AeroVironment Inc.: Opportunistic Bargain Buy For This Leading Player In Drone Manufacturing

Although it is difficult to time the inflection point of the commercial market, AVAV is positioning itself well in large industries - agriculture and infrastructure maintenance among others.

AVAV is well-positioned to benefit from General Dynamics' likely win of the new Marines' LAV contract. If awarded, AVAV would provide 9 Switchblades plus a reconnaissance drone for each unit.

Fears around the potential of a second source to the US military displacing Switchblade drones are overblown. AVAV continues to drive new use cases for Switchblade, including larger missile programs.

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) is the leading provider of unmanned aerospace solutions. The company is primarily known for its Puma, Wasp, Raven and Switchblade drones. The company is at the intersection of 4 very large secular growth drivers including connectivity, robotics, software analytics, and sensors. Since 9/11, AVAV has been a major beneficiary of the Department of Defense's interest in unmanned aerial systems (UAS). AVAV has won more than 90% of all the US Army's small UAS deliveries since 2013. As commercial drones become a bigger part of our everyday lives, AVAV is positioned well for continued long-term growth.

The stock took a hit recently with the speculation that AVAV may lose its sole source supplier position for Switchblade in 2023 as well as Coronavirus concerns. However, the company's manufacturing is US-based with minimum Chinese supply chain risk. The market is overlooking significant new opportunities for the company and product that we think creates a 50% upside in the near-to-intermediate term. Management has demonstrated an ability to provide new upgrades and updates to their products and drive renewed interest and sales over time. We expect they will continue this playbook with Switchblade. In this article, we will discuss upcoming opportunities for this product as well as new opportunities in tactical missile systems.

Also discussed is AVAV's recent expansion into Vertical Take Off and Landing (VTOL) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) through the acquisition of Pulse which helped the company expand its offerings beyond fixed wing UAS. One of the main near-to-intermediate term opportunities for this acquisition is to consolidate operations and cross sell Pulse's Vapor platform to AVAV's existing customers. This acquisition is the first of what we expect to be a series of purchases going forward. M&A for AVAV is likely to be focused on further expanding capabilities, platforms, and increasing wallet share with its current customers.

Background

AVAV was founded in 1971 and embarked on its first flight 6 years later in 1977. The company has set records in various manned and unmanned aerial systems over its lifetime and currently has 7 flying vehicles in the Smithsonian. AVAV's first flight was human powered, but in 1986, its first backpack portable unmanned aerial vehicle flew, inventing the category of hand launched drones. In 2003, AVAV won its first US Department of Defense contract for the Dragon Eye UAS. In 2007, AVAV went public and today they are among the leading publicly traded drone companies in the world. The company specializes in smaller, typically hand launched drones ruggedized for the battlefield.

As you can see from the timeline below, AVAV has been on the cutting edge of flight and unmanned vehicles for almost 50 years. The company now supplies products to US and allied armed forces around the world. The company is also entering the commercial market through its HAPS JV with SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) as well as several other programs.

(Source: AVAV Presentation Needham Growth Conference)

After 9/11, AVAV began to have great success with the US military and has since won the vast majority of the dollar volume of UAS contracts. The company continues to sell UAS to various parts of the military as well as other government agencies including border patrol. AVAV has done an excellent job of keeping its products relevant by extending flight times, adding new sensors, and new products over time. Additionally, most of the company's drones are modular and return after a mission (except Switchblade), so there is a nice recurring revenue stream from parts that can reach up to 20% of the initial purchase price of the product.

Due to AVAV's success selling Puma and Raven drones worldwide, international sales (including the HAPS JV) are now a larger component of annual revenues than domestic sales. This is important to remember when considering the recent concern surrounding AVAV's potential to lose its sole source position for the Switchblade with the US military in 2023. We believe this fear is currently being over weighted by investors given that more than 50% of sales are international (and growing) in addition to the expanding market and use cases for the Switchblade.

AVAV is expanding the Switchblade market through potential international exports to allies as well as adding a 9-shot canister of Switchblades to various armored fighting vehicles across the land, sea, and air environments. Currently, management is awaiting the purchase of a significant number of Switchblades as part of its LMAMS contract with the Marines/Army. This award will be the largest Switchblade order in the company's history. The order also provides visibility for the 2020-2022 fiscal years, adding $30-40M in incremental annual Switchblade revenue to the company. More on this later.

General Dynamics Partnership and other advanced vehicle opportunities

AVAV has partnered with General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) to help integrate a 9-shot round of Switchblades into several next generation war fighter programs including the Marines' LAV program and the Army's replacement for the Bradley Fighting Vehicle. Recently, the replacement for the Bradley was put on hold, however during the Q3 2019 call, management announced that GDLS is the last competitor standing for the marines' LAV replacement program which they expect to be awarded soon.

The product that GDLS is building in partnership with AVAV is known as the Switchblade Organic Missile Battery, seen in the image below, which can be integrated to several platforms including existing vehicles. The product will consist of 9 Switchblade loitering tactical missile drones that carry an explosive warhead as well as a larger reconnaissance drone, also shown in the rendering below. As with previous contracts, we expect there to be training and replacement parts plus additional Switchblade aspects.

(Source: Breaking Defense)

According to The National Interest, there are nearly 900 LAVs currently operational. This helps frame the opportunity for the replacement of the Marine's LAV. If roughly 900 LAVs need to be replaced and each have a 9-shot canister of Switchblades, we estimate the total potential order for this system relative to AVAV could be roughly 9,000 units including some initial replacement units. The Switchblade is used as an explosive for precision strike missions, meaning the military will need to replace them after each use. AVAV will also be providing the LAV with a VTOL reconnaissance drone based off an AVAV quadcopter drone it had sunset in 2011.

Recently, Steven Gitlin, VP of IR for AVAV, said the LAV award "has not been made yet. General Dynamics as I read was the last competitor standing for that program based on qualification issues for what was needed at the time. We are in a very good position with them to introduce this capability to the war fighter." Needham Growth Conference

Gitlin also explained that there are two potential opportunities for integrating Switchblades on vehicle platforms. The first is on new builds and the second is on retrofitting older units, such as with the LAVs. Retrofitting Switchblades could be a faster revenue opportunity. The announcement of the Marines' next generation LAV would be a very important win for AVAV. It is also worth reiterating that AVAV is the exclusive and sole provider of UAS to GDLS.

While AVAV has never disclosed the price of its Switchblade drones, Rich Smith at Motley Fool put together a piece in May 2016 that looked at all of the public awards for Switchblades at that point and estimated a price of at least $70,200 per unit. Assuming a conservative $50,000 per switchblade plus an additional $50,000 for the reconnaissance drone implies an opportunity of upward of $500,000 per LAV. With roughly 900 LAVs currently in operation, this represents a $450M opportunity for AVAV, not including replacement switchblades or parts for the VTOL drone nor training. Although this program will be built over several years, one can quickly see the value of the contract as well as the visibility it would provide the company.

Beyond the GDLS partnership, AVAV is also working with others to integrate its Switchblade into additional warfighter platforms. For example, AVAV is currently working with Kratos (NASDAQ:KTOS) to integrate the Switchblade into its unmanned fighter for near peer type threats. In 2016, AVAV tested Blackwing, a variant of Switchblade for use with submarines for the US Navy, which would dramatically improve situational awareness in the battlefield. Finally, the Air Force has been in discussions about a program called Golden Horde in which management has acknowledged in the past could be a great opportunity for Switchblade or a Switchblade variant.

Finally, AVAV is currently working on a larger version of the Switchblade that has a larger explosive device and can fly for longer durations. While management has not spent a lot of time talking about this program for obvious reasons (aka it is highly classified), it is a great example of the company listening to customer needs and developing a solution for them. Due to the capabilities of the enlarged version, it allows AVAV to begin competing in more portions of the much larger legacy missile market providing a significant new avenue for growth. For reference, Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) is a leader in the broader missile space and had almost $9B in sales related to missiles in 2019 alone.

The recent fears about the potential of Switchblade to lose its sole source position with the US military, we think, overlooks the many opportunities AVAV has to incorporate the Switchblade into the next generation of war vehicles. Additionally, the company is currently negotiating the LMAMS contract with the military which is the largest ever multiyear order for Switchblade to date. Furthermore, management is on record commenting that in the intermediate-to-long term, tactical missile systems could be as large of a business for the company as its UAS business, which implies almost tripling the size of the current tactical missile system business and no growth in the UAS business.

LMAMS Contract

According to Carlotta Maneice, AMRDEC Public Affairs, "the original intent for Lethal Miniature Aerial Missile System or LMAMS -- a small, soldier-launched loitering precision weapons system -- was to destroy combatant enemies such as snipers or those emplacing improvised explosive devices. This system not only allows Soldiers on the ground to engage with targets they cannot see, but can potentially be used to counter threat unmanned aircraft systems. This guided weapons system can fly to a specific coordinated position or be diverted with its wave-off capabilities to minimize collateral damage."

For the LMAMS contract, AVAV's tactical missile systems group submitted its proposal for the 3-year sole sourced project and it was awarded to AVAV almost a year ago in May 2018. It was delayed, however, due to a challenge of the award, but upon re-submission and review, the military recently re-announced AVAV as the winner. The program covers government fiscal years 2020-2022 and is structured with one 12-month contract period and two additional 12-month options. On the last earnings call, management indicated they anticipate officially receiving this award in fiscal Q4 which is calendar Q2 2020. It is worth up to $160M in total assuming each of the options are exercised, making it the largest multiyear award for the Switchblade ever.

(Source: AVAV FY Q220 Earnings Presentation)

According to Army Technology, "of the contracts original value of $110M, Switchblade hardware awards are $67.76m, while the Switchblade contractor logistics support awards are $43.29m, covering three years of services. The awards, for which $78.09m has been funded, will be managed by the US Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal."

AVAV is currently negotiating with the US government on this project that could ultimately reach $160M if all options are exercised and none of the associated revenue is currently in backlog. Management has conceded that operating under a continuing resolution does add some risk to the timing of this award. However, at this point, the need and demand for the product have been established, a significant portion of the money was funded in the 2019 budget, and AVAV has won the contract twice meaning that eventually AVAV is highly likely to benefit from this award. Importantly, the LMAMS award is the first time AVAV has won a multiyear award providing visibility for the next three-years relative to the Switchblade.

International Growth

AVAV has seen significant interest in its Puma, Wasp, and Raven drones from international allies around the world. The company continues to see new waves of demand as it upgrades sensors, flight time, and other hardware. In FY 2019, the company began to see the majority of its revenues come from international governments versus domestic. This has been a significant growth focus for management which is now really beginning to pay off. AVAV has had particular success recently with its new Puma LE drone which has a much longer flight time compared to earlier versions. The company has also driven adoption from new countries and allies as it developed additional sensor suites for its UAV's.

As you can see in the below slide, AVAV has grown international sales from less than 10% in FY 15 to more than 50% in FY 19. The company now has more than 45 international customers for their small UAS products. This revenue growth has been driven by the company's small UAS products and more recent success in the HAPS joint venture with SoftBank which is discussed more in the next section. Additionally, the company's recent acquisition of Pulse and the Vapor helicopter drone business is believed to help further drive penetration among domestic and foreign allied nations.

(Source: AVAV Presentation Needham Growth Conference)

Finally, AVAV is undergoing the approval process to begin selling its Switchblade UAS to allied countries. The company is seeing significant demand from allied countries for the capabilities provided by Switchblade. Management concedes that the timing of approval for international sales is difficult to predict but they continue to assure investors they believe it is a matter of when, not if.

HAPS, Commercial Solutions, and Pulse

HAPSMobile JV

AVAV partnered with SoftBank to create a JV called HAPSMobile, a design and development deal to develop a High-Altitude Pseudo Satellite (HAPS). The result is the HAWK30 which acts as a satellite located in the stratosphere versus a traditional satellite which would be in the exosphere or even cosmic space as seen in the graphic below.

While many people have an understanding of what the speed of light is, few realize that the speed of radio waves is the same as the speed of light. As a result, positioning your communications tower ~20km above the surface of the earth will provide significantly lower latency communication compared to traveling to LEO or GEO spatial orbit. Low latency is a critical factor of 5G communications and will be necessary to unlock many of the world-changing prospects of 5G.

Additionally, "The environment of the stratosphere is also a major factor. Since HAPS operates above the clouds, solar panels located on the aircraft are able to continuously capture energy from the sun and the aircraft can fly stably for months due to relatively mild winds, making the stratosphere an attractive environment."

High-Altitude pseudo satellite (Source: hapsmobile.com)

AVAV has booked around $150M in revenue associated with the HAPSMobile JV since inception. The company currently has $45M in unbilled value remaining on the contract and it owns approximately 5% of JV. AVAV is negotiating to be the exclusive manufacturer and supplier of the HAWK30 system. The company retains exclusive rights to develop and market the HAWK30 for military uses worldwide, except Japan.

(Source: AVAV FY Q220 Earnings Presentation)

The HAWK30 completed its first and second test flights for HAPSMobile in Fiscal Q2 and passed with flying colors. With this success, the JV ended the design and development phase and is now entering testing and certification. This is typically a long process, of which the JV is currently in the very early stages. Management plans to conduct multiple flights beyond FY2020 as they continue to test the HAWK30. As a result, management doesn't expect bookings and revenue to dramatically improve in the near term but rather to continue to see similar levels as the last couple years and then ramping longer term.

Commercial Solutions

The market for AVAV's Commercial Information Solutions is currently small and adoption has been slow due to regulatory hurdles. However, over the mid-to-longer term, management anticipates significantly more opportunities for drones as they become an integral part of our daily lives.

Beyond regulation and safety, one of the remaining barriers to integrating drones into daily life is that they can be difficult to fly and in many cases, require significant training. Therefore, AVAV is focused on making its commercial drones very simple to operate with the goal of opening up more users and use cases. Management has often said that if a person can use a smart phone, he/she will be able to use their drones. AVAV is developing a Decision Support Software Analytics package to be sold with the commercial drone platform to further add value to customers.

(Source: AVAV Presentation Needham Growth Conference)

Drone adoption in the commercial market is currently slow, but as shown in the graphs below, the opportunity is enormous. Management has long said that they expect drones will become ubiquitous at some point in the intermediate term. They've also commented publicly that within commercial operations, they are focused on opportunities relating to agricultural, infrastructure maintenance, and transportation. As you can see from the graph below, this implies AVAV is positioning itself for what many expect to be the largest segments of the commercial drone market in the future.

(Source: Business Insider Intelligence: Commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Analysis - Industry trends, forecasts and companies)

According to Markets and Markets, the "UAV market is estimated at USD 19.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 45.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2019 to 2025. The rise in the procurement of military UAVs by defense forces worldwide is one of the most significant factors projected to drive the growth of the UAV market. The increasing use of UAVs in various commercial applications, such as monitoring, surveying & mapping, precision agriculture, aerial remote sensing, and product delivery, is also contributing to the growth of the UAV market."

Grandview Research comments that "one of the key factors driving the demand in commercial sectors is the fact that UAVs have the ability to perform hazardous tasks, such as inspecting utility pipelines, with higher precision and cost-effectiveness as compared to the conventional methods. Newer drone-supportive regulations by government bodies worldwide are expected to lower the entry barriers for new startups and innovators providing commercial operations of UAVs. Leading technology giants have demonstrated utilization of UAVs in delivering goods from the warehouse to the customer. The introduction of commercial drone delivery services is expected to foster various innovative forms of cargo transportation capabilities such as transport of temperature sensitive commodities and emergency medicines."

(Source: Grandview Research - Commercial Drone Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application)

The opportunity in commercial applications is enormous but it is very difficult to predict when each market will begin to see mass adoption. As indicated above, Grandview Research and others may expect growth in the 2022-2023 time frame. In the near term, a common factor that limits all of these commercial opportunities is the need for regulatory clarity, an area with slow progress so far.

Mergers & Acquisitions

AVAV's first acquisition, Pulse, added an unmanned helicopter system known as Vapor to its product lineup. Rationale behind the deal is the ability to combine manufacturing and R&D resources, saving operating costs while also leveraging AVAV's sales footprint to drive revenue synergies for the Vapor product lineup.

Management believes the Vapor lineup provides a highly valued set of capabilities to existing domestic and international customers and also fits nicely into the goal of further international diversification. Management has made great progress integrating the acquisition and is currently moving production and R&D to an existing facility in Kansas. By the end of Q3 FY20, AVAV will be able to produce and manufacture Vapor in the same locations as the rest of its small UAS fleet.

Regarding sales, AVAV is seeing quite a strong interest from existing customers. Based on historic performance, management believes they are making good progress at cross selling existing customers. In this market though, remember that few decisions are made quickly so patience is key.

Going forward, we expect to see AVAV become more active on the mergers and acquisition front. The company currently has more than $300M in cash/investments and no debt on the balance sheet. This provides AVAV with significant flexibility to make strategic decisions such as partnering in the HAPSMobile JV, investing in fixed assets, or acquiring companies such as Pulse.

At the Cowen Aerospace and Defense Conference, Steven Gitlin discussed some of the potential uses of AVAV's large cash position. He said "where we see opportunities to accelerate adoption across our portfolio whether that means being in a position to establish manufacturing capabilities at a larger scale for tactical missile systems for example or for the HAPS system. We can do that very quickly, and we can move very quickly to put those fixed assets in place."

This comment seems to be tipping the hat so to speak as where management expects to invest in bolstering manufacturing capabilities or said differently, where they expect significant additional demand. Given the upcoming LMAMS contract award as well as the war fighter potential and opportunities for moving into larger missile systems, this seems to be a very important comment highlighting future demand.

Why do we like AVAV now?

At 1035 Capital, we look for leading companies participating in secular demand shifts. We believe AVAV is positioned well at the confluence of IOT, 5G communication, robotics, and data processing. Additionally, there appears to be a trend toward increasing automation of the military which should continue to be a boon for AVAV as the military often helps fund advanced R&D in this type of business.

With fear surrounding competition entering in the market in 2023 as well as the impact of the Coronavirus, AVAV has pulled back recently to an attractive level. As investors digest the number of large new awards and applications for Switchblade and its larger variant entering the broader traditional missile market, they will come to understand there is plenty of room for more than one competitor in this burgeoning market. Covid isn't likely to impact AVAV much either given its manufacturing is in the US. Additionally, as AVAV broadens its focus toward the much larger legacy missile market, the potential size of contracts should increase significantly.

There continues to be current Administration support in upgrading and modernizing the US military which remains a significant customer of AVAV. According to Defense News, "Congress in its fiscal 2020 defense spending package is injecting more than $100 million to fund the advancement of next-generation combat vehicle technology and is allocated another couple hundred million dollars for technology that will benefit related efforts."

Finally, international diversification continues to benefit the company by lowering its dependence on the US military and providing new incremental sales opportunities. While the company has begun to have great success internationally with Puma and Raven, they have yet to reap the rewards possible from Switchblade and Vapor. We expect these two new products as well as continued upgrades to Raven and Puma will continue to drive significant international revenue growth for the foreseeable future for the company.

Valuation

While AVAV is not cheap on a traditional basis, it is inexpensive relative to its own historical valuations and is cheaper than its closest peer KTOS on an EV/EBITDA basis. The company has basically no debt, is growing faster than its peers, and has among the best margins in the industry. To us, the faster growth, lower debt, and higher margins imply that AVAV should trade at a premium to peers, not inline. With their large number of significant potential program wins on the horizon, we again think investors should be valuing AVAV higher.

The chart above shows AVAV's valuation relative to itself over time. From an EV/EBITDA standpoint over the last 5 years, the company has traded with an average NTM multiple of 32x. For our valuation, we apply a slightly discounted 29x EBITDA to arrive at a share price of $81. We believe this is justified based on AVAV's above industry growth with several additional near-term opportunities that should further drive growth along with many intermediate to long-term opportunities and tailwinds. After the recent sell off driven by a mix of fears surrounding the loss of sole source for Switchblade in 2023 and Coronavirus, the stock has been driven down to about $55 share at the time of writing, providing investors nearly 50% upside to our target.

(Source: Company reports, and Seeking Alpha, Koyfin.com for estimates & charts, TIKR.com for estimates, Author Calculations)

Risks

Slowing demand for UAVs/UAS

Unexpected regulatory changes

Commercial drones take longer for mass adoption than expected

Loss of major customers

Increased competition

Competition pressures pricing

Inability to win new programs

Covid spreads to US significantly

Conclusion

While AVAV shares are not cheap in the traditional sense, they are reasonable compared to historical valuations and the future opportunities ahead. Analyst estimates are cautiously not including any significant revenue from the LMAMS contract in numbers yet. We think the formal announcement of this contract as well as a next generation vehicle program award could lead to significant estimate revisions in the near to mid-term. Additionally, we anticipate the HAPS program to continue to grow over the intermediate term, providing diversification for the company's revenue stream. Finally, the potential to continue to drive growth internationally through Vapor as well as Switchblade sales adds a near to intermediate term growth driver.

When we look at AVAV, we see a company with fairly good and improving visibility, conservative growth estimates despite several significant growth opportunities on the horizon, and a recent sell off causing it to trade near the low end of its previous 5-year valuation range. As a result, we like the risk reward for this leader in several secular growth markets.

If you enjoyed this article and would like to be alerted of new publications, please follow us by going to the top of the page and clicking the "Follow" button or click here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVAV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: 1035 Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.