues, rather than an issue with Greece specifically. As global growth enters another year, and more external shocks occur, international trade will oscillate as usual. It is important to note that Greece would be coming down from a percentage change of 8 to around 2% growth in imports and exports YoY.

Source: IMF

The most important indicator for Greece's comeback story is the increasing employment. It has been noted that Greece has experienced staggering rates of unemployment for many years with nearly 20% of individuals being unemployed, and this number has only recently begun to climb down. The unemployment rate has an expected linear decrease from 2018 to 2023, climbing down from ~19% to ~13%. Though the rate may still be quite high, it does show that recovery has taken hold in Greece, and that the national economy is beginning to provide opportunities again domestically.

Source: IMF

The unemployment picture is beginning to look rosy, even for young Greeks with a decrease of 10% in unemployment rates for 15-24 year-olds from almost 50% to 40% from 2015-2018 (these are the most updated statistics). This downward trend for youth unemployment is most likely going to follow the trend of the broader unemployment rate, and will continue to decrease rapidly. This is a material improvement for young Greeks, and provides hope to both domestic individuals and foreign investors that Greece has truly turned the page.

Source: OECD

With the recent election of the center-right New Democracy party, and the exiting of the final troika plan, Greece has turned a page from its crisis years. The new administration has the opportunity to solid and improve upon the crucial work that the former administration had completed. The macroeconomic fundamentals have significantly strengthened, especially in the areas of inflation and unemployment, indicating the recovery has truly taken hold. There is some concern to be had with external economic shocks knocking Greece off course, but there has been enough reform that this should stay a minor concern. The biggest challenge for Greece now is to improve upon its reforms and secure the investment and productivity growth needed to maintain its progress into the future. Greece is an interesting investment for the medium-term investor who is interested in taking part of the upside of the Greek recovery story.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.