Recent Stock Purchase February 2020

Looks like I waited till the very end of February to make my monthly purchase. Smart decision or dumb… time will tell over the coming years. As we all know, we are living through the biblical 'end of days' as locusts and plague sweep the world over. Financial markets tumbling with no safe haven to be found. What happened to gold and silver? Look at crypto. Staples, utilities, health… you name it… it's down big time. So what's a long-term dividend growth investor to do? Sit in cash and wait for the proverbial bottom? Pick up some great stocks on sale and ride out the storm? Personally, I'm of the opinion that one should always be nibbling on stocks. We buy high, we buy low, but we average over time all the while building up our passive income stream. I have no idea if the DOW will fall another 4,000 points, stabilize here or shoot back up on some sensationalist media hype. These are the times that test the real long-term investors as we constantly wish for 'sales' yet when they come we fear putting fresh cash in the market. With that being said:

I have added to my ROTH account 14 shares at $33.26 for a total investment of $465.64 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). With this recent purchase, my ROTH account holdings in PFE now totals 33 shares with a market value of $1,089.00. I also hold 61 shares of PFE in my taxable account with a market value of $2,011.17.

I have added to my IRA account 16 shares at $30.22 for a total investment of $483.52 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). This is a new position in my IRA.

I have added to my IRA account 26 shares at $18.91 for a total investment of $491.66 in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). This is a new position in my IRA.

In all, $1,440.82 of fresh capital put to work in my accounts with two new REITs added. As I said, I have no idea if this market rout will continue or subside but don't believe anyone that claims they can call the bottom. Hindsight is always 20/20. Quite frankly, I have the 'who cares' attitude about my portfolio. If it all goes to zero, we will all be living in a very different reality. So, in the meantime, I invest like I always have, putting cash to work every single month, buying during the highs and buying during the lows. It's really all we can do.

What do you think about my recent stock purchases? Are you buying anything during these 'end of days' or building up cash? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long PFE, IRM, DOC

