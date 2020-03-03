Principal Financial Group Stock Offers Good Value At Today's Low Price To Tangible Book Value Per Share

PFG stock trades for just 14% above its tangible book value. Its historical median has been 1.5 times P/TBVPS. So PFG is worth at least 32% more at $60.58 per share.

People are going to continue to save for retirement, so its underlying asset base is going to rise, no matter what happens in the economy.

Principal Financial Group, the Des Moines-based insurer, asset manager and retirement administrator, is trading for less than 8 times earnings and a 4.76% dividend yield.

Principal Financial Group Stock Is Very Undervalued

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) is a hybrid U.S. and international insurer, asset manager, and retirement administrator. PFG stock is very cheap. It trades for less than 8 times expected earnings and has a 4.76% dividend yield.

In addition, the price to tangible book value (P/TBV) is only 1.14 times. This is the main reason why you should look at this stock. You can see this in the charts below:

Source: Hake

You can see the gap has narrowed between the price per share and the TBVPS. This is not normal. It would signal a company in crisis. But PFG is not in crisis. Here is another way to look at this development, with the actual numbers:

Source: Hake

I put this together to show that TBVPS has actually been falling in the past several quarters. I expect this might continue into Q1 as well. This shows that the P/TBVPS ratio has also been falling. But note that even when TBVPS was only $32.11, PFG sold for a much higher P/TBVPS than today. So something is wrong about today's valuation. Unless you really believe the company is in crisis. Which it isn't.

I estimate that the company's true value is at least 30% higher at $60.58 per share. This is based on its median price-to-tangible book value per share (P/TBVPS) of 1.52 times over the past 10 quarters.

Why Is PFG Stock So Cheap?

I believe there are two reasons. First, last year they bought Wells Fargo's Institutional Retirement and Trust ("IRT") business for $1.2 billion. That doubled the size of PFG's assets under administration to $1.6 billion. The costs of integrating IRT hit their earnings in 2019, but PFG says it is worth it. Basically it is a fee-based business, so I guess that is why they like this area.

Second, I believe that investors don't like this kind of short-term pain. The company reported full-year earnings of $4.96 per share versus $5.36 per share in 2018, down 7.5%. Of course, the company gets around this negative stuff by coming up with a non-GAAP figure. Here it is:

Source: Company press release on January 28.

Most of the change from GAAP to non-GAAP earnings is related to adding back its net realized capital gains or losses. Losses are actually what was added back here this past year (since gains would lower non-GAAP earnings). This always seems strange to me, since normally you would add back items that are expected to occur only once.

But PFG regularly sells assets every year, including securities it owns. Why is that not considered a regular part of the presentation? Well, it is. PFG clearly states its GAAP earnings. But it tends to highlight the non-GAAP earnings as if that is something totally different. It isn't since gains and losses are regularly booked.

So, here is what I believe the market is doing. It understands this non-GAAP nonsense and says I believe the GAAP numbers. It doesn't like the fall in earnings last year. So the P/TBVPS is lower. It would be much better for the company to embrace and admit the capital losses, explain them, move on and try to get the market to understand that the losses were temporary, not a regular thing. Instead, it tries to mask earnings and use a non-GAAP figure that is not fully explained until the end of the press release.

What is Principal Financial Group Worth?

If you look at the historical trend in price to TBVPS, you will see that in the past 10 or so quarters the average ratio was 1.52 times.

Source: Hake

So, using the Q1 TBVPS of $46.48, which is my lower estimate than year-end TBVPS, we can derive the upside:

Source: Hake

This is a target price. There is no guarantee the stock will reach this price. Nor can I see any major catalyst. However, PFG recently announced a $900 billion buyback program, which replaced their $168 million authorization already remaining.

That kind of announcement is nice, but it doesn't go very far in explaining how many shares the company expects to buy back during the year. It could essentially mean nothing has changed unless the company (with no knowledge to investors) steps up its buyback program.

Last year PFG bought back just $281 million of its stock. This was much lower than in 2018 when it repurchased $672 million worth of shares. Hopefully, the company will be repurchasing more shares this year. But the point is the company has provided no clear guidance on how many shares or what dollar value of shares it expects to repurchase. So the market doesn't know what to think.

However, as I have pointed out in many of my previous articles, buybacks tend to accelerate the increase in dividends per share over time. They also make earnings per share rise, which helps increase the tangible book value per share.

What To Do With PFG Stock

The problem with insurance stocks like PFG is that they tend to trade at or below tangible book value if a recession hits. There is now a clear heightened risk of a recession. So the defensive investor might consider waiting until there is some sort of tangible margin of safety, where the stock sells below TBVPS.

I suspect there might be an opportunity to do this during 2020. This may only happen during a few days of the year, so investors might have to set a target price at which they will be willing to buy into PFG stock. Look for an opportunity to buy PFG stock during the year at a price below TBVPS.

Nevertheless, at today's price, assuming the P/TBVPS returns to its normal median of 1.5 times, PFG looks cheap at just 14% above its TBVPS right now. Expect to have to average cost over time with your investment. In addition, given the 4.76% dividend yield, investors get paid to wait for the stock to return to this level.

If you liked this article, hit the Follow button at the top of the article and the subsequent pop-up real-time alert question.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.