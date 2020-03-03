5%+ Dividend Yield Portfolio: Winning In A Tough Market (Feb 2020 Review)

I stayed away from active trading in February but might do some bargain shopping in March.

However, my dividend yields remain over 5% (versus the under 2% mark for the S&P 500).

Musings

No one wants to be ‘the guy that lost less’ - since you are still losing. However, I am proud of the way my portfolio has handled 2020’s volatility to date. While I am still down -6.9% in 2020, the S&P 500 is down -7.5% (and I beat the index by almost 300 bps in February).

In general, the pain in the market was wide-ranging with no strategy, factor, or sector spared (unless you happened to be long volatility).

February 2020 Review

February 2020 (like January before it) ended with a thud as virus fears took most indexes to double digit losses for the last week of the month. For February, the S&P 500 posted a -7.5% which I meaningfully outperformed with a -4.8%. In 2020, I am tracking at -6.9%, which is beating the S&P 500’s -7.5%. For the last 12 months, I am flat which lagged the 8.8% gains for the index. However, my 5.0% projected dividend yield keeps crushing the 1.7% yield of the index.

As for pure cash yield, February 2020 rewarded me with realized dividends of $636 (versus $1,272 in 2019…an unpleasant 50% decrease). For the last 12 months, my portfolio delivered $16,320 in cash to me (down 2% YoY). My realized yield for the trailing twelve months was 5.0% for my full portfolio including cash reserves. I will have some work to do to beat my ambitious 2020 yield goal of over $18,000 for the year (an ~10% increase over 2019).

Fear and greed are hard to balance, but I am happy with where I am overall. My yield focused strategy still makes the most sense to me as paper gains may come and go but cash is forever!!

Background

Since I write for Seeking Alpha primarily to improve my own investment portfolio, I think it is important that you know my objectives. Please consider this context when you look at any advice I give and form your own opinions based on your needs and desires.

GOAL: Attractive, risk-adjusted, absolute returns (5-15% annually) over a long-term time frame while minimizing capital loss and extreme drawdowns.

STRATEGY: 'Enhanced' dividend growth or DGI strategy that focuses on a core of diversified high yielding holdings (ETFs and individual companies -- my general screening criteria: growing companies (YoY EPS growth >0%) with attractive valuations (PEG <1.5 and P/E <20) and strong and safe dividends (yield >4%, payout <90%, and market cap >$500MM)…no tobacco stocks or micro caps), supplemented with return enhancing tools like hedges (derivatives and shorts), commodity exposure, etc., as well as some crazy picks.

BALANCE: Blend of ETFs (domestic and international) and individual companies (where there is a compelling reason to own). Seek to not overweight any one sector unless there is a compelling reason to do so (although the nature of these investments leads me to be overweight in traditional dividend paying sectors like financials, REITs, and energy).

Note: I violate these guidelines constantly, so please call me out on it!

Portfolio Composition as of February 29, 2020

Security Type Div Yield Market Value Last Month Value Monthly Gain/Loss (%) FUNDS 4.4% $133,169 $144,718 -8.0% SPDR S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) ETF 4.6% $20,508 $22,878 -10.4% Fst Tst Dow Jns Glbl Sel Dvd Idx ETF (FGD) ETF 5.4% $10,945 $12,135 -9.8% iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (IEIH) ETF 1.4% $10,508 $10,851 -3.2% Xtrackers MSCI World ex US Div Yld Hdgd ETF (HDAW) ETF 4.1% $9,240 $10,026 -7.8% Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) ETF 3.4% $8,508 $8,932 -4.7% PowerShares S&P 500 High Div Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) ETF 4.3% $7,596 $8,420 -9.8% FlexShares Intl Quality Dividend Defensive (IQDE) ETF 4.9% $6,154 $6,673 -7.8% Invesco S&P Intl Devd High Div Low Vol ETF (IDHD) ETF 5.9% $5,102 $5,585 -8.6% UBS ETRACS 2x US High Div, Low Vol ETN (HDLV) ETN 11.5% $4,564 $5,714 -20.1% Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV) ETF 3.0% $4,539 $5,130 -11.5% Legg Mason EM Low Vol High Div ETF (LVHE) ETF 4.0% $4,672 $5,004 -6.6% Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) ETF 4.3% $4,376 $4,754 -8.0% Invesco S&P SmallCap High Div Low Vol ETF (XSHD) ETF 5.1% $4,288 $4,710 -9.0% Horizons NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) ETF 9.8% $4,278 $4,702 -9.0% SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) ETF 0.0% $4,459 $4,456 0.1% iShares MSCI China Small Cap ETF (ECNS) ETF 3.4% $3,947 $3,806 3.7% iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (DVYA) ETF 5.7% $3,836 $4,203 -8.7% Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (PGAL) ETF 3.5% $3,027 $3,309 -8.5% iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV) ETF 5.2% $3,015 $3,305 -8.8% iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (EWM) ETF 3.0% $2,547 $2,683 -5.1% Legg Mason Int'l Low Vol High Div ETF (LVHI) ETF 5.5% $2,486 $2,658 -6.5% Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) ETF 4.3% $2,178 $2,435 -10.5% Global X MSCI China Comm Services ETF (CHIC) ETF 0.5% $2,396 $2,350 2.0% COMPANIES 6.6% $135,311 $144,006 -6.0% Abbvie (ABBV) Company 5.5% $21,428 $20,255 5.8% Iron Mountain (IRM) REIT 7.9% $12,164 $12,644 -3.8% Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) REIT 6.7% $10,818 $11,460 -5.6% AT&T (T) Company 5.8% $10,566 $11,286 -6.4% New Residential Investment (NRZ) REIT 12.5% $7,998 $8,604 -7.0% Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) REIT 8.9% $6,569 $7,224 -9.1% IBM (IBM) Company 4.9% $6,508 $7,187 -9.4% Tanger Factory Outlet REIT (SKT) REIT 12.0% $5,990 $7,315 -18.1% Ventas (VTR) REIT 5.8% $5,377 $5,786 -7.1% GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Company 4.9% $4,053 $4,680 -13.4% Dow (DOW) Company 5.8% $4,041 $4,607 -12.3% Banco Santander (SAN) Company 6.3% $3,660 $3,920 -6.6% LyondellBasell (LYB) Company 5.0% $3,573 $3,893 -8.2% Kinder Morgan (KMI) Company 4.7% $3,527 $3,840 -8.1% Gilead Sciences (GILD) Company 3.9% $3,468 $3,160 9.7% HSBC Holdings (HSBC) Company 7.5% $3,357 $3,629 -7.5% Pfizer (PFE) Company 4.5% $3,342 $3,724 -10.3% Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Company 9.9% $3,274 $3,972 -17.6% PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Company 7.4% $3,164 $3,505 -9.7% Allergan (AGN) Company 1.6% $2,860 $2,800 2.2% ING (ING) Company 7.9% $2,847 $3,261 -12.7% Canon (CAJ) Company 5.9% $2,515 $2,617 -3.9% Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Company 0.0% $1,153 $1,040 10.9% Transocean (RIG) Company 0.0% $1,005 $1,368 -26.5% VARIOUS POSITIONS OF <$1,000 VALUE VARIOUS 2.0% $2,055 $2,229 -7.8% FIXED INCOME TOTAL 3.4% $36,518 $35,961 1.5% Amer Century CA High Yield Municipal Fund (BCHYX) Mutual 3.2% $21,112 $20,704 2.0% iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) ETF 3.6% $7,024 $6,925 1.4% iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) ETF 3.7% $5,212 $5,204 0.2% SPDR Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) ETF 3.7% $3,170 $3,128 1.3% SCHWAB ROBO-ADVISOR TOTAL 2.0% $12,653 $13,627 -7.1% TOTAL 5.1% $317,651 $338,311 TOTAL + CASH $11,623 5.0% $329,274 $348,209 -4.8%

Portfolio Moves in February 2020

New Positions

<none>

Exited Positions

SHARE SALE– iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA): Sold my entire stake of 200 shares of this Australia ETF at $22.65 on Feb 4.

Reasoning: I have traded in and out of EWA over the years and the now low dividend yield led me to sell it (for a 7% gain + dividends)…but I may buy it back again if it gets cheap enough.

Final Thoughts

February 2020 ended with the violent return of volatility (and I was glad to have sold out of much of my energy sector holdings despite the impact on my overall portfolio yield). I think I am going to go fishing at these levels (especially for things like REITs that have nothing to do with Coronavirus), but my guess is that the true bottom for 2020 has not yet been reached.

With a hat tip to Jeff Miller at NewArc Investments, whose ‘Weighing the Week Ahead’ is the single most valuable thing I read every week, I will separate my thoughts into two buckets: ‘Likely Signal’ for front of mind topics and ‘Probably Noise’ for things in the press that don’t bother me much at this point with regards to how it might impact equity markets. (note: Jeff’s trading indicators are all flashing red, but his economic indicators are still green/yellow…so he is pruning back but staying level-headed)

Likely Signal:

U.S. ‘earnings recession’ continues as businesses continue low reinvestment rates amidst Coronavirus, trade wars, and other fears (personally, I’m not as scared of the virus as I am of its potential impact on confidence)

Continued yield curve inversions (more technical foot faults than major moves, but it is still predictive)

Probably Noise:

Coronavirus becoming the next Ebola (sure, the virus is worse than the flu, but no reason for real long-term panic)

Anything 2020 U.S. politics (it’s still too early and governance has a way of moderating firebrands…betting on the status quo remains the most likely winner (see: recent healthcare pricing debate))

