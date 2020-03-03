Vipshop Expected To See Big Increase In Earnings

The stock is up approximately 50% in the last 10 months, but it has fallen in the last few months.

Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) first made it on my radar last spring when the stock was trading under $10 a share. I even wrote about the stock last May as part of a series I did on stocks under $10 that I liked. The company got my attention because of the earnings growth and its management efficiency measurements. The stock is up approximately 50% since that article was published and it was up almost 80% before falling over the last month and a half.

The online discount retailer is set to report earnings before the opening bell on Thursday morning and I thought it would be worth following up on how things have changed in the last 10 months. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.30 for the fourth quarter and that is a big jump from the $0.20 the company earned in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Vipshop saw earnings jump by 127% in the third quarter compared to the previous year. Earnings have declined by 1% per year over the last few years, so seeing them trending upward is a positive sign. Analysts expect earnings to increase by 55% for 2019 as a whole.

Sales have grown by 19% per year over the last three years and they increased by 6% in the third quarter. When I wrote about Vipshop last May, the earnings were growing by 1% per year and sales were growing at a rate of 28% per year.

The management efficiency measurements show a return on equity of 17.4% and a profit margin of 4.0%. The ROE was the same in May, but the profit margin was only 2.5%. One additional note about the company's fundamental stats that I didn't mention back in May is the fact that the company doesn't have any long-term debt.

A big concern for Vipshop and all Chinese stocks back in May was the trade war between the U.S. and China. Now the big concern is the coronavirus and will it have an impact on the company's bottom line. Based on what Vipshop sells, they could actually see a boost in sales as people are encouraged to stay home and not risk infection by going out in public unless absolutely necessary. Most of the products the company sells aren't really consumer staples, but many people still want to shop for clothing and other items.

Recent Pullback Moved Stock Out of Overbought Territory

Looking at the weekly chart for Vipshop, we see that the stock has moved lower since the beginning of the year after rallying sharply from August through December. The rally had put the stock in overbought territory based on the 10-week RSI and the weekly stochastic indicators.

The 13-week moving average had just crossed bullishly above the 52-week when I wrote the article back in May and the stock ended up grinding sideways for a few months before pulling back in late July and dropping below the 52-week.

The stochastic indicators were close to the oversold territory when the stock dropped below the 52-week and then the indicators made a bullish crossover just as the stock was taking off on its big rally. I might key in on that same signal before going long this time as well. I would like to see the 52-week act as support should the stock continue to fall.

The Sentiment has Shifted in the Past 10 Months

Back in May, the sentiment toward Vipshop was mixed with analysts rather bearish and short sellers somewhat bullish. I noted in the article that the short interest ratio was only 1.5, but low-priced stocks are sometimes hard to borrow and that tends to cause lower short interest ratios than higher-priced stocks.

The short interest ratio is currently at 2.3 and that is up from the 1.5 reading we saw in May. There are 11.6 million shares sold short and that is down from the 15 million sold short in May, but the short interest increased from 11.2 million in the most recent report.

Looking at the analysts' ratings, they have shifted from rather bearish leanings to somewhat bullish leanings. There are 26 analysts following the stock at this time and 16 rank the stock as a "buy". There are nine "hold" ratings and one "sell" rating. This puts the buy percentage at 61.5% which is below average.

In May, there were six "buy" ratings, nine "hold" ratings, and four "sell" ratings. That gave us a buy percentage of only 31.6%.

The put/call ratio for Vipshop is really low, but that is another issue with low-priced stocks. There are 4,580 puts open and 15,025 calls open at this time. This gives us a put/call ratio of 0.305. While that ratio is extremely low, you have to remember there are only so many strike prices you can have below the current price when the stock is under $15 to $20. To give you an idea, Vipshop has calls available all the way up to the $27-strike for the August series, yet the lowest strike price for puts is the $6-strike. The stock is trading around $12.50 at this time and there is open interest all the way up at the $25-strike at this time. I personally think this plays a role in low put/call ratios for low-dollar stocks.

My Overall Take on Vipshop

I am still bullish on Vipshop, just as I was last May. The fundamentals are still solid and they seem to be getting even better. The earnings growth improved drastically in the third quarter and is expected to again for the fourth quarter. I like the fact that the stock has dropped out of overbought territory at this time and think it could be setting investors up for another good entry point.

The sentiment has shifted with analysts becoming a little more bullish, but the optimism hasn't reached an extreme level yet. The short interest ratio has increased slightly, but it is still a little below average. I do find it encouraging that the pessimism is growing as that indicates not everyone is bullish on the stock.

Vipshop has beaten earnings estimates in each of the last five quarters, but it has only gapped higher on one occasion after the earnings reports. More times than not, the stock has consolidated for a week or so before moving higher afterward. Given this information, I think investors can wait until after the earnings report to buy the stock. Like I said before, you might even wait for a confirmation signal from the weekly stochastic indicators.

I think Vipshop can move back above the $18 level within the next 12 to 18 months and could possibly challenge its all-time high above the $30 level within the next few years. Of course, there are risks with the stock and those risks are elevated right now due to the coronavirus uncertainty and the ongoing trade talks between the U.S. and China. I would encourage investors to be cautious and would suggest a stop at $10.00.

