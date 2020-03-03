Robust Recession Forecasting With The FED's Brave-Butters-Kelley Indexes ─ Update March 3, 2020

We combine two BBK indexes with the Conference Board LEI and iMarketSignals’ Business Cycle Index BCIg to derive our Long Leading Index (iM-LLI) for the US economy.

Low estimates of BBK GDP growth relate to past recessions which allow the extraction of a recession warning signal from this growth series.

In previous contributions ( article-1 and article-2) we demonstrated that the new Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago Brave-Butters-Kelley Indexes provide good recession capturing indicators. From the latest data set we can reasonably conclude that a recession is not imminent, as detailed below.

The FED released the January 2020 values of their BBK Indexes on 3/3/2020, they summarize:

Indexes Point to Growth Below Trend Again in January The Brave-Butters-Kelley (NYSE:BBK) Coincident Index was –0.2 standard deviations from trend growth in January 2020, and the BBK Leading Index was 0.3 standard deviations from trend growth. In annualized real gross domestic product (NYSEMKT:GDP) units, the trend component of BBK Monthly GDP Growth was 2.4% in January and the cycle component was –0.4%. The leading subcomponent contributed 0.2% and the lagging subcomponent contributed –0.5% to the cycle component of BBK Monthly GDP Growth.”

Recent values Brave-Butters-Kelley Indexes Jan ’20 Dec ’19 Nov Oct Sep Aug Coincident Index -0.20 -0.20 -0.20 -0.40 -0.40 -0.30 Leading Index 0.30 0.20 0.20 0.00 0.00 0.30 Cycle component -0.40 -0.60 -0.40 -1.0 -1.0 -0.6 - Leading sub component 0.20 0.10 0.10 0.00 0.00 0.10 - Lagging sub component -0.50 -0.70 -0.50 -1.10 -1.10 -0. 8 Trend component 2.40 2.40 2.40 2.40 2.40 2.40 Irregular component 0.20 0.40 0.50 0.50 0.50 Monthly GDP Growth 2.00 2.30 2.00 1.90 2.30

The estimates are based on data as of February 28, 2020. (The last two rows in above table are updated quarterly)

Recession forecasting with the BBK Monthly GDP Growth less its Irregular component.

In Figure 1 we plot the sum of the Cycle and Trend components (3 rd and 6 th entry row of table above) for BBK Monthly GDP Growth(BBK-GDPg). (The irregular component is only available after quarterly GDP releases.) This plot is a point-in-time graph, i.e. we have added two months to the FED’s series dates, because this is when one would, for the first time, have had the data update for this indicator. The BBK-GDPg increased to 2.03% from last month’s upward revised 1.82% (previous 1.79%). From analyzing past values, a recession warning is triggered when the growth reduces to less than 0.85%, hence a recession warning is currently not signaled.

Recession forecasting with iMarketSignal’s Long Leading Indicator.

The iM-LLI is constructed by combining following data series

The BBK Coincident Index The BBK Leading Index The Conference Board LEI Growth The iM-Business Cycle Growth

The plot in Figure-2 is the sum of the weighted normalized weekly values of the component indicators listed above. It is a point-in-time growth series that triggers a long leading recession warning when its level moves below zero.

The iM-LLI decreased to 4.75 from last month’s upward revised 4.98 (previous 3.89), hence this indicator signals that a recession is unlikely to begin during the next 8 months.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The information provided is based on a mathematical model using public available economic data, and is not biased by any opinions from ourselves or those expressed by others. The charts depict the results of our model and are not influenced by any other factors except the updated parameters which the model uses. You are cautioned that forward-looking statements, which are based on the model's past performance, are subject to significant geopolitical, business, economic and competitive uncertainties and actual results could be materially different.