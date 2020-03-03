S&P 500 Dashboard - Black Swan Edition

It is a monthly series with fundamental scores by sector for companies in the S&P 500 index (VOO, SPY, IVV). I follow chosen fundamental factors for every sector and compare them to a historical baseline, so as to create a synthetic dashboard with a value score (V-score) and a quality score (Q-score). You can find here data that may be useful in a top-down approach.

Methodology

The median value of 4 valuation ratios is calculated for S&P 500 companies in each sector: Price/Earnings (P/E), Forward Price Earning for the current year (Fwd P/E), Price to sales (P/S), Price to free cash flow (P/FCF).

It is compared in percentage to its own historical average. For example, a difference of 10% means that the current median ratio is 10% over- or under-priced relative to its historical average in the sector.

The V-score of a sector is the average of differences in percentage for the 4 factors, multiplied by -1. The higher is better.

The Q-score is the difference between the current median ROE (return on equity) and its historical average. The higher is better.

GICS sectors had major changes in 2016 (real estate) and in 2018 (communication). Historical averages have been calculated using the current sub-industry structure in the past when possible, so as to compare things that are comparable.

The choice of valuation and quality ratios has been justified in previous articles. Among the simple, publicly available fundamental factors, they are the best predictors of future returns according to 17-year backtests. Median values are better reference data than averages for stock-picking. Each median is the middle point of a sector, which can be used to separate good and bad elements. A median is also less sensitive to outliers.

Sector valuation metrics on 3/2/2020

The next table reports the 4 valuation factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current median value, the historical average ("Avg") between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference in percentage ("%Hist"). The first column "V-score" shows the value score as defined above.

V-score P/E Avg %Hist Fwd P/E Avg %Hist P/S Avg %Hist P/FCF Avg %Hist All -24.76 21.43 19.18 11.74 15.55 14.83 4.88 2.53 1.58 60.38 30.14 24.7 22.03 Cs. Discretionary -3.84 17.39 18.15 -4.18 14.44 14.11 2.37 1.18 1.01 17.11 24.39 24.38 0.04 Cs. Staples -24.84 24.53 20.48 19.75 18.77 16.27 15.40 2.55 1.54 65.75 38.67 39.28 -1.55 Energy 12.68 15.09 17.8 -15.25 13.51 14.38 -6.07 1.41 1.94 -27.12 29.89 30.59 -2.27 Financials -0.18 11.63 15.02 -22.55 10.28 11.55 -11.03 2.08 1.89 10.25 12.44 10.03 24.02 Healthcare -17.71 29.15 23.76 22.70 16.66 16.85 -1.14 4.18 2.93 42.65 32.04 30.04 6.65 Industrials -19.78 19.97 18.75 6.53 15.06 14.52 3.71 1.81 1.24 46.33 31.45 25.66 22.56 Technology -18.74 27.45 28.14 -2.45 17.98 19.29 -6.77 4.77 2.84 67.96 29.18 25.11 16.20 Communication 8.67 19.05 21.28 -10.46 17.87 17.09 4.58 1.80 2.01 -10.66 21.54 26.31 -18.14 Materials -12.15 17.22 19.74 -12.79 14.44 14.36 0.53 1.74 1.15 51.42 30.13 27.53 9.43 Utilities -68.26 23.98 15.21 57.63 18.87 13.15 43.53 3.02 1.11 171.86 N/A 43.5 N/A Real Estate -16.67 36.46 40.71 -10.45 43.26 36 20.16 9.30 6.67 39.38 60.91 51.8 17.59

Energy: P/FCF Avg starts in 2000 - Utilities: P/FCF too volatile to be relevant - Real Estate: Avg start in 2006

V-score chart:

Sector quality metrics

The next table gives a score for each sector relative to its own historical average. Here, only one factor is accounted.

Q-score (Diff) Median ROE Avg All 0.78 15.71 14.93 Cs. Discretionary 4.79 22.67 17.88 Cs. Staples -3.30 20.76 24.06 Energy -13.02 1.87 14.89 Financials -0.68 11.85 12.53 Healthcare -0.74 16.86 17.6 Industrials 6.42 23.37 16.95 Technology 12.80 26.55 13.75 Communication 5.09 17.06 11.97 Materials 2.36 16.25 13.89 Utilities -0.76 10.59 11.35 Real Estate 1.03 7.86 6.83

Q-score chart:

Momentum

The next table and chart show the return in 1 month and 1 year for all sectors, represented by their respective SPDR ETFs (including dividends).

sector ETF 1-month return 1-year return All SPY -5.67% 12.31% Cs. Discretionary XLY -4.15% 9.30% Cs. Staples XLP -4.40% 15.72% Energy XLE -14.61% -24.34% Financials XLF -8.66% 6.88% Healthcare XLV -4.16% 6.70% Industrials XLI -8.89% 1.04% Technology XLK -4.63% 32.77% Communication XLC -4.16% 14.47% Materials XLB -6.70% 2.10% Utilities XLU -4.98% 18.86% Real Estate XLRE -2.96% 14.91%

Monthly Momentum:

Annual Momentum:

Interpretation

For median-based metrics, S&P 500 companies look overpriced by about 24.8%, with a ROE close to the historical average. The highest overvaluation since I started this series in 2015 was 39% just before the correction of February 2018.

Since last month:

The S&P 500 went down by 5.7%.

The V-score has improved by about 8.9 percentage points.

The Q-score has improved a bit. It is close to our historical baseline.

Looking only at the median P/E, S&P 500 companies are overpriced by 11.7% relative to the average from 2000 to 2015.

All sectors went down. Energy was the most badly hit and real estate the most resilient.

All sectors went up last 12 months, except energy (about -24%). Industrials and materials are close above break-even.

According to these metrics, energy and communication are underpriced by about 13% and 9%. Financials and consumer discretionary are close to fair price; healthcare, industrials, technology, materials and real estate are overpriced by 10% to 20%; consumer staples by 25%; utilities by 68%. Combining valuation and quality metrics, communication is the most attractive sector and utilities are the worst one.

A black swan picture from Europe

After last week's free fall, the stock market still looks overpriced relative to long-term averages, but it came back at a normal valuation level taking the last few years as a standard. The real concern is about the reason for this correction.

Coronavirus has all the characteristics of a "black swan": it is scary, global, unexpected, and unpredictable. It is not highly contagious, but it may be contagious before symptoms appear, which makes it difficult to control. Fear and preventive measures may disrupt several economic sectors. Elaborating a vaccine may take months.

It is spreading now out of Asia, cases in Europe are increasing quickly (multiplied by about 6 in France and Germany in 4 days). Most big sport, cultural and business events have been cancelled in Italy, France, Switzerland, and some in Germany. In Paris, the Musee du Louvre (20,000 to 30,000 visitors a day) has been closed since Sunday. The last time it happened was after a terrorist attack. Airlines are scaling down their activity. For example, Lufthansa is expected to cancel up to 25% of flights in the next weeks. Schools are closed in some areas. The French Minister of Health officially said people should avoid handshaking. However, apart from public events, tourism, education and airlines, everything looks normal for now.

I have read in comments on SA that Covid-19 is just a bad flu. The supposed lethality rate of Covid-19 is about 10 to 20 times higher than flu. It is 2.3% in China calculated on total cases. The rate on closed cases (recovery or death) is about 6%. The latter is going down because a lot of people died in the first weeks of the outbreak before China took the problem seriously. Believing that western countries can do better is arrogant. Indeed, the current lethality rate in Italy is close to the Chinese number. Lethality varies a lot with age and health condition.

The percentage of elderly people is a bit higher in the U.S. than in China, but the most concerning point is invisible in reports. It is the obesity rate: about 36% in the U.S. vs. 6% in China. There is a high prevalence of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and hypertension among obese people. According to Chinese numbers, any of these conditions implies a Covid-19 lethality rate above 6%. If you feel concerned by this for yourself or people you know, spread the word, get better nutritional habits, do a bit of exercise, and be cautious. Reducing the lethality rate is the best we can do for ourselves, the economy and the stock market. At least, it is better than panicking or grabbing popcorn and stay in denial.

There is also an anomaly between the American and European markets: some stocks in potentially disrupted sectors have not priced this black swan in the same way. For example, DAL is down about 23% from January highs when I write this. Lufthansa quoted in euros is down almost 50%. The future will tell who is right.

There are some reasons to stay optimistic: researchers have found in the last few weeks that Remdesivir by Gilead (GILD) and chloroquine (an old drug against malaria) are inhibitors of Covid-19. Chloroquine was already a proven inhibitor of SARS in 2005. Clinical studies are running with these drugs and other ones. Even without a vaccine, if inhibitors could downgrade Covid-19 lethality to normal flu, the fear would stop and normal activity would resume.

Conclusion

Valuations are not extreme and my proprietary risk indicators are bullish. It doesn't mean this black swan will be short-lived. It just means the market is likely to recover quickly if the black swan disappears. Until then, a day up should rather be considered an infected cat bounce.

