Altria: High Dividend Yield Could Make You Ignore The Juul Dilemma

Juul’s legal concerns forced Altria to rethink its terms as it took a toll on Altria’s stock price.

Altria’s dreams crashed with Juul’s regulatory concerns

Owing to the rising demand for vaping, Altria (MO) made a considerable investment of 35% of $12.8 billion in e-cigarette maker Juul Labs in 2018. However, vaping related illnesses and deaths started rising in 2019.

Additionally, the FDA accused Juul Labs of using vaping marketing strategies to attract the youth, which led to mounting lawsuits against the company. As a result, Altria suffered impairment charges.

In its fourth-quarter, Altria recorded a $4.1 billion non-cash pre-tax impairment charge because of its Juul investment. Juul faced regulatory concerns by the FDA because of a rise in vaping-related lung issues and usage by youth. Currently, the FDA has placed a ban on flavored e-vapor products.

Source: Altria’s Fourth-Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Owing to these lawsuit concerns, Altria made some amendments to its deal with Juul. It wrote down its investment by $4.5 billion in October. Again, it wrote down $4.1 billion in January.

Altria-a dividend aristocrat indeed!

Altria is a dividend aristocrat. In other words, it has a history of not only paying dividends consistently but also growing its dividend rate. A company is named a dividend aristocrat when it steadily increases its dividend for at least 25 years. Altria has been doing it for 50 years now. It recently announced during its fourth-quarter earnings call that it increased its dividend for the 54th time in the last 50 years.

Currently, the company has a forward dividend yield of 8.3%. Last week, it announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.84 per common share.

What makes dividend aristocrats attractive is its capacity to increase their dividend payouts. Investors look at dividend aristocrats as stable businesses.

Hence, investors receive continued dividend payments despite any struggle the business faces. Altria does all these for its shareholders. The stock market is very volatile. Therefore, like any other business, it is not impossible for dividend aristocrats stock’s to get affected.

Interestingly, when the stock price of a dividend aristocrat goes down, the dividend yield rises. Thus, dividend payouts increase when the stock price is going down. Altria’s stock decline increased its dividend yield hence benefitting shareholders. In a year, Altria’s dividend yield has risen from 5.7% to 8.3% while its stock price has fallen 27% in the same period.

Source: 2020 CAGNY Investor Presentation

Consistent in returning cash to shareholders

In its fourth quarter, the company continued to show its commitment to returning value to shareholders. Its recent dividend increase of 5% from 2018 and payment of $6 billion in dividends shows the company’s dedication to its shareholders. Additionally, it also expects to maintain a dividend payout ratio of around 80% of adjusted diluted EPS for the years 2020 through 2022. As part of its share repurchase program, Altria repurchased 16.5 million of its shares in 2019 at an average price of $51.24 per share.

Altria’s fourth-quarter earnings and positive outlook for the future looks promising.

Altria recorded a slight increase of 0.33% year-over-year growth in revenue to $4.8 billion in the fourth quarter. However, revenue missed analyst’s estimates. The company saw a 4.5% decline in U.S. cigarette volumes at the industry level in the fourth quarter.

However, the company’s smokeless products segment performed well in 2019. The disappointment in the fourth quarter was mostly because of a 3% YoY decline in the e-vapor category, as many states ban flavored or all e-vapor products.

Source: Altria’s Fourth-Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

On the positive side, Altria’s earnings grew 5.7% year-over-year to $4.22 per share. It also was in line with analysts’ estimates. Altria also surpassed its $575 million annualized cost savings target in the fourth quarter.

Recently, the company assured that it would be able to grow its earnings by 4% to 7% to $4.39 to $4.51 for fiscal 2020. It also expects to hit its earnings growth of 4% to 7% for the years 2020 through 2022.

Cronos deal still gives hope to Altria

The decline in cigarette and alcohol demand has urged many cigarette and alcohol companies to eye the cannabis sector.

At this moment, at how things are in the cannabis space, I can say Altria’s strategic investment deal with Cronos looks slightly risky. Currently, the cannabis industry is amid a cash crunch because of declining sales, rising black market sales, lower legal cannabis store rollouts, and legalization concerns in the U.S.

However, cannabis is an evolving sector, and if things turn out well this year, the Cronos deal could bear fruit for Altria. Survey has shown people are more inclined to vaping cannabis than tobacco due to rising health benefits of marijuana. Cronos, like its other cannabis peers, has been focusing on developing its CBD-based and vaporized products.

In the fourth-quarter earnings call, Altria showed confidence in the cannabis sector and Cronos’ progress in building its business. Altria feels that the U.S. cannabis market, if regulated and legalized federally, will present an excellent opportunity for them to expand. The main concern of vaping related deaths was the use of illegal vaporizers. Hence, a regulated market will solve this issue and also present consumers with better quality high-end vaporizers.

Currently, Altria’s valuation looks eye-catching because of its earnings growth, positive outlook for 2020 and high dividend yield. Its stock is trading at a forward P.E. multiple of 9.18x, which is lower than its historical average. However, current headwinds continue to challenge the stock price.

Recent challenges could limit Altria’s stock performance

2019 wasn’t all bad for Altria’s stock. Even though Juul’s vaping concerns hit the market, the stock managed to rise by 1.0% in 2019. However, as the regulatory matters increased and a decline in cigarette shipment volumes took a toll on Altria’s stock.

In February alone, the stock is down 15%. In 2020, Altria’s stock has lost 19.1% of its stock value, while peer company Philip Morris International has declined 3.7% year-to-date. Comparatively, the S&P 500 Index has declined 7.9% of its stock value in 2020.

Conclusion

Even though at the moment, Altria’s stock seems to be struggling, I feel the Cronos deal could be a turnaround factor for the company. Despite the struggling times, Altria has managed to impress with its earnings results mostly because of its cost-savings strategies.

Additionally, the company is confident in growing its EPS by 4% to 7% for the years 2020 through 2022. It implies despite the declining smokable product volume, Aphria expects to increase earnings. No doubt, the short term challenges will slow down the recovery process. However, its high dividend yield, low valuation, and share repurchase strategies make the stock compelling.

Also, note that you cannot separate risks from the stock market. Hence, investors should do quality research and understand the risks and rewards before investing in any stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.